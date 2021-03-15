RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 15, 2021

Issue 1556

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The world has enough beautiful mountains and meadows, spectacular skies and serene lakes. It has enough lush forests, flowered fields, and sandy beaches. It has plenty of stars and the promise of a new sunrise and sunset every day. What the world needs more of is people to appreciate and enjoy it.” —Michael Josephson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Napping Day! (Just wait to nap until after you finish reading the newsletter, okay?)

On this day in history: 1906 – Rolls-Royce Limited is incorporated.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

8 tips for cleaning stubborn spots on glass doors

By Nanci Dixon

It’s no secret that RV shower doors can get gunky fast. They can quickly spot and streak, particularly in hard water. It’s important to clean them – not only for beauty’s sake but because hard water spots and streaks can actually leave permanent spots on the doors.

I just spent an hour cleaning, brushing and polishing our RV’s shower and have a few tips for you. Click here to read those tips.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews Mountain View Adventure Vehicles. Tony writes, “If you’re looking for a Class B RV that has off-road capability and championship-level off-grid capability, this might be the rig for you.” Read more and take a peek here.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Renegade Classic Toterhome

• Cruiser RV Hitch 16RD Travel Trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 15, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Joni W. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Frank Moy of Pierre, South Dakota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Dog-bones for springtime RVing

Dear Mike,

I’ve just picked up my first RV with a 30-amp plug, and wonder if I need any kind of electrical adapters before hitting the road for my first camping trip the end of March. And do I really need a surge protector? Seems like a lot of money to spend… —Dominique

Read Mike’s advice.

What to do when encountering a bear in the woods

You’re hiking a woodland trail on a warm, sunny day, the forest alive with the twitterings of songbirds, sunlight dappling the forest floor, when suddenly you come upon a bear. What should you do? 1) Throw rocks and sticks at it to scare it away, 2) Turn around and run, or 3) Faint from fright. Find out here.

Reader poll

Have you ever rented an RV outside North America?

Zoom zoom! Tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Be like Mike: Don’t forget the fuse!

Mike Sokol says: Your RV has both 120-volt AC electrical systems (like your house), plus 12-volt DC battery systems (like your car). If the power goes out, it could be a circuit breaker (like in your house) or a blown fuse (like in your car). Always carry spare fuses that fit your RV’s battery system. Confirm the exact type and size of fuses your RV needs, then get a set of replacements. Here’s one pack, but be sure to check what your RV actually uses before ordering it.

Quick Tip

Poor water pressure? What to do

By Chris Dougherty: What kind of hose are you using? Hose diameter makes a difference. RV fresh water hoses come in 1/2-inch or 5/8-inch ID (inner diameter). The larger the inner diameter, the more water can flow through the hose with minimal reduction in pressure loss. Excessive length, kinks and some hose fittings can further reduce the water flow and pressure.

Don’t be tempted by the kitschy hoses you “see on TV,” like the stretchable hoses or coil hoses. These type hoses are not potable-water certified and have tiny inner diameters, which means they’ll restrict water flow immensely. Is it safe to use any old water hose? No! I was poisoned by a bad water hose when I was younger, so take my word for it! The FDA has rules for potable water hoses, so the “drinking water” hoses you see for the RV and marine markets are designed to be safe for your use. Other types of hoses will often leach chemicals into the water as it stands in the hose, especially if the hose is lying in the sun.

If your RV jacks won’t retract, try this. (This might come in handy one day!)

Website of the day

St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

Even if you’re not cooking for St. Patrick’s Day (in two days), take a peek at this list of fun recipes and food-spiration (is that a word? It is now!) from delish.com. We wish we could try all of these!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Chased by bison, woman successfully “plays dead” – Video

• Marriage advice from a hand-signalin’, RV backer-upper

• Farewell to RVer favorites, Chevy Sonic, Honda Fit

Fireproof bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Men, need to use the restroom? Why not do so alongside the Berlin Wall? That’s something you can do if you’re inside the men’s bathroom at the Main Street Station Casino in Las Vegas. Yup, a real piece of the Berlin Wall is inside a Las Vegas bathroom. The more you know, right?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mitzie, our 12-year-old Pomapoo dog-child, loves to camp and chase chipmunks and lizards but would not know what to do if she caught one. She’s a great traveler but has a little big dog attitude when protecting the camp.” —Larry Flory

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks to Chuck Dunn for sending. Ha!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com