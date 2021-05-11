RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Issue 1597

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“There are no wrong turnings. Only paths we had not known we were meant to walk.” —Guy Gavriel Kay



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat What You Want Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.

Tip of the Day

5 tips from professional RV washers

By Nanci Dixon

Traveling through the dusty states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, can really dirty up an RV! We pulled into a campground in Amarillo, Texas, and saw the motorhome next to us being washed. The people doing the washing were professionals and shared some secrets with us. Continue reading for these 5 helpful tips.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: What you should know about buying a used RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Rockwood Geo Pro 20FBS Travel Trailer. Tony writes, “What’s the appeal? They’re another of the smaller trailers that have high content and build quality and are just smaller, not less well-equipped.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Jayco Jay Feather Micro 199MBS Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 11, 2021.

If it’s yours you’ll win an RVtravel.com coffee mug!

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

5 mistaken assumptions the new full-time RVer makes

We’ll bet if you’re a full-time RVer you can relate to these assumptions that RVtravel.com writer (and long-time reader) Nanci Dixon made. She says, “Being almost four years into full-time RVing, I can see clearly (or at least more clearly than I previously could) the mistaken assumptions I made when starting out.” Read more and compare your experiences.

Yesterday’s featured article: The world’s largest collection of the world’s smallest versions of the world’s largest things…

Reader poll

What natural disasters do you fear most?

Yikes! Tell us here.

Did you know you can stream TV for free? Click here to read and see how.

Quick Tip

Do you really need to defrost your RV refrigerator?

For many of us “old timers,” a buildup of frost on the fins in the back of the refrigerator compartment signaled time for a “manual defrost.” We wrote about it in an earlier tip. Reader Rob J. points out his refrigerator automatically handles this chore for him. After first being turned on, the control board counts off 60 hours, then turns off the cooling unit to melt off the frost. Cooling unit turns back on, then repeats every 48 hours. To that end, the manufacturer recommends initializing this process by turning on the unit somewhere between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. What if something happens and you had to shut off the fridge? Rob says, “Be aware of this and if for some reason you have to restart the cycle in the morning, just cut power for a brief period in the 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. range and you should be back in the cycle you want.” Do you need to defrost your refrigerator? Look at your manual. Don’t have a manual? If you don’t build up frost on the fins, well, sounds like your fridge is looking out for you. Thanks, Rob!

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

New free directory lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 73-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model they make. “RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

Website of the day

16 Virtual Hiking Trails You Can Explore From Home

Forget the hiking boots, you can hike these beautiful 16 trails without leaving your couch! (But you could put your boots on just to pretend…)

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Ohhhh, boy, is this accurate! Ha… Ha… Ha… Click here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent have a tattoo they wish they’d never got

• 57 percent believe that Walmart will no longer allow overnight RV parking within the next five years

• 73 percent say they talk to themselves out loud often or every once in a while

Recent poll: How important is it to you to spend time alone?

Recipe of the Day

Spring Rolls (My Mother’s Recipe)

by Darla Mays from Lakewood, WA

We like to try different spring roll recipes. Each one is a little unique. Darla’s mom’s version of spring rolls is delicious. Frying the tasty filling in really thin lumpia wrappers gives these rolls a nice crunch with every bite. Dip in your favorite sauce (we opted for sweet chili) and you have a perfect appetizer or snack.

These look delicious! Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Shrimp Au Gratin

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

As much as we love technology, we still appreciate a good physical road atlas. This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations. This atlas is cool! Check it out.

Trivia

Right-handed people tend to chew food on the right side of their mouth while left-handed people tend to chew on the left side. (You just fake chewed to see which side you chew on, didn’t you?)

*If you have a mustache in Nevada what aren’t you legally allowed to do? Hint: It’s not good! Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lottie is 15! She loves camping.” —Thom & Lise Curtis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2021

The 2021 updated edition of the best-selling Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is a must-have for firearm owners. The annual guidebook helps ensure RVers and others stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from last year. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com