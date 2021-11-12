RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 12, 2021

Issue 1730

Today’s thought

“Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” ―Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day!

On this day in history: 1954 – Ellis Island ceased operations.

Tip of the Day

Deep clean your RV before storing it. You’ll be so glad you did

By Gail Marsh

Just so you know, I’m that person. The one who absolutely cannot leave for vacation until our sticks-and-bricks home is clean enough to pass a hospital inspection. Yes, I’m a clean freak. So, when it comes to storing the RV for the off-season, I get out my checklist. Hubby rolls his eyes (in a loving way) and also rolls up his sleeves. Then, we get busy!

Here’s what we do.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Grand Design Imagine XLS 22RBE. Tony writes, "Overall, I really like this floor plan for so many reasons. It's not very big but it offers a huge amount of interior storage."

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Furnace blower doesn’t work, so where’s the warm air coming from?

Hi Dave,

We fired up our Dometic furnace while out last weekend and, oddly, the blower didn’t come on. The furnace came on because we felt warm air through the lower vents (and heard it), but the big (loud) blower didn’t come on sending turbine-speed warm air through the top vents. When we turned on the AC to troubleshoot, the big blower DID come on, shooting cold air through all the vents. What’s going on? —Jennifer

Read Dave’s response.

Disaster at the dump station

This man attempts to dump his rental motorhome’s black water tank (sewer tank) in this one-minute video. One big mistake was opening the valve quickly, instantly overwhelming the hose. Warning: This is disgusting, but if you’ve got the stomach, it just might make you laugh (perhaps a little nervously).

Reader poll

How well can you ride a horse?

Yee-haw! Tell us here.

Firearms laws guide updated for 2021

The Traveler's Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What's legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from the previous issue.

Quick Tip

Easy way to check slideout tops

We love, and try to baby, our fifth wheel, so we check the top of our slides for debris before closing. We purchased a “selfie stick” so our phone can reach up and take a picture. Works like a champ and we only have to get out a ladder if there is something that must be moved. Big saving in time and effort! Thanks to Roy and Janie Ann Slade.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bret and Laura Medbury

1992 Safari Trek 2400

“We own a Safari Trek. We say it is 24′ long outside but 34′ feet long inside because the Electro Magic bed disappears to the ceiling during the day. A Trek has all the features of a longer/larger class A in a package that is about 10′ shorter than its equivalent because of the bed. The length provides much greater maneuverability, easier driving, improved fuel efficiency, and is accepted at many more campgrounds where length limits exist.

Treks were produced from 1991 thru 2008 in various floor plans, on various chassis, both gas and diesel, and in lengths up to 30′. I have been in some sort of motorhome since 1973 and the Trek is, by far, the best all-around, most efficient in multiple ways, coach I know of.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

A toaster fit for an RV!

Want to keep a toaster in your RV but don't have the space for it? This slim, compact toaster is made for RVs – it hardly takes up any space! The slots for your toast are normal width, and can even reheat and defrost foods too! It's easy to use, and the reviews are stellar!

Website of the day

Attractions of America

If you’re looking for something to do in any and all 50 states, this is your website! You could be exploring here for hours…

Recipe of the Day

Hamburger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo – Low Carb

by Diane Atherton from Pine Mountain, GA

This easy low-carb dish won’t win a beauty contest, but it would take first place based on taste. Seriously yummy! The combination of beef and sausage is a great base for the dish and adds so much flavor. The creamy Alfredo sauce is not only easy but is just the right amount for the recipe. Even if you aren’t on a low carb diet, this is a must-try.

We’ll absolutely give it a try! Get the recipe and try it with us.

Trivia

It’s sometimes said that so-and-so “can’t hold a candle” to someone else. Where do you suppose that saying came from? Here’s where: Four centuries ago, young male servants called “link boys” held candles to light the way for privileged people into dark places. This was the simplest job for the least capable hired help. Anyone who “couldn’t hold a candle” to somebody was thought none too swift.

*What can’t you sink in? A) Crude Oil, B) Lava, C) Quicksand, or C) Gasoline? The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“The first part of setting up camp is to make sure 13-year-old Zoe is comfortable. This bed is supposed to help keep her clean. Ummmm, not working so well!” —Rhonda Brodbeck

Leave here with a laugh

You can find this decal to purchase here. Or, this one is pretty funny too.

