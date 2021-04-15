RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 15, 2021

Issue 1579

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize that we only have one.” ―Tom Hiddleston

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rubber Eraser Day!

On this day in history: 1924 – Rand McNally publishes its first road atlas.

Tip of the Day

Keeping track of stuff in your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“The bigger the RV, the greater the loss.” Before you behemoth Class A folks get out your shootin’ irons, hang on and let the explanations begin. The bigger the RV, the more “stuff” we can load up, and the greater the chance of losing the stuff, somewhere in the rig. So the question is this: How do you keep track of your stuff?

We’ve heard the high tech, the low tech, and the laughably sublime ways to keep track of your stuff. We’ll share them. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Wildwood FSX 178BHSK. As he reports, “This is a slick little trailer that can sleep up to eight people, though I doubt that you’d want to. It’s also quite towable and even offers a decent outside kitchen and legitimate dining/sitting space for all the people it can sleep. It’s a great little package.” Read more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Host Campers Mammoth Truck Camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, April 15, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their Amazon gift certificates: Karl and Jennifer Z. of Belton, Missouri, and Ed D. of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV begins tearing apart, sinks into septic tank

We found this bizarre news item which was originally published in issue #43 of RVtravel.com, on January 26, 2003. It’s just too good to not pass along again. Find out why.

Yesterday’s featured article: The cutest little (micro) trailer you have ever seen

Reader poll

At this moment, do you have the heat or A/C running?

Heat up, cool off, whatever, tell us here.

Casino Camping: 3 casino resorts where you’ll want to stay. Click here to read about these three nice places!

Quick Tip

Grease the hitch ball



Don’t forget to grease the ball on your hitch. This is a mechanical connection under a great deal of pressure. Keep some plastic sandwich bags handy to cover the ball when it’s not in use to avoid wearing off the grease. This will prolong the life of the coupler and ball, and result in a quieter tow! Here’s some hitch ball lubricant on Amazon. As an alternative, you could use graphite powder such as “Tube-O-Lube“. Caution: Do not use grease on the Andersen WD hitch, per their manual.

Website of the day

Where to see beautiful spring flowers across the U.S.

Get outside and stop to smell the roses… seriously! This list from Culture Trip guides you to the best spring flowers around the U.S.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Feeling sleepy? Not anymore! Try it… if you dare!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent do not participate in any sort of social media

• 52 percent would never pick up a hitchhiker

• 42 percent put in a lot of effort to make sure their appropriate garbage gets recycled

Recent poll: Do you have dreams about falling?

Recipe of the Day

Bruschetta Caprese With Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

by Tammy T. from Phoenix, AZ

We absolutely loved this bruschetta recipe. It’s a creative twist with the flavors of a Caprese salad. The classic flavors of the tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil are so refreshing. It reminds us of a summer garden. The toasted baguette makes this bite-size appetizer easy to eat. Where this gets special is the balsamic reduction. When it cools it really thickens up. Lightly drizzled onto the cherry tomato mixture it brings all the flavors together. This is a filling appetizer or snack.

Get this delicious recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Cheesy Bacon Ranch Tomato Pie

Trivia

A baby is born on its predicted due date only 4 percent of the time.

*What popular song has the optimum tempo for performing CPR on someone who has just had a heart attack? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those long-handled tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hi, my name is Madison. I am a teacup Pomeranian. I am 6 years old and weigh 5 lbs.

I just love going ‘camping’ with my Mom and Dad in our Arctic Fox fifth wheel. We’re

currently in Florence, OR, watching the rain.” —Gerald Glave

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

They say every piece of chocolate eaten shortens your life by two minutes. I’ve done the math. Seems I died in 1537.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com