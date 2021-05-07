The best smartphone case for RVers, hands down

By Mike Gast

I’ve had a smartphone since they invented the things. My previous employer wanted me in touch 24/7, so the phone was always on and always at my fingertips. That meant the actual phone took a lot of abuse as it came along on hikes, meetings, bike trips and vacations. Where I was, it was.

The constant companionship of a smartphone led me to become an expert in phone cases. Silicone, hard plastic, padded corners, waterproof membranes … believe me, I’ve tried them all.

I’ve always returned to cases from Rokform®. This loyalty doesn’t come entirely from Rokform’s ability to protect my phone. Finding a “bullet-proof” case isn’t that hard. What makes Rokform stand apart is its seemingly endless quest to add features that make it easier to securely take your smartphone anywhere you’d like.

Rokform is really a case-attachment system that goes far beyond just protecting your phone from the dropsies.

The first step with Rokform is to find your case. They make them custom-fitted for every make and model. All cases are rigid, and not simply floppy silicone sleeves. You can go the “lightweight” route, with see-through acrylic bodies and reinforced corners. You can also go ultra-protective, with heavy-duty polycarbonate cases that will nicely survive a 10-foot fall on concrete.

Rokform takes a step above other smartphone cases

But where Rokform takes a step above other cases is in “attachability.” First, every case comes with a unique cutout in the back that allows it to lock on to a plethora of attachments with a solid quarter turn. Every case also has an extremely powerful rare-earth magnet in the back that locks on to a variety of holders and tools. Don’t worry, the magnet does not interfere with cell reception in any way.

I can’t emphasize enough how handy it is to have a powerful magnetic case for your smartphone. It sticks – very firmly – to any metal object. Any metal railing, sign or building becomes a hands-free holder so you can finally put yourself in those family photos. It will stick on the metal rails of your golf cart for the same purpose. I’ve made the mistake of putting my magnet case on the fender of my car while loading groceries and driven all the way home. My phone hadn’t moved even an inch three miles later when I realized my mistake.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the mounts and accessories available

Bike Mounts: There are bicycle mounts that attach directly to the fork bolt between the bike’s handlebars. Lock your phone to the mount and pedal away. Motorcycle Mounts: These attach directly to your cycle handlebars and again have that patented locking device to make sure the phone stays put.

Car/RV Mounts: Take your pick here. There are magnetic swivel dash mounts, magnetic vent mounts, a powerful magnet that uses 3M adhesive to attach directly to the dash, a windshield suction mount, and a “male end” for the locking slot that again attaches to the cash via 3M adhesive.

And for accessories, Rokform has:

Universal adapters that attache to the back of any other brand’s phone case to add the locking mechanism.

A magnetic “G-Rock” Bluetooth speaker that goes anywhere and sticks to all metal.

Locking belt clips.

Pop sockets and attachment rings to help you hold on.

Wireless chargers that fit on your dash and lock onto your phone. A rugged, water-resistant wireless charger that delivers 4,000 megahertz when you lay your phone atop.

So, those are the pros. The only real “cons” I can include are the weight and perhaps the cost. Some of the cases, especially with added weight of the magnets, can get a bit hefty. As for the money, keep in mind this case will far outlast the lifespan of your phone, and that’s worth something extra.

Take a look at the full line of Rokform cases on Amazon, or visit their website here.

