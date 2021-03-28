Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 140,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions from our readers.

Sunday, March 28, 2021

RV shipments continue to soar, new record set

When will it end — the incredible growth spurt of the RV industry? Shipments of RVs from manufacturers just keep on climbing, with a new all-time record set in February. The RV Industry Association’s February 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 48,286 units, an increase of 30.1% compared to the 37,113 units shipped during February 2020, making this the best February RV shipment total on comparable record. Continue reading.

A bad week for Florida RV dealer Gigi Stetler

March has not been a banner month for Florida RV dealer and self-proclaimed consumer advocate Gigi Stetler. On March 18 she and her company RV Advisor were sued by Good Sam Enterprises for trademark infringement, false advertising, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices. Then, just four days later, in the early morning of March 22, her Planet RV dealership in Davie went up in flames due to an electrical issue. “They just deemed the building a complete total loss, so I’m kind of devastated,” Stetler said later. “35 years of history is in there.” Her sales and service centers were destroyed. What’s left inside the building are charred RVs and equipment, along with products scattered and burned. Many RVs parked outside survived without harm. Stetler said she and her dealership will be back.

Popular RVer celebrity chef dies

Lamont Mackay, pictured to the left in the photo, died on March 23 after a brief illness. She and Phyllis Hinz are well known to RVers as The Cooking Ladies. The Canadian women met in college and stayed friends, working in the food industry for 20 years. Later, they spent nearly a decade touring North America in a motorhome as food columnists, cookbook authors, travel writers, TV personalities, event speakers and restaurant consultants. Their popular book “On the Road with the Cooking Ladies” is available where books are sold including at Amazon. You can learn more about them at the Cooking Ladies website. If you wish to leave a message for Phyllis, she is on Facebook.

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the new 2021 Wildwood FSX 270RTK Toy Hauler. Tony writes, “So many people I speak with tell me they Absolutely. Positively. Completely do not want a toy hauler. They’re not hauling side-by-sides or anything else that requires this kind of floor plan. But I think those folks are missing out. Well, some of them.” See what you’re missing in this toy hauler here.

2021 Coachmen Clipper 12.0 TD MAX

That was the RV week that was

March 21–27, 2021

Is your RV too big for Montana? Under current law, travel trailers in Montana are limited to 40 feet. But the legislature has passed a bill (MT HB 83) that would up the limit to 46 feet. The RV Industry Association anticipates the governor will sign off on the bill.

Here’s one for the “sigh of relief” department: Earlier this week, driver support group AAA reported gas prices held steady for a full five days. The average price for gasoline across the nation sat at $2.88. Still, the silver lining comes with a dark cloud: That $2.88 per gallon is the highest price for gas since May 2019, and is up 74 cents over the year. The group warns prices probably haven’t hit the peak, but at least there was a bit of good news. Meanwhile, the worst fuel price award goes to California, clocking in at a $3.88. Utah gets the raspberry for the state with the biggest weekly price increase, a whopping 18 cents per gallon.

Perhaps the driver of a mixed-up motorhome was looking for Kirk and Spock. In any event, the venue that appeared in the Star Trek motion picture, The Voyage Home, had an unwelcome guest in the form of a Class A motorhome that mashed into the side of California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium on March 19. The smash-up did considerable damage to both the motorhome and the aquarium’s entryway. The driver’s condition is unknown, as he vanished before authorities arrived. The dust-up comes as the fish-fair was readying to reopen after being shut down due to COVID-19, but officials there say the wreck won’t affect their reopening. The Monterey facility was portrayed as the “Sausalito Cetacean Institute,” where Kirk and Spock found two humpback whales.

Looking to buy a new Ford F-series pickup? It may take longer than you think. The COVID-19 pandemic created labor issues for the Big Three builder. Now, sand is getting in the way. Well, OK, not sand itself, but silicon, as in the stuff electronic chips are made of. Ford is continuing to turn out trucks as fast as they can, but they aren’t getting all the chips they need, due to a global shortage. So newly minted trucks will sit around at factories, waiting for the chips to be installed, leaving them essentially computerless. Once the chips are in, the trucks will be tested, then sent on to dealers. It’s a case of when the chips are down, the customer waits.

RV overnighting at La Junta, Colorado’s Walmart has come under scrutiny. A city council member, Elaine McIntyre, told fellow counselors she’d been approached by “a resident or residents” concerned about “motorhome camping activities” at the local retailer. Could it be, wondered McIntyre, that RVers were dumping their trash there? Maybe they were up to “illegal activities.” As quoted by the local paper, “People could be running meth labs or something like that, too,” McIntyre said. “People could be running from the law. That would just be staying overnight in some of those areas. I just think that for them to be dumping their waste on those parking lots is not safe or sanitary. I was asked to (look into it).” To one reader, the matter appeared to be on the level of a scene from the musical “The Music Man,” in which it was suggested local kids in the town could be perverted by the existence of an incoming pool hall. In any event, the council will discuss it at a future work session.

A woman who stopped to change a flat on her travel trailer ended up in the hospital after the tire change. The unidentified woman and a male companion were traveling on Washington State’s I-5 near Bellingham last Sunday when they pulled over for the flat tire. They had just completed the swap-out when a SUV changed lanes, then blasted across into the breakdown lane. The SUV smashed into the trailer, tossing the RVing couple into a ditch. She sustained a severe concussion and facial cuts; the man was not seriously injured. The driver of the SUV took minor injuries. State troopers say they don’t believe impairment was responsible for the smash-up.

This summer could be a hot time in Arizona – in more ways than one. State officials say the 2021 fire season will likely be similar to last year’s – which was the second worst wildfire season in history for the Grand Canyon State. With more available wildfire fuel on the ground, and with most of the state under “extreme” or “exceptional” drought designation, things could get tough. Recreational traffic is ranked high among the reasons for Arizona wildfires. Travel trailer users, you can help: Make sure your safety chains are adjusted properly and don’t drag the pavement.

Last month we reported on a California state proposal to develop a campground at Oso Flaco Lake State Park, south of Pismo Beach. Not so fast! say officials in nearby Guadalupe City. The city’s council has formally opposed the plan, with the local mayor telling media, “We want to draw people to Guadalupe because of the environment.” The site is a Mecca for off-road-vehicle enthusiasts, some of whom met face-to-face with protesting environmentalists March 14 when they came in for some riding. Meanwhile, both Pismo Beach’s chamber of commerce and Grover Beach city’s council members say that businesses would be hurt if off-roading were curtailed.

A proposal to build a 39-site RV park near Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana brought up so much opposition, a zoning appeals board pushed their vote off. Third Coast Cottages LLC originally wanted to build cottages on their four-acre property on U.S. 20 near Furnessville, but asked for a variance to allow in RVs. Locals came out to testify against the idea, fearing many things, but predominantly about highway traffic and the potential for traffic accidents. One resident testified, describing an RV as “a lumbering piece of iron” that couldn’t safely enter the traffic stream when leaving the proposed park.

Last month we reported on the slow-speed motorhome chase where spike strips failed, but mud successfully stopped the “fleeing” rig. Kevin Ritter (41) tried making a getaway after a traffic infraction, but mud messed up his plans. That all transpired on Cortez, Colorado‘s Main Street on February 5. Now the formerly footloose RVer is still cooling his heels in a jail cell, but has plenty to keep him occupied: Deciding whether or not to accept a plea agreement where he could plead guilty to vehicular eluding. Such a plea could earn him a stay in a Colorado prison for 12 to 18 months.

For one Wisconsin RV park developer, it appears it takes more than persistence to put in a new park. Back in 2019, Daniel Chelmo got the thumbs down when he applied for a conditional use permit for a 120-site RV park to be built on Devil’s Lake in Sauk County. He hasn’t given up. He recently asked for two permits, one for a 60-site park on Devil’s Lake, and the other for a 90-site park near Webster. Despite their lack of jurisdiction, Webster’s village board held a meeting on the issue and, sure enough, there were locals opposed to the building of the nearby park. Locals suggested the park would present issues for birds and flying squirrels. All being heard, village board members determined they’d draft a letter opposing Chelmo’s plans for development and forward it on to the county board that would actually have the decision on the matter. It appears to be a reverse-Mr.-Rogers scenario: “Would you NOT be my neighbor?”

And sometimes persistence as an RV park developer does pay off. Over in Becker County, Minnesota, Richard and Dana Laine have “been around the horn” three times over the last few years, trying to build a small RV park on Toad Lake. And it looked as though they were about to get shot down again. In fact, the county board voted no, but changed their minds at the same meeting, and finally gave hope of a resurrection of the plan. The Laines wanted to build an eight-site RV park on Big Toad Lake, but neighbors raised a hue and cry against it, saying the road to the park was just too narrow, too busy, and too unsafe for the proposal. Also opposed, two high ranking county officials. After a great deal of testimony and grousing, commissioners voted 3 to 2 to turn down the request. But wait! One commissioner who voted no didn’t know he could ask for the sites to be screened for sightliness – a concern he had. When he learned he could, he moved for a reconsideration of the vote that had just gone south for the developers. There was a bit of a parliamentary kerfuffle, then a check with the county attorney, and the reconsideration vote was taken. This time the vote was 3 to 2 to take the matter up again. The board agreed to table the matter and vote on whether or not to allow the park’s permit request. That will come in April.

A former employee of Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park won’t be able to step foot in the park for at least four years. Dante J. Fowler (33) was convicted of misappropriation of government property and interfering with agency functions. Fowler used government-issued credit cards to make personal purchases, then lied about it to investigators, telling them the cards had been stolen and he hadn’t used them. He’ll have to pay back nearly $4,000 in restitution, and be on probation for four years. Until the probation is over, he’s not welcome at Grand Canyon.

Add to your RV dictionary. You already know “camping,” and you’ve become familiar with “glamping.” Now there’s “vamping.” New entrepreneurs Robby and Lindsey Eskridge of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are opening shop taking advantage of the “vamping” craze: Taking to the open road with Class B van-conversion motorhomes. They hope to have a fleet of Vandoit Adventure Campers to rent to folks who want to take in the local scene, or maybe be more adventurous and hit the nearby Great Smokey Mountains National Park. They’re calling their new operation, slated to open in May, “Nomad Be Happy.”

Portland pilots pooper pump-outs. The big Oregon city is trying out a different approach to the “homeless RVer” problem. There are few public dump stations scattered about the Rose City. As a result, complaints surface of holding tanks being dumped in storm sewers and planter boxes. With a $10,000 budget, the city’s Environmental Services agency will pump out street-parked RVers with a sewage pumper, servicing about 20 RVs per day. The pilot program runs from now through June.

Plans for a new RV park in Saratoga, Wyoming, have gone down the drain – for lack of water. Jimmy and Jamie Campbell had applied for a special use permit to build an RV park in the area, but on March 2, told town officials they’d hit a snag. The would-be developers got into a tussle with neighboring property owners regarding water rights. The mayor told both parties that the town wouldn’t get in the water with them, and they should resolve the matter on their own. A week later, on March 9, the Campbells came back to the town and advised they couldn’t resolve the water issue. As a result, they couldn’t proceed with their park. At their request, the planning commissioners voted unanimously to refund the Campbell’s application fee – $25.

What was formerly an Army Corps of Engineers campground on South Carolina’s Lake Strom Thurmond is making a revival. The Corps shut down Mount Carmel Campground in 2015 because of “budget constraints.” Now the campground has been leased out to a new operator, and will return as Hester’s Bottoms Campground. The new management team says they hope to open this summer. Meantime, their tongue-in-cheek reminder to all is this, “Come on back to the Bottoms, you’ve got friends in low places!”

Earlier this month we reported on a 154-site RV park proposed for Mount Desert Island, Maine. It would be sited on a 42-acre parcel on the island’s “quiet side.” Of the sites, 71 would be for RVs, the balance for tenters. At the time it wasn’t known how folks were reacting to it. It didn’t take long: Two petitions are circulating. One favors the development (written by the developer’s mother) and has garnered 600 signatures. The other opposes the park (written by a next door neighbor) and has gained 400 signatures. It’s not clear whether the signatures are all from locals or come from a wider area.

You’ve heard of sister cities – but sister parks? The U.S. and Ireland have signed an agreement making Glacier National Park in the U.S. and Killarney National Park in Ireland as “sister parks.” The two parks share common concerns like heavy visitor impacts, invasive species, ecological monitoring and more. The five-year renewable agreement will help park staffers collaborate on problems and potential solutions. By the way, you can trek your pony at Killarney – but you can’t camp there!

Richmond, California, street-dwelling RVers won’t be looking at a safe parking program after all. The city’s council received a grant and city funds totaling a half-million dollars to set up a safe spot in a shopping mall parking lot. Local residents vociferously objected and that plan was scrubbed. Next, the council aimed to move RVers onto a lot at the local civic center. Again, the “not in my backyard” objections overrode the idea. Now the city says they’ll drop the whole idea and instead spend the money on sending in community professionals to try and help with health, sanitation, and security issues to existing curbside RV encampments.

Utah national park fans take note: April 1 marks the date that Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park will come up to summer speed. Arches will change operating hours at its visitor center, as will the Island in the Sky Visitor Center and The Needles Visitor centers at Canyonlands. All will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. While the centers will be open, theaters and museum exhibits will continue to be shut down, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy load: Ford regains towing honors in half-ton trucks

MotorTrend has just released a comprehensive look at all things related to 2021 trucks, from payload to towing, gas mileage to bed quality. One of the most coveted category titles is towing capacities for half-ton pickup trucks. According to the publication, Ford has recaptured the lead among mainstream manufacturers. Continue reading.

Chevy Silverado fans rejoice: More power on the horizon

For RVers fond of Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, a new powerful option will soon be available. Callaway Cars has unveiled a 602 horsepower “Signature Edition” package for 6.2-liter V-8-powered Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country 1500 models dating from 2019 to current models. Learn more.

Try your luck! Carvana will sell you a truck from a vending machine

If you’re interested in buying a used car or truck, there’s a novel way and it’s now available in about 30 locations around the country – Carvana vending machines. Less than a month ago, Carvana, the online used auto dealership, opened another of its e-commerce locations in Las Vegas. It’s the first in Nevada, and the newest location for the company’s “vending machine” approach. Read more.

New book for camping areas managed by the NPS

News briefs

They tried – but they couldn’t do it. Locals in Door County, Wisconsin, were outraged when government officials approved a conditional use permit for a 130-site RV park on 21 acres of farmland. They appealed the matter to the board of adjustment. The board approved. The locals filed suit in the Wisconsin State Court of Appeals. Tuesday, the court issued a 15-page ruling – upholding the permit.

Is “Internet Everywhere” about to become true – a godsend for RVers? Elon Musk is launching rockets with mini Starlink satellites 100 at a time and hopes to one day circle the globe, which will bring Internet to everywhere. Except in a deep cave. The RV community seems especially interested in when service will be available. To catch up on the latest news about this, read Randall Brink’s story that was featured in yesterday’s RV Travel Newsletter.

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, went ahead with its semi-annual international rally earlier this month, this round in Perry, Georgia, where it has drawn its biggest crowds in recent years. The turnout was down from its last rally there in 2019, but club leaders were satisfied nonetheless, considering the lingering pandemic. The club recently extended the cost of an annual membership from $85 for the first year (or $75 renewal) to $60 until its next national gathering in Gillette, Wyoming, July 7 to 10.

Big retailer Lazydays has opened a new sales floor in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It marks the company’s 11th full service dealership.

A large Millsboro, Delaware, RV park received an OK to add on more RV sites. Leisure Point RV Resort is an existing 317-site RV park, with an additional 211 manufactured home sites, and 305 boat slips in its marina. Sussex County counselors approved the outfit’s request to build 58 more RV sites on eight acres.

RVbusiness.com reports that construction is underway in Texas to build new parks and expand existing ones as the interest in RVing and camping continues to grow. At least a dozen new campgrounds and RV parks with more than 2,500 sites have either just opened or are scheduled to open this year and early next year. Expansions are also underway at several existing parks, which plan to add more than 200 sites this year.

Although not about RV driving, the latest about the Tiger Woods crash in California can serve as a warning to pay attention at the wheel, and don’t drive if you’re tired: According to USA Today, “… available evidence in the case indicated that Woods was not paying attention and had a ‘very delayed response’ to the emergency when his vehicle, a Genesis GV80, left the road before crashing that day.” Other publications speculate Woods may have even been asleep behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Whatever the case, it is not being treated as criminal.

Another Florida RV show bites the dust: The Southwest Florida RV Show, set to roll in April in Lee County, has been scrubbed. Don’t blame COVID-19 – at least not directly. As was the case for the was-to-be Fort Myers RV show, dealers for both shows said they just didn’t have enough inventory to make a go of the shows.

One can only imagine the rush of feelings felt by workers inside an RV repair shop when a tornado ripped the roof off. The tornado blasted through Moundville, Alabama, on March 17, lifting the lid at AMU RV Service and Repair, and tossing around a few customers’ RVs outside.

Another RV magazine is planning to launch – “I ♥ RVing.” Its mission: “To help people learn, enjoy, and master the life-changing art of the RV lifestyle.” The publishers report it will feature the full range of recreation vehicles from towables to motorized, Class As to travel trailers, and will provide both entertainment and travel content, along with technical content like how-tos and product reviews.

Back in 2019, Hailey, Idaho, picked up a 29-acre patch of ground when a local school district decided it no longer needed it. But what to do with the ground? “Public use,” was the slated objective of the purchase, and now city officials think that instead of making it a place to store snow, it could become an RV park. RVers and tenters would find ADA toilets, picnic tables, and pull-through sites if the locals agree. Come April 12, the city will take public comments.

KOA (Kampgrounds of America, Inc.) is buying up a Dayton, Ohio, campground. In this case, the campground is already KOA-branded: the Dayton KOA Holiday property. The 41-acre site sold for $6.7 million.

Oh, the poor Brits. If the pandemic toilet paper shortage wasn’t bad enough, now comes another potential shortage caused by the megaship Ever Given blocking passage through the Suez Canal. Huge queues of ships waiting for the canal to be unblocked could now result in a new worldwide shortage of toilet paper, according wood pulp firm Suzano SA.

A major RV component manufacturer, Lippert Components, LLC, says the demand for RV chassis by industry has forced them to take over another chassis builder. Wolfpack Chassis of Kendallville, Indiana, ran a 60,000-square-foot production facility there, and kept 40 workers on the payroll. Lippert says it will also expand two of its existing plants to keep up with demand.

Another family-owned RV resort has changed hands to Big RV. Cherrystone Family Camping Resort in Virginia’s Northampton County has sold out to Sun RV Resorts. The 700-site Cherrystone has been a family operation since 1964. The sale price was nearly $10 million.

When it comes to buying out RV dealerships, Lazydays isn’t lazy. This time Chilowee RV Center near Knoxville, Tennessee, is scooped up by the Florida-based RV holding company. The once-was-family-owned Chilowee has been in business for 53 years. It becomes the third notch in Lazyday’s Tennessee belt.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Big recall at Jayco. Stoves may develop dangerous gas leak

• Highland Ridge recalls fifth wheels for stove gas leak issue

• Airstream Basecamp recall: Air conditioner can detach, go flying off

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes: Brake lights can fail

• Jayco recalls some motorhomes for potential LP gas leak

• Big recall on Sprinter RVs and vans for brake light concern

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of March 22, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.85 [Calif.: $3.73]

Change from week before: Up 8 cents; Change from year before: Up 61 cents.

Diesel: $3.19[Calif.: $3.98]

Change from week before: No change; Change from year before: Up 54 cents.

