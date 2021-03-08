RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 8, 2021

Issue 1551

Today’s thought

“Above all do not lose your desire to walk…I have walked myself into my best thoughts and I know of no thought so burdensome that one cannot walk away from it… if one keeps on walking everything will be alright.” —Søren Kierkegaard

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is International Women’s Day! Cheers, ladies!

On this day in history: 1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

The top 5 trailer towing mistakes owners make

Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

How to safely and properly tow a trailer involves many factors. The tow vehicle and trailer must be properly matched and you need all the correct hitch components. Also, you need a thorough understanding of topics like tires, weights, hitching and unhitching and actually towing the trailer down the road.

Today I want to look at five trailer towing mistakes RV owners make to prevent any from happening to you. See these 5 mistakes here, and learn how to avoid them!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews Bean Teardrop Trailers. As he reports, “I’m going to lead with the fact that this is, by far, the coolest teardrop I have ever seen. And it has a lifetime warranty. For real.” Read more and see these cool trailers here.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• SpaceCraft Semi-Trailers

• Cruise America Standard Class C

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 8, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Geeks having fun with arcs and sparks…

A reader asked Mike Sokol: “This is a generic question – the difference between an arc and a spark. Seems like multiple conflicting definitions.”

Dear Generic,

Just in case you don’t think that electrical geeks have fun – here are a bunch of answers to that question that were posted on my RVelectricity Facebook Group. …

Continue reading Mike’s truly fun and heavily illustrated answer here.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

How to deal with bugs that go “splat” on your vehicle

Every spring and summer, bugs end their short lives by splatting against the front of our RVs or tow vehicles. Here are a few ways to ease the nasty chore of cleaning up afterwards.

Mark your calendar

The New England RV Dealers Association (NERVDA) has announced a unique online event for RV enthusiasts and campers who have not been able to visit in-person consumer RV shows this season. The two-day virtual experience will include dealer and campground participation, 18 main stage presentations, workshops and networking/chat features to encourage an interactive experience for all attendees. RVers from anywhere are invited to attend. Click for complete information.

Reader poll

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

This recently published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Dry out the fridge!

Have you ever seen an RV refrigerator full of mold and mildew? I have – on numerous occasions. Truly disgusting. And if you’re allergic to mold and mildew like yours truly, it’s even worse.

It’s completely avoidable, by the way! A clean, dry refrigerator is a happy refrigerator. Make sure to wipe it down and clean it when you’re done using it. I like to use Clorox or Lysol wipes. Then leave it open until it is completely dry. Any moisture can lead to mildew. The frozen food compartment tends to hold more water because of the freezer plate on the bottom, so be sure to absorb any water that may be left on the bottom.

Once it’s seemingly dry you can fix the doors in the cracked-open position. Some refrigerators have a little slide latch, others use a little card to hold the doors open. So check with your manufacturer’s owner’s manual on how to do this on your model.

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Website of the day

10 best RV campgrounds in Washington

Heading to the beautiful Pacific Northwest? If so, check out these Washington campgrounds (most of which have incredible views!) and book your spot now.

Trivia

Humans kill about 10 billion livestock animals each year in the United States. Globally, we slaughter about 56 billion animals each year. If you do the math, that means that every second 1,776 animals are killed for human consumption. Perhaps tonight is a good night to try “Meatless Monday…”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Sahani. She is a 5-year-old Husky/Mountain Cur who loves going on hikes at cool places while camping. She has her own camping chair around the campfire, and will tell you that she loves you when you offer a treat.” —Jason Blaylock

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power. Yes, it’s possible!

Leave here with a laugh

We were going to put in a “Knock Knock” joke here today which led us to think… The person who invented “Knock Knock” jokes certainly deserves a “No Bell” prize!

