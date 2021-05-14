RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 14, 2021

Issue 1600

“Have you ever seen the stars in the night? See them closely, they will tell you, how to be open, how to love and how to shine and twinkle without any differences and jealousy of other stars.” —Santosh Kalwar

Know your RV’s height. What can happen if you don’t!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A lot of folks new to the RVing lifestyle are a bit daunted by the size of their rig. They figure all that length can get them into trouble – and it’s true, it takes attention to stay out of trouble. But one of the easier things to forget about with an RV is not so much how l-o-n-g you are but, really, how t-a-l-l you are.

More than one new RVer has returned home from the “maiden voyage” only to report some mishap which has damaged their roof. What’s to be done? Well, 28 grams of prevention is surely worth the old pound of cure. Continue reading.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cherokee Arctic Wolf 291RL Fifth Wheel. He writes, “I really like this fifth wheel and I do think it has a lot to offer, especially for this price point. But there are a few things that also cause me to take pause.” See what those things are here.

Let friends know when you’ll get there – using Google Maps

There were several times during their RV travels pre-COVID when Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, made arrangements to meet up with friends. When plans changed for one reason or another, such as heavy traffic, they’d have to keep updating their friends by text or phone. But if Chris and Jim shared their location via Google Maps, their friends could see exactly where they were and knew exactly when to expect them. Here’s how easy it is.

Redirecting a/c drip

Use your roof-mounted air conditioner in humid weather and you’ll soon have a stream of water coming off the roof from the a/c unit. If it’s leaking down where you don’t want it to, redirect it! Pop the shroud (outer cover) from your a/c unit and you’ll spot the drip pan that catches the moisture. In the drip pan is a hole that allows the pan to drain. Usually the hole has a lip on it, like a glass measuring cup. Stick an appropriately sized funnel under the spout, hook a piece of tubing to the funnel output, and reroute the liquid to elsewhere – perhaps a roof edge gutter. If your roof is flat, an alternative to the tubing is aluminum “U” channel, carefully adhered to the roof with a sealant appropriate to your roof material.

The Best Family-friendly Campgrounds in the U.S.

Heck, even if you aren’t traveling with your family or kids, some of these campgrounds look great! Glass-bottom kayaking in Oregon? Sign us up!

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

by Jennifer Bass from Richmond, KY

These stuffed portobello mushrooms are fresh and fantastic. Super hearty, they’re stuffed with spinach, cheese, and fresh veggies. Red bell peppers add a mild flavor to the cheesy filling while onion gives a little bite. We added the optional bacon and love the saltiness it adds to the filling. Enjoy these portobello mushrooms for lunch or a light dinner.

Mmmmm! Get the recipe here.

Tape it to the limit…

