April 10, 2021

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Ireminded you last week that issue number 1,000 of this Saturday newsletter was coming soon — now a mere five weeks away. I will have an announcement then about my future. To sum up, I will not fully retire, but my role after 20 years at the helm will change.

RVBusiness Magazine interviewed me earlier this week via Zoom for its Capitol Talk series. Editor Rick Kessler and publisher Sherman Goldenberg interviewed me for 18 minutes. I talked about some of my favorite topics (including the problem of campground crowding). The program is watched each week by leaders and top executives in the RV industry. I was excited to address them, hoping to motivate someone with vision (in short supply) to look beyond his or her nose at what needs to be done to keep RVing from turning into one big congested mess. Watch the short program here.

COMING SOON: MORE NEWSLETTERS

We're bringing back our Beginner's Guide to RVing daily newsletter, every Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, May 3. We published 127 issues last July through December. The newsletters' purpose is to educate brand-new RVers about the RV lifestyle. By the end of six months, they should know almost everything necessary about buying and using an RV. So, now, after a four-month break, we're starting up again to educate more newbies and with added content.

We are also bringing back our Full-Time RVer newsletter. We'll publish it every other week, beginning next Wednesday, April 14. We previously published it for about six years, off and on, between 2004 and 2012. If you are a full-timer or want to be some day, you will definitely benefit from reading this.

These two newsletters are made possible in large part by our voluntary subscribers, whose financial contributions allow us to hire the staff we need to write articles that really matter, not just fluff we can get for free or cheaply from freelance writers who have never even stepped into an RV or by PR people pushing a product.

I spend every day studying about RVing, travel, and everything related to our lives as RVers to understand what is going on that impacts our RVing lives. For now, I don’t envision the record-setting sales of RVs slowing in 2021, maybe not even in 2022, and I don’t believe travelers will be heading off to Europe or other international destinations for at least a year, probably longer. That means there will be many more RVers on the road next year at this time — at least a half million of them. What does that mean for you and me? A lot! That’s what we will continue to discuss on this website and in our newsletters.

Okay, that’s a wrap for me this issue. Be safe. Get your shots. Be kind to those who see things differently than you — maybe you’ll learn something.

Did you miss our first RVtravel.com podcast last Sunday?

If so, click here. We believe you will love it. Talk radio for the 21st century RVer, the RVtravel.com Podcast is brought to you by RVtravel.com, SoftStartRV™ and CarGenerator™.

Podcast #2 is coming in tomorrow's newsletter

TODAY:

Last week’s Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Fungal jungle in your dishwasher? Sanitize it in 5 easy steps

• A trick that’ll make dumping a whole lot more sanitary

• Ways you can help “newbie” RVers – You were once one, too!

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Keystone Outback 328RL Travel Trailer. He writes, “Essentially, this is a flat fifth-wheel trailer and has almost all the benefits of a typical fifth-wheel floor plan without the steps up to the bathroom and bedroom.” Learn more and peek inside.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Campground Crowding: They counted, and 70% of reserved sites were empty!

More people than ever are taking up RVing. … The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from “fanatical, maniacal” campers who are OCD when it comes to making reservations ASAP, more requests to please cancel if you book ahead and can’t use the site, lots of suggestions for campground reservation systems, and a positive spin on full-time residents in RV parks. All that and more here.

RVer’s scare: Motorhome pops out of gear in the night, starts rolling down the mountain

Talk about a scary experience. Read how this terrible scene unfolded in the middle of the night as the RVer slept in a pullout along the highway. Click here to read the story and how it ended.

RVer suspects sewer tank leak, but where is it?

A reader writes: “I suspect we have a leak in our black water system between the toilet and tank, which sits directly below the toilet. I can see the pipe that goes straight down to the tank… I cannot tell how this pipe is attached to the toilet, but that is where I suspect the leak may be.” So where might it be?

Reader Poll

Did you have a business as a kid?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Brain Teaser

They fill me up and you empty me almost every day; if you raise my arm, I work the opposite way. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

We got into an accident. Here’s what we learned that may help you

By Gail Marsh

Two days. Just two days until we’d be heading back north after several months in sunny, warm Florida. Two days. I was already packing up some things that we’d take out of our fifth wheel when we got home. My husband was making a final run: diesel fuel for the truck and travel snacks for me. Then it happened. Hubby hit a parking lot post. Hard. … And just like that, our two days turned into potentially two weeks or more. Read more for tips in case this ever happens to you (hopefully not!).

Teardrop trailers: The only RVs to have seen combat!

“True” Teardrops evolved after World War II using surplus aircraft aluminum from the wings of World War II bombers. Wheels, at least some, were from Jeeps salvaged from sunken ships, some with bullet holes. These first Teardrops are perhaps the only RVs ever made that experienced actual combat. Read more.

Video: How to avoid burning food in your RV oven

Many RVers complain that their factory-installed ovens do not cook evenly. RV technician and well-known journalist Chris Dougherty has a quick tip about a simple way to help avoid hot spots in an RV’s oven that can cause what’s being cooked or baked to heat unevenly or even burn. Watch the 2-minute video here.

Video: Starlink Internet Service: The good news and the bad news

There’s good news about SpaceX’s Starlink internet’s customer portal that allows customers to edit their own service address without involving customer service, which was a hassle before. This is a major step toward making Starlink satellite internet service a much more practical solution for RVers. Watch this 7-minute video from Mobile Internet Resource Center.

Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

By Nanci Dixon

I need to preface this by saying I was a professional photographer with access to everything photographic – and I mean EVERYTHING. Every lens, camera, film (in the old days), printer, computer, strobe units and tripod ever made. When I retired, for better or worse I ditched it all. I said goodbye to my camera closet and decided to use only my cell phone. The worn phrase “The camera you use is the camera you have with you” is so true. But I’ve found the perfect tripod for RVers. Continue reading.

Is this your RV?

RV Repair and Maintenance

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

• Get the 411 on RV extension cords

• 30-amp RV vs. a 50-amp RV – What’s the difference?

RVelectricity Shocked when touching your RV? This is a deadly serious problem. Do something! By Mike Sokol

Spring is here, and with it I’ve received a bunch of emails and postings on my RVelectricity Facebook page about readers feeling a shock from their RV while plugged into home power using a dogbone adapter. There are a lot of guesses and wrong information floating around the internet and social platforms, so I’m going to clarify it here. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I build my own “SoftStartRV”-type controller for cheap?

Dear Mike,

I know that the SoftStartRV air conditioner controller must do what it says it does. After all, I see all the good product reviews, and really appreciate you diving into it. Even your graphs make it easy for someone like me to understand that it works. But I’ve got to believe there is a cheap way to build one myself. Isn’t it just some capacitors in a box? Will you publish the schematic and parts list so we can build these ourselves for maybe $30 or so? I understand why you may not want to publish this info, but please give us a break and draw out how to build one. —Thomas

Read Mike’s response.

RV Tire Safety

What’s the best tire pressure monitoring system? What features are important?

By Roger Marble

No, I don’t want to start a fight. Probably everyone that already has a TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) will say that what they have is the best. I would prefer to identify the features that I think are important and then let the customer do the shopping because there is no way to predict what the sale price will be next week or what new brand or model TPMS will hit the market next month. Continue reading for Roger’s list of important features for a TPMS.

Recipe of the Day

Jalapeño Bacon Wonton Poppers

by Brandi Kirkpatrick from Burley, ID

These jalapeno popper wontons are so good, they all may be eaten by the time you finish frying. The outside is crisp while the inside filling is creamy and a flavor explosion. The cream cheese and Monterey jack cheese melt together and cool down the spicy jalapenos. Bacon is a delicious addition and gives a smoky, savory flavor to the poppers. A wonderful BBQ appetizer. We dipped these in ranch dressing that cools down the spiciness too.

Mmmm! If you make these, invite us over, please! Get the recipe here.

Penetrating oil can save the day!

The Digital RVer

Four smartphone tech seminars for you from the FMCA Rally

The FMCA RV Club recently held its first rally since the pandemic started. At this rally Geeks on Tour presented 4 seminars, including smartphone photography; how to remember and share your travels with photos, maps, and a blog; how to organize your photos using Google Photos; and how to make your own custom Google Map. The slides and the videos are provided, as well as the “handouts” from the seminars in .pdf format. Wow! Tons of great info here.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is our dog ‘RV’. Yes, we named him Recreation Vehicle! RV loves to go for rides with us. His favorite thing is B A L L. RV will fervently retrieve a thrown ball – he takes and releases on command. It’s fun to watch him load the auto ball thrower, too. RV is a 4.5-year-old Coton de Tulear mix from the National Coton Rescue (Dallas, TX). The rescue/foster was in MO, so we towed our trailer there and back to MI. We originally thought his name would be “Miles”, but our niece had a dog with that name, so we named him RV, which suits him perfectly. Enjoy the ride!” —Nancy Einheuser Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

50 States, 5,000 Ideas

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

The only time Anne Frank was captured on film is in this video, where she is seen leaning out of her window on July 22, 1941, to watch as her neighbors, a bride and groom, walk down their street.

Joke of the Week

A “Gen Y wedding”

Dearest Dad, I am coming home to get married soon. Can you help pay for a big wedding? I am presently in Australia and the boy I love lives in Scotland. We met on a dating website, became friends on Facebook, had long chats on WhatsApp. He proposed to me on Zoom, and we’ve stayed in touch through Viber. Dad, can I count on you for a big wedding? Your favorite daughter, Lilly



Dad’s response My Dearest Lilly, Like Wow! Really? Cool! I suggest you two get married on Twitter, have a honeymoon on Tango, buy your kids on Amazon, and pay for it all through PayPal. And when you get fed up with this new husband, sell him on eBay! Love, Dad

Leave with a song from the past

Oh, ya gotta love this — The Mamas & The Papas appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1967 singing California Dreamin’. Yikes! Check out their duds! Kinda scary. . .

