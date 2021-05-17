RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 17, 2021

Issue 1601

Today’s thought

“Do not waste time bothering whether you ‘love’ your neighbor; act as if you did. As soon as we do this we find one of the great secrets. When you are behaving as if you loved someone, you will presently come to love him.” ―C. S. Lewis

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cherry Cobbler Day!

On this day in history: 1900 – The children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, is first published in the United States. The first copy is given to the author’s sister.

Tip of the Day

Top 6 reasons to love and 6 reasons to hate RVing

By Nanci Dixon

We have been on the move and meeting a lot of wonderful people. I can sometimes guess the full-time RVers by the telltale license plates: Texas, South Dakota or Florida. I have started an informal survey by asking them what they love about the lifestyle and what they hate about the lifestyle, as well as some of the things they think are hardest about RVing. Here’s what they said.

Today’s RV review

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Palomino Solaire Ultra Lite 202RB. He says this trailer “really hits close to home for me. The reason is, this is essentially the exact same layout as my own 2016 Rockwood Mini Lite 1905.” How do they compare? Find out here.

Is this your RV?

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Danger! Don’t swim near boat docks that have electricity!

Dear Mike,

Do I remember something you wrote about getting shocked around a boat dock? We’re getting ready for our first trip and will be staying by a lake with a lot of docks. What do I need to know to keep my family safe? —Stu

Read Mike’s potentially lifesaving information.

The second most important step in buying an RV

Editor’s note: Digging through old issues for long-lost but still relevant articles, we came upon this article by long-time contributor Jim Twamley. What Jim wrote here is just as relevant today. So once again, here’s why the pre-delivery inspection is critical when you purchase an RV. Important information.

Reader poll

Would you consider yourself artistic?

Quick Tip

Why do dump valves have openings at the top and bottom of the slide?

“We get asked this a lot by RVers changing out a sticky or damaged RV holding tank gate valve, and the associated, “Won’t it leak?” The answer is that the valve would have to be larger in that area and as you know space is always a premium in an RV. Regarding leaks, the valve actually seals on the surface of the gate with the two lip seals placed on each side of the valve in the flanges. The area outside the seal area is really not necessary for sealing, but gate valve positioning in the plumbing is important. Many leak issues in manual pull or cable pull valve is when the valve is installed at the 3 or 9 o’clock position in the piping. By sliding the gate open and closed in this position, debris, toilet paper, etc., can accumulate in the side of the body where the leading edge of the gate resides when it is closed. In this case, the gate actually pushes TP instead of cutting it, pushing into the end of the body. Over time the gate can’t go all the way past the seals, and a leak results. Another problem with cable operated valves is cables tend to bend. When an ‘open’ gate starts to move toward closed, it runs into the two lip seals, pressing against it. The pressure increases as the gate moves to fully closed. If the pressure is too much, the cable flexes and the gate stops short of being fully closed.” — Doug with drainmaster.com.

Website of the day

Grilling Hacks

These 7 grilling hacks from USA Today will up your grilling game. You might already know a few, but we bet you don’t know them all!

Recipe of the Day

Fresh Peach & Cherry Cobbler

by Kim Novosel from Temple, GA

It’s National Cherry Cobbler Day, remember? Once you try this cobbler, each year you will anxiously await peach and cherry season. And it will be worth the wait … because this cobbler is that good! Sweet, tart and oh so tasty!

Click here to get this delicious recipe.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We hate to admit how often this would come in handy, but…

Trivia

Movie theater popcorn costs more per ounce than filet mignon in the U.S.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Pippy, adopted in Montana, is always copying what Mommy does.” —Judy Glazier

Leave here with a laugh

What is the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?

One is very heavy and the other is a little lighter.

