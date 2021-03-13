Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 140,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions of our readers.

March 13, 2021

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

The big news this week is that a large study of RVers has revealed that there are now a whopping 11.2 million RV-owning households in America. That’s 62 percent more than 20 years ago. Those of us who have been RVing all that time definitely have noticed. I’ll take a wild guess and say there are no more campsites today than 2001. There are likely more RV parks, but hundreds, maybe a thousand or more public campgrounds have been closed.

The new survey reveals that the age of today’s RVers is roughly split between over 55 and younger than 55. The 18-34 year old group now makes up 22 percent of the market. And here’s a little something to chew on: An astonishing 9.6 million households intend to buy an RV within the next five years.

“I did the math and that comes out to 5,260 new RVing households a day!”



I don’t know about you, but I am not looking forward to competing with all those newbies for a campsite. If you think finding an available site today without a reservation is difficult, it will seem like child’s play when those roughly 20 million people head out in search of peace and quiet, and, of course, Wi-Fi access and jumping pillows for the kids.

What really rubs me wrong about all this is that the short-sighted RV industry – the people who manufacture RVs and the association, RVIA, that promotes them – is not paying attention. What they care about is selling RVs, and who cares what the people who buy them do with them or whether they can find a place to stay? Hey, there’s always a Walmart parking lot. The RVIA must begin aggressively promoting the creation of more campgrounds and they must start now!

If you have been following me for a decade or more (many of you have), you know I have talked about this before, but more often lately. I do not know anymore what the word “camping” even means. An old definition of camping was getting away from the comforts of home to “rough it” – to be with nature, to escape the busy world. Now, with our modern RVs, the idea is to take as many comforts of home with you even when traveling with an itty, bitty teardrop trailer, many of which these days have an air conditioner, microwave, built-in stereo system and high-definition TV.

We will be writing extensively about this in the weeks and months ahead, trying to make sense of what it means to you and me and all the other RVers out there – full-timers, snowbirds, weekenders, work campers, entrepreneurs who choose to work remotely, traveling nurses, pipeline and wind machine workers, and, of course, families who simply want to “camp” in an old-fashioned way (who don’t need the internet to post their “see how much fun I’m having that you are not!” messages on Facebook).

We are beefing up our news staff (announcements coming soon), and adding a weekly podcast, where we will explore RVing in all its forms. We will continue to promote the creation of new “overnight”-only campgrounds to aid RVers who prefer to travel freely, without a strict itinerary – those like me who prefer to “go where they want, when they want,” which was possible even 10 years ago. The RV industry still promotes that slogan, but it’s a lie.

Frankly, I should be retired now that I am approaching the age of dirt, but I am fascinated by how we now live our lives – including in mobile ways (RVs). I need to stick around to explore what it means.

P.S. We will have another, more detailed story about the new study of RVers in tomorrow’s newsletter.

ALSO: I hope you will read this short essay that I stumbled upon. It’s a brief, sad story, but I hope you will read it anyway: It’s a reminder of something very important. Read it here.

Stories in tomorrow's newsletter

• More about the new study of RVers

• The RV show doesn’t go on – and it’s not a COVID cancellation

• RV dealer provides rare insider information to RVers

• Gasoline shortages in Texas from February storms; New England may also be affected

• One city is one hearing away from banning construction of any future gas stations

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Latest RV recalls • Free and bargain camping locations • Reader survey • and much more …

Campground Crowding: Missing the good ol’ days

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week our readers continue to ponder whether RV manufacturers should build campgrounds to help alleviate some of the campground crowding; more people are, sadly, thinking of giving up RVing; a disabled veteran who had to shell out big bucks in cancellation fees due to COVID; room to spare in Florida campgrounds; and folks missing the “spontaneity” of camping enjoyed previously. Read all those comments and more here.

RV awnings: Everything you need to know

By Tony Barthel

An awning seems so simple, especially on newer RVs where it opens at the touch of a button. There are a few basic tips to keeping your awning in top shape and looking great. There are armless awnings, manual awnings, and many other styles, but virtually all the mainstream RVs come with the power awning with the arms on the side of the coach. That’s the one I want to focus on today…. Learn all about types of awnings, care and cleaning of awnings, awning “rules,” cool upgrades, awning myths, and much more, here.

More weird, wacky and wonderful RVs

Here’s another installment of some of the oddest RVs ever built or even imagined. Most, if not all, never rolled off an assembly line. Get ready to shake your head in wonder, and probably laugh, too. Click here.

Brain Teaser

As I was going to St. Ives, I met a man with 7 wives. Each wife had 7 sacks. In each sack were 7 cats. Each cat had 7 kittens. Kits, cats, sacks and wives – How many were going to St. Ives?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday News newsletter.)

Thanks to Warren Gress for submitting! Warren wrote, “Here is a brain teaser that I remember my Dad giving me 60 years or so ago.” Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Casino Camping: Is it a cure for campground crowding?

We had been posting a weekly column about casino camping pre-COVID then stopped when the casinos began to shut down. As things are opening up and RVers are again on the move, we are adding this column back occasionally into the newsletter. This week readers list some of their favorite casinos in Nevada, Arizona and California, here. While you’re at it, please tell us your favorite(s) using the form below the article.

New technology gives 360º tours of campgrounds, pick the perfect site

CampgroundViews.com, a popular website where you can view photos of individual sites in many campgrounds across the country, has brought the process of finding a campsite into the 21st century. Using 360 videos with an augmented information layer, the company will allow campers to virtually tour a campground, see the roads, see the sites, get information on a site of interest and click to book that site. Continue reading.

The 1973 Ford Explorer pickup – A wacky RV concept!

By Tony Barthel

The 1970s were an interesting time for the RV world. RV sales were starting to really take off and even the auto industry took note, culminating in GM’s introducing the GMC Motorhome in 1973. The concept Ford Explorer, which was shown at the Chicago Auto Show in 1973, had a tent as part of the design. Therefore, it could be argued that it was a nod to the RV industry. Read more.

Make-ahead foil packet meals. Warning: You’ll drool

By Gail Marsh

Okay, so that title’s a bit of a mouthful. What’s a better mouthful is eating make-ahead foil packet meals. Yummy! What I like best about foil packet meals is that you can prepare them ahead of time. Once they’re prepared, store them in the fridge, and then cook them on the grill or in your RV oven. Options, people! And did I mention yummy? You’ll want to try these easy and delicious recipes, for sure!

Is this your RV?

Where is this?

Where is this? Do you want to guess? Hint: Not too far away you could lose your shirt, so to speak… Take a guess, then we’ll tell you instantly if you’re right or wrong, and where to find this unusual thing (whatever it is).

RV Repair and Maintenance

5 important RV spring checks. Is your RV ready for the road?

Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

For lots of folks around the country, spring is in the air, and that means spring checks to get the RV ready for another adventure-filled camping season. … When it comes to RV spring checks, my list is comprised of what I refer to as essential and non-essential checks. Cleaning the windows is a good idea, but it is non-essential, whereas maintenance on the RV battery is essential. Read the rest of Mark’s post and watch his very useful video.

*****

This tip from Mark Polk ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (why not?), here it is again:

TRAILER TOWING MISTAKES

The top 5 trailer towing mistakes owners make

RVelectricity

Spring has sprung, along with campground pedestal dangers

Dear Readers,

I can tell that spring has nearly sprung because I’m getting a lot of chatter on my various groups and forums about campground pedestals that are shutting off RV Advanced/EMS surge protectors. Many of you know that they’re only doing their job and protecting your RV from incorrect pedestal wiring and voltage. But they’re also there to protect you and your family from open grounds that can lead to dangerous hot-skin voltage. Here’s a quick review of what can go wrong with pedestal power, and why I believe that an Advanced/EMS Surge Protector should be used by everyone, every time. Continue reading.

RVelectricity: Ask the Expert with Will Russell from SmartPlug

Join Mike on Tuesday, March 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern time for his Ask the Expert live stream interview with Will Russell from SmartPlug. You can text your questions about RV shore power connectors in real time which Will will do his best to answer. Sign up for a YouTube reminder here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Geeks having fun with arcs and sparks…

A reader asked Mike Sokol: “This is a generic question – the difference between an arc and a spark. Seems like multiple conflicting definitions.”

Dear Generic,

Just in case you don’t think that electrical geeks have fun – here are a bunch of answers to that question that were posted on my RVelectricity Facebook Group. …

Continue reading Mike’s truly fun and heavily illustrated answer here.

RV Tire Safety

Adjusting tire pressure in heated garage in cold weather

By Roger Marble

I found a chart that covers how to adjust tire pressure when you are inflating tires inside a heated garage (heated to 65° F) when the truck or RV will be moved to a very cold location. I am hoping that when you study the adjustment you will better understand what, if any, adjustment is to be made with your vehicle’s tires under these conditions. Continue reading.

The RV Kitchen

Meal-in-a-skillet Meat Patty Pie

Skillet patty pan pie. It’s easy to shape the giant patty for this meal-in-a-skillet Meat Patty Pie in the skillet with the help of plastic wrap. The patties are the “crusts” for this tasty pie. Use any vegetables in the filling. As it cooks, the rich, beefy flavor floats through the filling. It’s a whole meal from one skillet. Get the recipe.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Jalama and her three siblings were dropped off in a cardboard box at the Santa Barbara Humane Society at four days old. Our friend and her foster mom named the four puppies after local beaches. Since we camp regularly at our local campground, Jalama Beach, we believe we were destined to be together, especially when we’re camping!” —Diane Lawrence

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Sahani • Tuesday: Willie • Wednesday: Zeus (and Charlie) • Thursday: Blaze & Bonnie • Friday: Sophie

Trivia

French scientists have an out-of-this-world plan. At the European Space Agency’s planned Moon Village, they say astronauts can enjoy fresh seafood – farmed fish using live eggs shipped from Earth and water from the lunar surface. Scientists have determined that the fish could survive the trip, offering hope that astronauts can enjoy more appetizing meals than pre-packaged food from Earth.

Joke of the Week

What do you call a number that can’t sit still? A roamin’ numeral!

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s an oldie but goodie from 1964 – the Seekers performing their #1 hit “I’ll Never Find Another You.”

