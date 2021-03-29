RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 29, 2021

Issue 1566

Today’s thought

“If you give up what you want most for what you think you should want more, you’ll end up miserable.” ―Brandon Sanderson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day! Go show some love for small businesses today!

On this day in history: 1886 – John Pemberton brews the first batch of Coca-Cola in a backyard in Atlanta.

Tip of the Day

Don’t skimp on sleep! Tips to get better sleep in your RV

By Gail Marsh

You’re away from home and surrounded by the wonders of nature. The only thing you don’t particularly love is the fact that you have trouble sleeping when you’re in the RV. You are not alone. Many RVers struggle with getting a good night’s sleep. While I’m not offering any guarantees here, I’ve found several techniques that help me rest better and wake up refreshed. Maybe they’ll help you, too. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Jay Flight Octane 255 Toy Hauler. As he reports, “…this Jayco is a full 101” in width. If you really do want a toy hauler for serious toy hauling, this is the kind you might hone in on.” Read more and see how this toy hauler compares to others.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Coachmen Clipper 12.0 TD MAX

• 2021 Wildwood FSX 270RTK Toy Hauler

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Accidental reversed polarity adapter

Dear Mike:

At one end of my trailer I have a 50-amp shore power; the other end I put in a 30-amp plug for my generator divided by a transfer switch. Both ends test good on the trailer with a three light tester. I have a Yamaha EF3000iSEB. Testing per your video it shows an open ground. When I install the n-g plug it shows good. But when I hook the trailer to the generator, the trailer shows an open ground. When I install the n-g plug the trailer shows hot/neutral reverse indication on the tester. Any ideas? Thanks. —Ron

Why leave a review?

Whenever we travel somewhere new while full-time RVing, whether we’re work camping or just commuting at a campground, it’s a first-time experience. It’s safe to say that if it is our first, then it is, or will be, someone else’s first too. Leaving a review for the place of business tells others who would venture down that same stretch of road of our experiences. This helps those travelers to have some information and our opinion of what we have encountered. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you believe evidence of life will be found on Mars in the next five years?

Quick Tip

Why does the RV plumbing go “glug-glug”?



I have worked on many RVs where the owner had a complaint of toilet and sink burping. I have seen toilets expel their contents when flushed, only to flush the rest down! Why, you ask? Because the tank ventilation system was plugged! Those little plumbing vents on the roof play an important part in allowing the dirty water to go down the drain, and if it’s plugged with wasp nests, the drain becomes the vent!

It’s kind of like the old PET milk cans or juice cans where you would use the can opener to punch a pour spout on one side and a vent on the other. If you didn’t open the vent hole, it would glug-glug and barely come out. Same principle here – the system needs to breathe.

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Website of the day

Google Arts & Culture

For the museum and art lovers, this is for you! Spend some time exploring museums all over the world. This easy-to-use Google site shows you what’s inside every museum organized by category and style of art. It’s a masterpiece!

By RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury

Trivia

80 percent of all of humanity lives on less than $10 USD per day. How much do you think you spend in a day?

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“My two great GSDs while we visited Maine.” —Dawn Miller

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A piece of string walks into a bar. The string gets sloppy drunk, throws up everywhere, and gets banned from the bar. The next night, the string wants to get back in, so he ties himself in a knot, frazzles the top of himself, then walks in. The bartender looks at him suspiciously and asks, “Aren’t you that string that I threw outta here last night?” The string replies, “No! I’m a frayed knot!”

