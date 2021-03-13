RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Irv
44 minutes ago

Re: editorial

Personally, I don’t consider what we do with our RV as camping–even though we prefer state and Corps of Engineer parks. (22′ Winnebago Micro Mini trailer) We use it as a portable motel room and restaurant to visit friends/family and tour the country. We don’t care about amenities. (We live in a somewhat isolated area in the woods so we don’t need to escape a crowded city.)

My point being that there are all kinds of RVers who RV for very different reasons.

