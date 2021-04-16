RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 16, 2021

Issue 1580

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day! Well, c’mon, get to it!

On this day in history: 1910 – The oldest existing indoor ice hockey arena still used for the sport in the 21st century, Boston Arena, opens for the first time.

Tip of the Day

Should you keep your RV freezer full?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I know you should keep your fridge full but leave space around items. But what about the freezer? Does the same apply – keep it full but the food spaced? I know in the home fridge it’s good to keep the freezer fully packed. Thanks! —Nancy

Read Chris’ answer.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Keystone Cougar 357UMR Fifth Wheel. Peek inside this fifth wheel with a mud room, which includes a pet-friendly utility shower, and read Tony’s review here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the new 2021 Wildwood FSX 178BHSK? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, April 16, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their Amazon gift certificates: Karl and Jennifer Z. of Belton, Missouri, and Ed D. of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Azuki the hedgehog goes camping

Emily Woodbury believes these pictures of Azuki the hedgehog (a real one) will provide you with your daily dose of cute. We agree. Click and get ready to smile.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV begins tearing apart, sinks into septic tank

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you find yourself always wanting more, or are you satisfied with what you have?

Think about it for a moment, then respond here.

We just debuted our new Full-Time RVer Newsletter. Read the first issue here, and sign up if you like what you see!

Quick Tip

Electric water heater

Many of our RVs are equipped with gas/electric RV water heaters. This refers to the fact that the unit has both a gas heating side and an electric element. As we forge toward spring in many parts of the country, it is important to remember to turn the circuit breaker for the water heater OFF if you have an electric water heater. A dry electric element will burn out within seconds of being turned on. By turning off the breaker, you are assured that it is actually off and that it will not be damaged while you get the coach ready for the season!

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This one made us laugh out loud. You’ll know when you see this if someone you know needs it.

Website of the day

The best place to camp in every state

Scroll through this list of the best places to camp in each state, put together by Condé Nast, and see how many you’ve stayed at. You’ll want to stay at some of these!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Recipe of the Day

Slow Cooker Fajitas

by Melissa Lewis from Romney, WV

Fajitas are an easy dinner option and this slow cooker version is fabulous. The meat is tender and absorbs the flavor of the spices and jalapeno. We opted for steak, but chicken or shrimp would be super tasty too. These Crock Pot fajitas are great if you’re busy and figuring out dinner. The slow cooker does all the work for you. Just set out your favorite toppings and each family member can assemble their own fajitas.

Mmmm… Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Bruschetta Caprese With Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Airstream lovers need this!

Have you ever seen anything so cute? This adorable salt and pepper set sits inside a mini Airstream. We don’t own an Airstream, but we want these for our dinette anyway. Boy, they come up with the cutest stuff these days… Click here to learn more or order.

Trivia

The world’s tallest tree and the world’s largest tree both reside in California. The tallest tree can be found in Redwood National Park, and the largest can be found in Sequoia National Park.

*What percent of the time is a baby born on its predicted due date? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cash loves camping. She is a Vizsla and traveled well last summer almost 7,000 miles cross-country.” —Tim Brown

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Stay free on private property across America

Boondockers Welcome is a great alternative to expensive, crowded RV parks or even Walmart parking lots. With a membership, you can stay for free at more than 1,000 private property locations across America. And, wow, will you meet some great people! Learn more or sign up.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com