News for RVers #1025, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America's best source for news and information for RVers. Tomorrow, the U.S. throws open the gates to our northern border, and thousands of vaccinated Canadian snowbirds are expected to flock across in their annual attempt to avoid outdoor hockey season. The influx will likely add to crowded conditions on campgrounds as they make their way south, and their landing zones in Florida, the Gulf Coast, Texas, and Arizona are expecting a big winter.

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Out & About with Scott Linden

A one-minute radio feature from RVtravel.com as heard on SiriusXM radio. Click to play.

I Featured articles

RV parks draw big money investors: Will RV parks become the new “trailer courts”?

RV parks today are attracting big money investors, some of whom are approaching such ownership much the same as successful mobile home operators did in years past. “The customers [residents] are stuck there … They can’t afford to move the trailer,” says one park consultant. Is this the future of RV parks?” Andy Zipser has some thoughts.

Research predicts continued RVing boom in 2022, and the advent of “Revenge Travel”

By Mike Gast

There are a lot of surveys, research papers and armchair experts when it comes to trying to figure out what’s exactly happening in the RV travel industry. Some of them have been around for a long time. Kampgrounds of America Inc. has been doing its North American Camping Report every year since 2014. (Full disclosure: I formerly co-authored that one.) The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) also chimes in with their research, and the RV Industry Association has been pouring a lot of money of late into surveys and studies to find out what makes RVers tick.

Now, there’s a new player in the RVer research game, and they are bringing a fresh set of eyes and some fascinating findings.

RV dealer charges customer $1,200 storage fee while his RV waits for repairs

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It’s one of those nightmare scenarios. Your brand-new RV turns up with serious problems. You send it back to the dealer for repairs. Months pass, and it still isn’t fixed. Then, the dealer bills you $1,200 for “storage fees” while the RV awaits repairs. For RVtravel.com reader David R., this is a nightmare he can’t wake up from. Read all about it.

Campground Crowding: Lots to debate in this one…

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week, unfortunately, there are lots of complaints about overcrowding, new campround rules that are supposedly for a few but affect many campers, more reserved but empty spots, and more reminiscing about the good ol’ days. Read those comments and much more here.

Jellystone Parks across the U.S. see rapid expansion with an influx of investor money

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting influx of new camping families has had a profound effect on campgrounds, but none more so than the 75-park Jellystone Park Camp Resorts system. The so-called “Yogi Bear Parks” collection goes by the official name of Leisure Systems Inc. It’s been around since 1969 and was one of the few camping companies (along with Kampgrounds of America Inc. [KOA]) able to weather the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1980s. To call Jellystone Parks “family-oriented” would be a massive understatement. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Tacozilla, Toyota’s overlanding camper. Tony reports, “Dubbed the ‘Tacozilla’, this one-off example was created by a partnership between the Japanese vehicle manufacturer and the Toyota Motorsports Garage. For those who don’t know, the Toyota Tacoma is lovingly referred to as a ‘Taco’ by aficionados, so the name is a play on that.” Check out this brand-new RV. It’s neat!

Yesterday’s preview: Lance Camper Enduro overlander

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Keystone Avalanche 390DS

• 2022 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 28FK

• 2022 Grand Design Solitude 380FL

• Stella Vita, a solar-powered experimental motorhome from the Netherlands

• 2022 Heartland Prowler 240RB

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

Don’t forget to change your clocks! We have officially entered “the dark times.” In case you missed it in yesterday’s newsletter, read about the fascinating history of daylight saving time here.

That was the RV week that was

October 31 – November 6, 2021

Forget gas prices. RVs now cost 40% more! J.D. Power recently published its third-quarter report, which showed nearly 40% increases in some RV segments compared to the same time last year. The full report includes data for the last 10 model years for each RV segment. The report showed a 39.1% increase in travel trailer prices, a 30.5% increase in fifth-wheel costs, and a 39% jump in truck camper prices. Motorhome costs also climbed. A Class A is up 17.2%, while Class C’s are up 28.7%. J.D. Power blamed ongoing parts shortages for the inflated prices. You can get the full report here.

The Canadian snowbirds are coming! The U.S. border will throw open the gates for vaccinated Canadian snowbirds Nov. 8, and hundreds of thousands are expected to flock across the U.S./Canadian line. (Welcome back!) The U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The Canadian Snowbird Association (CSA) estimates that about 30 percent of Canada’s more than one million snowbirds went south last winter. But this year, the CSA predicts about 90 percent of them will travel south now that they’re fully vaccinated and can drive across the border. Many Canadian snowbirds say they are also planning to get their COVID-19 booster shots while they visit southern states. Most Canadian provinces only offer boosters to certain vulnerable groups, but all seniors in the U.S. can receive the booster shots. Take a look here to check out the situation in one park in Kissimmee, Florida.

RV used to transport a ton of marijuana. Federal officials hit the jackpot last week when they found more than a ton of marijuana worth more than $1.7 million stashed in an RV’s secret compartment. The grass was in 190 bundles weighing more than 2,150 pounds. The seizure resulted in 10 arrests.

Utah public campground occupancy way up. A new report from the Center of Western Priorities shows reservations at Utah public lands campgrounds increased nearly 40% during peak summer seasons between 2014 and 2020. The Western Region of the U.S. saw the biggest increase of any region, with a 47% increase in camping reservations in the six years that were measured. The report said campgrounds in Utah’s national parks were by far the most popular.

New Yogi Bear RV Park facing some local pushback. Northgate Resort Venture’s plans to build a Jellystone Park RV Resort near Hinsdale, Massachusetts, is facing resistance from neighbors who fear the Yogi Bear park would negatively affect their community. The proposed site would be located on a former summer camp. It would have about 300 sites and add about 50 to 100 jobs to the local community. The plan is set to go before the local zoning board next.

Las Vegas man sees RV go up in smoke. Marco Rodriguez decided to take his recently purchased 1994 RV for a test run before taking his family camping. He’s really glad he did. The RV burst into flames along a highway near Henderson, Nevada, after he heard a “popping sound.” He’s planning on getting another RV, but this time he says he’ll shop for a new model.

New preserve trails open in Rhode Island. The Nature Conservancy recently opened its 25th nature preserve in Rhode Island at the Moshassuck River Preserve in Lincoln. The preserve was formerly a Boy Scout property called Camp Conklin. The new preserve features three miles of trails over 210 acres of New England hardwood forests.

Disease-resistant trees planted in Arizona. The U.S. Forest Service has planted 500 pine trees at a campground near Payson, Arizona, that won’t be vulnerable to a parasitic plant that has infected area ponderosa pines. The infectious plant, dwarf mistletoe, had sickened 500 ponderosa pine trees around the Colcord Ridge Campground in the Tonto National Forest.

River runoff reignites firefall at El Capitan’s Horsetail Fall. Recent rains and swollen rivers in Yosemite National Park have brought back the phenomenon of a “firefall” effect at Horsetail Fall on El Capitan. The “firefall” effect usually occurs on clear evenings in late February when the setting sun shines through the fall at just the right angle. The event is such a big attraction that Yosemite required online reservations earlier this year to limit crowds.

RV park plan facing uphill fight in Texas town. The Killeen City Council is set to hear a proposal for a new RV park on five acres of land in the Texas city. But the future may not be too bright for the RV park plan, since city staff has already recommended disapproval of the rezoning request, stating the plan was “inconsistent” with zoning plans and rules.

Lippert takes a bigger share of your RV. RV parts supplier Lippert announced a 41% increase in sales for the third quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020. But just like everyone else, the company faced a lot of cost increases in parts they needed to make their own RV parts, so overall profits actually dipped 7%. “We posted strong results in the third quarter considering significant cost pressures related to raw materials, freight, and labor,” Lippert President and CEO Jason Lippert said. Interestingly, Lippert also tracks the company’s “percent of content” in RV towables and motorhomes. Lippert’s content per towable rose 10.4% to $3,786 and content per motorhome grew 13.9% to $2,732.

Lazydays RV opens 3rd Florida dealership. Lazydays is expanding, planning to add a dealership in Fort Pierce, Florida. The new dealership is expected to open late in 2022 and will be called Lazydays RV of Fort Pierce. Lazydays RV of Fort Pierce brands will include Thor Motor Coach, Forest River, Coachmen, Keystone and Heartland, along with pre-owned RVs. In addition, the dealership will have 20 service bays, a collision center and an RV parts and accessories store.

Teddy Roosevelt was on to something. It’s been 149 years since the former president set aside 3,500 acres in Montana and Wyoming for Yellowstone National Park. Now, there are 6,000 similar parks around the world and more than 400 national parks and monuments spread across all 50 U.S. states. The first 10 U.S. national parks were all in the West, and include Yellowstone NP (1872), Sequoia NP (1890), Yosemite NP (1890), Mount Rainier NP (1899), Crater Lake NP (1902), Wind Cave NP (1903), Mesa Verde NP (1906), Glacier NP (1910), Rocky Mountain NP (1915), and Haleakala NP (1916).

National forest in Arizona looking for hosts. The Prescott National Forest is looking for couples to become volunteer hosts on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Forest for 2022. The next season begins the last week of March for locations opening on April 1, 2022, and the last week of April for those opening May 1, 2022. Most locations close on Oct. 31, with hosts departing the first week of November. You can apply electronically here.

RV Retailer expands in Nevada. The huge RV dealership RV Retailer is growing again. This time, the company purchased Sprad’s RV in Reno, Nevada. RV Retailer had purchased Blue Dug RV near Las Vegas in July, becoming its first dealership in the state. It now operates 76 retail stores in 25 states. It’s interesting that Lazydays RV had announced earlier this year that it was buying the Reno Sprad’s RV dealership, but the deal apparently fell through, and RV Retailer jumped in to make the deal.

Van camping isn’t easy in Hawaii despite what you’re told. Vacationers who opt to try van camping in Hawaii might be in for a nasty surprise. While there are many folks renting camping vans in the state either privately or through peer-to-peer rental services, most are finding it tough to find a place to park for the night. Most “campgrounds” in Hawaiii are run by the counties, and they only allow tent camping, and don’t allow sleeping in vehicles of any type. There are three private parks on Oahu that do take in van campers, but only on a few selected sites. There just isn’t enough space to meet demand, and van camper renters often are forced to sleep on the side of the road or in residential areas. That activity often brings them a parking ticket and a stern lecture from the police. To find out more, click here.

Yellowstone closing down roads and entrances. If you’ve got your heart set on an RV visit to Yellowstone National Park yet this year, you’re out of luck. The park is officially closing all roads (except one) at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. The park’s roads are scheduled to be available for snowmobile and snowcoach travel beginning Dec. 15. The one exception to the road closures is the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana. That road links Mammoth Hot Springs with the communities of Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana, and remains open throughout the winter.

Indiana board says “no” to new RV park. The Brown County, Indiana, Area Planning Commission has rejected a special exemption that would have allowed a 185-site luxury RV resort in the county. About 23 local residents spoke against the park, which was planned for a field off of Old State Road 46.

RV automatic wash facility looking to clean up. A new RV car wash in Virginia’s Hanover County just north of Richmond is planning to tap into the huge increase in RV ownership. MegaWash, an automatic car wash made specifically for RVs, is ready to go right next to an RV storage facility and just down the road from two RV dealerships. “We’re not aware of any other facility in the country – there may be one, but we haven’t found one – that bundles the services that we have,” owner Miles Morin said. “The car wash industry has been growing a lot, and a lot have come into Richmond. We wanted to expand it to meet needs not yet being met.” The MegaWash features a 100-foot-long wash tunnel for large vehicles, such as RVs and tractor trailers, as well as a 75-foot-long touchless car wash tunnel. There are also three self-service car wash bays geared toward boats, cars and motorcycles.

Can you really tow with a Tesla? It’s one of those questions ultralight RVers want answered. It doesn’t seem possible that the tiny electric hatchback sedans that seem to be popping up across the country could handle the demands of even a small towable RV. Writer Tim Stevens recently wrote a story for cnet.com that talked about his real-world test of a 2021 Tesla Model Y with the $1,000 Class II hitch option. (The hitch actually hides behind the bumper cover, hidden by a hatch that makes it invisible until you need it). The Model Y is rated to tow a maximum of 3,500 pounds, with a tongue weight of 350 pounds. Stevens’ review is fascinating reading if you’ve been closely watching the advent of the e-vehicle. Read all about it here.

Maine town votes for RV park moratorium. The residents of Tremont, Maine, hit the “pause” button on development of new RV parks in the area. Voters there approved a moratorium on new RV park construction for at least 180 days. Currently, the only plans that are affected are those for the Acadia Wilderness Lodge. The campground has been highly contentious among people who argue it will lead to overcrowding and noise complaints.

Here are some less-crowded options for Washington state RVers. The Center for Western Priorities recently released a study entitled, “The Camping Crunch.” The study looked at camping at reservable public lands such as national parks, National Forest Service campgrounds, Bureau of Land Management campgrounds, and other lodging you can reserve online through Recreation.gov. In Washington state, the most popular camping areas were:

* Kalaloch (Olympic National Park on the coast)

* Willaby Campground (Olympic National Forest at Lake Quinault)

* Colonial Creek South Campground (North Cascades National Park)

* Charbonneau Park (Army Corps of Engineers Park on the Snake River near Burbank)

* Eight Mile Campground (Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest near Leavenworth).

If you are looking for uncrowded camping options, the campgrounds with the least number of reserved sites through Recreation.gov were:

* Cayuse Horse Camp (Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest near Ronald)

* Gillette Campground (Colville National Forest near Lake Gillette)

* Lakeview Campground – Stehekin (North Cascades National Park)

* Lake Creek Campground – Entiat River (Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest)

* Lake Gillette Campground (Colville National Forest on Lake Gillette)

New RV park OK’d in North Carolina. The Cleveland County, North Carolina, Board of Commissioners last week approved a petition to rezone a 47-acre tract of land on Battleground Road near Shelby, NC, to allow for a 103-unit RV park. According to a site plan presented, the planned park features 103 sites, 18 cottages and 11 tent sites spread across the property.

Reader poll

How would $6 per gallon of gas or diesel affect your RVing?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

We’ve also heard …

Fishing lures in more enthusiasts. If you love to fish while enjoying your RVing trips, you aren’t alone. The sale of fishing equipment in the U.S. was up 4% in the 12-month period ending in September.

Search for missing hiker cut back. The search for missing hiker Duane Miles in Washington’s Olympic National Park was scaled back last week. Miles, 78, of Beaver, Washington, went missing Oct. 19 at the Graves Creek Trailhead. If you have info about his whereabouts, call 888-653-0009.

Go ahead and play hookey on Thursday. It’s Veterans Day and admission is free to National Parks and many state parks. And, hey, if your favorite vet likes pancakes, IHOP is serving up a three-stack of ’em – red, white and blue – all day, all free.

Campgrounds can avoid booking charges. The camping info and destination planning app The Dyrt is offering commission-free bookings for campgrounds. Most campground booking engines charge campgrounds a commission for booked sites. The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long said his company will offer campgrounds bookings without taking a cut.

Texas waiving state park fees Nov. 14. The State of Texas is waiving all entrance fees to state parks for day-use visitors on Sunday, Nov. 14, to honor both active and retired military personnel. You don’t have to be in the military or a veteran to enjoy the perk, which is intended to help the public “get outside and remember the sacrifices of our veterans.”

CampgroundViews.com, the website where you can virtually “drive” (like on Google Street View) through campgrounds and then reserve a site you like right on the spot, has now grown to 580 campgrounds live on the site, plus its first ever non-Recreation.gov property, the Homestead RV Community in Theodore, Alabama. The site also contains a whopping 24,000 photographs of thousands of other campgrounds.

Inventories up at Lazydays RV. Lazydays RV is reporting in increase in RV inventory in October. The company said while inventories remain well below “historic and desired levels,” Lazydays inventories did increase in the third quarter, and towable inventories increased faster than motorized inventories.

No tighty whiteys for Christmas? If you’re one of those grandparents who is into sending underwear for Christmas, we’ve got some bad news. Hanes Brands is reporting that 30% of the company’s inventory is currently held up in transit on a truck or ship somewhere. That’s a much higher rate than normal. Toolmaker Stanley/Black & Decker is literally in the same boat, with $800 million in inventory stuck “in transit.”

Proposed RV park in Missouri gets mixed reviews. City officials in Washington, Missouri, gave mixed reviews to a city plan to build a new 20-site full-hookup RV park in the city. The park would be built with some of the $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city received. Chamber officials said their current plan is to rent each of the 30-foot-by-50-foot spaces for $35 per night. The City Commission will take up the issue again Dec. 6.

Skeleton found in Utah park could be new species. A 290-million-year-old skeleton found in Utah Canyonlands National Park could represent a new species. Canyonlands, Utah’s largest national park, is located in the southeastern part of the state. The Green and Colorado rivers slice the park into three distinct sections named Island in the Sky, The Needles and The Maze.

“The Profit” has a new pad. Camping World CEO and television personality Marcus Lemonis has a new place to lay his head, and it isn’t an RV. Lemonis recently moved into his new $18 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

RVshare hits 3 million bookings. The popular RVshare peer-to-peer RV rental company recently hit the 3 million mark in bookings, and also launched a new app to help folks who want to kick the tires of RV travel. You can download the app here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Thor motorhomes recalled – Compartment door skin may separate

• Some Heartland RV toy haulers recalled for fire risk

• Newmar RV recalls some motorhomes. Power steering could fail

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 1, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.39 [Calif.: $4.44]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.28.

Diesel: $3.73 [Calif.: $4.65]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.36.

Brain Teaser

Without it, I am dead. If I am not it, then I am behind. What am I?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Sunday funny

Have you ever visited Ooh Aah Point along the South Kaibab Trail at the Grand Canyon in Arizona? We love the sign!

Today in History

