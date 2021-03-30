RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Issue 1567

Today’s thought

“It only takes a split second to smile and forget, yet to someone that needed it, it can last a lifetime.” ―Steve Maraboli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take a Walk in the Park Day!

On this day in history: 1822 – The Florida Territory is created in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Battery storage problems caused by cold weather

Most RVs have parasitic drains in their electrical systems. These drains come from various electrical components, like carbon monoxide and propane detectors, car stereos, circuit boards, LED lights, relays, and so on. Some drains will remain on even if an RV equipped with an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) battery switch is turned off, to maintain memory in the stereo, and to keep CO and LP detectors operating.

Where this can become an even bigger problem is in freezing weather. Lead Acid batteries will freeze if they lose their charge, which can result in their splitting apart. In any case, when they freeze, they are damaged beyond repair.

If you store your RV with the batteries in it, you should make sure that you have the batteries charging. This can be accomplished using shore power, or a solar charging system. The solar charging system should have a high enough charging rate to overcome the parasitic drains on the system.

Regular battery maintenance should continue, including keeping the batteries clean and filled with distilled water.

If, however, you don’t intend to use your unit for a season, it may be better to remove the batteries from the unit, and store them in a climate controlled area on a shelf up off the floor.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Leisure Travel Vans Wonder RTB Class C. He writes, "These are beautifully made vehicles with very, very tasteful and well-thought-out interiors. Even if you have zero intention of ever buying one of these vans, you have to watch the video walk-through. It's fun to watch and the presenter does a great job."

Is this your RV?

How old is too old for RV tires?

For RV application this is a tough question because “it depends.” There are several factors that can shorten tire life, which Roger Marble explains here.

Keep your pets safe in an emergency

Do you know how easy it is to regrow vegetables from your veggie scraps? You can even do it in an RV! Check it out.

Quick Tip

RV lights on exterior are important

The lights around the outside of your RV are important safety devices. It is imperative that you check the lights every time you drive or tow your RV. Keep a supply of replacement bulbs in your coach tool box. While you’re at it, keep a supply of the interior bulbs in your box, too, so if one burns out you can change it quickly and stay illuminated!

Website of the day

America’s World Heritage Sites

Check out this list of America’s World Heritage sites from the Travel Channel and tally up how many you’ve been to. We bet many of you have been to all of them (or close to it!).

Trivia

Americans throw away 2.5 million plastic bottles per hour. Each of those bottles takes 500 years to decompose.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Teddy was so excited to see his first mule deer at Mesa Verde National Park that he did all he could to get the best view.” —Ross Hammarstedt

Leave here with a laugh

