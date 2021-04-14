RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Issue 1578

Today’s thought

“Determine never to be idle. No person will have occasion to complain of the want of time, who never loses any. It is wonderful how much may be done, if we are always doing.” ―Thomas Jefferson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Gardening Day! Ever heard of an RV bumper garden? Check it out!

On this day in history: 1902 – James Cash Penney opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Tip of the Day

RV water filtration; and water system maintenance after a trip

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Take a minute to think about the water system on your RV. First, consider you use water from a different source every time you take the RV camping. Second, consider some water remains in the RV water lines and the fresh water holding tank, even after you drain it. This water could sit for several months at a time between RV trips and during storage. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Host Campers Mammoth Truck Camper. Tony writes, "…something like this dispels the myth that a truck camper is crowded, poorly built or lacking in features."

The cutest little (micro) trailer you have ever seen

Not only is this tiny, tiny trailer cute, it fits on your desk. From there it will only go where you take it, although “towing it” is by hand, not behind a motor vehicle. This must be one of the most unique, fun, RV-related products we’ve come across. Check it out.

Yesterday’s featured article: Don’t like guns? Alternatives for self-protection

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Thoroughly check the LP gas system before RVing season



A quick check of the LP gas system is in order as you get the RV ready for the season. This is more of a visual inspection, but if you suspect any damage has occurred, then have the system checked by a Certified RV Technician. Look at the tank(s) and hoses. Make sure there isn’t any damage to the hoses – cuts, chew marks, abrasions and cracks. Any damage at all and the hoses must be replaced.

The tanks should be clean and mostly rust-free. Keeping the tanks clean helps keep them free of rust. If the tank has any rust spots, clean and repaint using Rustoleum primer and paint. Before turning on the gas, make certain that all the appliances and valves are off and that the power is on in the coach, and test the LP gas detector. I prefer to turn the gas on, then using a lighter stick or mini torch, bleed out and light one of the range top burners. Then go about starting the other appliances and testing them.

NOTE: Each appliance should be checked for rodent nests and damage before being operated. Damage must be repaired before the appliance is used. If you smell gas at any time, get out of the coach and turn off the supply and ventilate. Any question or concern regarding your LP system should be referred to a Certified RV Technician. If you have a serious LP gas leak, call 911.

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician.

Website of the day

Bill D’s Monacoers

Own a Monaco? Holiday Rambler? Beaver? Safari? This is the site for you! Get all your technical questions answered on their popular forums.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Tomato Pie

by Lora DiGs from Manchester, NJ

Tomato pie is always a favorite summertime recipe when tomatoes are at their best. This tomato pie recipe is out-of-this-world good. It has an explosion of flavor! The ranch and cheese are the glue that melts everything together (and tastes so good). Fresh tomatoes are complemented by chunks of smoky bacon and sweet onions. As if that weren’t enough, the pie is topped with buttery cheese crackers. This is a fantastic way to use tomatoes when the garden is bursting!

WOW! That sounds good! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees has the optimum tempo for performing CPR on someone who has just had a heart attack. Good to know!

*What’s so special about the number 11 and World War I? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“When we returned from an 18,000-mile trip around the U.S., we pulled into a campground in central Florida for a longer-term stay. Cali came by the campsite as we were setting up. She came back day after day for about two months. We were told she was a local stray. The campground announced that they were trapping all the cats and taking them to the local shelter. By that time, we had gotten too attached to her so we took her to the local vet. Cali has been a great addition to our family and a wonderful traveling companion for three years. She still likes to sleep under the RV every chance she gets. But mostly parked in our driveway now. She stays inside or on her leash if we are in a campground.” —Chuck Baier

Never struggle to open jars again!

This jar-gripper is a favorite tool for many cooks and kitchen-dwellers. Never struggle to open a jar again! Simply place the gripper around the lid of the jar, lock into place and twist. Your jar will open with ease, and your hands won’t hurt afterward. This handy little gadget works on smooth and grooved lids and will adjust to fit just about every jar out there. It’s great for those of us with weak hands. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

Found on FB, source unknown: A woman phoned her husband on a cold day in Minnesota. Wife: “The car is not starting. Dashboard shows the sign of a person sitting on a toilet.” Husband: “What…?? Send me a picture.”

(Look again. It says -4 degrees.)

