RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1025

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills.



Browse Amazon’s RVing-related best sellers!

November 6, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Cover story

A tribute to an RV park friend

We came across this tribute to the late Lyle Klostermeyer on the website of the Wine Country RV Park in Prosser, Washington, where Lyle was a longtime resident. We thought manager Louann Rockney’s heartfelt message would brighten your day!

By Louann Rockney

MANAGER, WINE COUNTRY RV PARK

If you would have told me 8 years ago that Lyle Klostermeyer would become such a big part of my life and steal my heart I would have said you were crazy! But here I am heartbroken that he is gone.

I met Lyle in 2013. He would barely speak to me. He had this gruff exterior that I was determined to break through. It took a while but I did it! People would ask if he was my dad. At first I said no, he lives here in the park and I just help him out. As the years went by I just said yes, he was my dad, even though he really was not old enough. He got a kick out of it when I said it, with a mischievous grin on his face. I will miss that!

In the past couple years as Lyle’s health went downhill, I became his driver and helped him as much as possible. The time we spent in the car driving to doctor appointments in Yakima, Tri Cities or just around Prosser gave us a chance to talk and learn more about each other. I told him several times how much I loved him and that is why I did the things I did for him.

When he was told to get more exercise we bought him a 3-wheel bicycle to ride around the park. It was so much fun to see him ride it. After a few months he became too weak and unstable to continue, which was sad to see. When it was time for him to move away, my husband and I bought his trailer and little red truck. The truck is now my husband’s, which he has fixed up and drives around town. It is a fond memory to see it parked at our home.

My heart has a hole in it and I will miss Lyle dearly. But I know he is now out of pain and chasing butterflies in heaven!

I love you Lyle Klostermeyer!

Headline stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

• Dealer charges customer $1,200 storage fee while his RV waits for repairs. Really?

• RVing to boom in 2022, survey says. “The advent of Revenge Travel”

• Should today’s RV parks be called “mobile home parks” or “trailer parks” instead?

• Campground Crowding: Lots to debate on this one.

And all the latest news that affects RVers.

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Stolen RV Report • Latest RV recalls • AARP Scam Report • Reader survey • and much more…

Last week’s Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• 9 great uses for baby powder that will have you running out to buy some

• This affordable, effective device will track your RV or other items if stolen

• Basic RV etiquette that isn’t always talked about, but makes all the difference

• City water inlet regurgitates – Help!

• Your RV’s stovetop is disgusting! Here’s how to easily clean it

Today’s RV (p)review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the Lance Camper Enduro overlander. He writes, “The Enduro is a single-axle trailer that has the specs to be usable in off-road situations. While we’ve looked at this type of rig before, Lance’s take is unique enough plus the brand is strong enough that this could really make quite a splash.” Read more.

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Keystone Avalanche 390DS

• 2022 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 28FK

• 2022 Grand Design Solitude 380FL

• Stella Vita, a solar-powered experimental motorhome from the Netherlands

• 2022 Heartland Prowler 240RB

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Featured article

Lemon Laws (kind of) protect new and used RV buyers. This is how they REALLY work

By Randall Brink

If you have purchased a new or used RV, only to have your rig stuck in the shop for weeks or months for warranty repairs, you may have a “lemon.” If your dealer/warranty repair shop repeatedly tries and fails to repair the problem(s), you do have a “lemon” by definition. The definition is in the “Lemon Laws” enacted by the states. A U.S. federal lemon law generally applies, even if the state laws are not applicable or ineffective in addressing your specific situation. Learn more.

Residential-type vs. absorption RV refrigerators

What’s best for you? Are fires a concern?

By Dave Solberg

There has been quite some discussion on residential versus RV refrigerators not only on RVtravel.com but on almost every forum out there. So I thought I would climb up on my dunk tank and let everyone take a shot! Read all about residential/compressor-driven refrigerators versus RV/absorption refrigerators here.

Letter to the editor

Why it’s important to have a plan in case of a health scare

Reader Lisa Adcox writes: “Do you have a plan if your partner has a health scare? This week it happened to us. My husband had a stroke. He was first at the ER, then an acute care hospital and now in a rehabilitation center. Will be in hospital for at least another 14 days. Why am I speaking about this? To tell you to talk about the ‘what ifs’ now, not while it is happening.” Continue reading this extremely important message.

Beat-ing feelings of isolation while on the road; find what keeps you company

By Sandi Sturm

“I spend a lot of time alone. Being a traveling entrepreneur and digital nomad has me spending hours and hours at a time inside the RV reading, learning, creating, and typing on the keyboard. This is something that I have had to get acquainted with because it goes against everything that I am. …” Read Sandi’s tips for relieving feelings of isolation and adapting to constant change here.

Would you like to see these extra features in campgrounds?

By Gail Marsh

When you pull into your campground, what do you expect to find? If you’ve done research ahead of time, you already know if you’ll have full hookups, laundry, shower facilities, and perhaps a campground store. What if you could advise the campground owners about some extra little niceties? What “extras” would you suggest? Continue reading for some suggestions, then feel free to add your two cents’ worth.

How to conquer the fear of breaking down in remote areas

Do you have a fear of breaking down in remote areas with your RV? This question recently came up during a Zoom meeting among RVtravel.com writers and staff. Given the current shortage of repair parts, trained technicians, lack of qualified service centers, supply chain issues, labor shortages and problems with obtaining emergency road service, it was deemed a legitimate concern. Since remote areas (aka middle of nowhere ) are my favorite places to visit, I agreed to pose the question and share my thoughts. … Read how to become self-reliant and prepare for emergencies here. We’re sure you’ll learn something new.

“Will Work for Space” – Could work camping be the solution for a long-term site?

You may have noticed, or read a few articles, about how difficult it is to find a monthly RV space on short notice these days. I say “short notice” because that is how we roll. I wouldn’t call it procrastination, but more of a learned behavior. It never fails. If we make plans more than two months in advance, the plans always change. This is mainly because we are not retired and the nature of our work requires us to be somewhere at least a week before we know it is worth sticking around. But the past couple of years have added a new set of rules. Continue reading about these options for obtaining a long-term RV site in this post from Sandi Sturm.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• RV “vloggers” fined, threatened with arrest for taking video in National Park

• The most beautiful, tiny, van-camper RV you have ever seen!

• We had our RV custom painted. Here’s what the process was like…

• New to RVing or want to improve backing up hand signals? Read this

Reader Poll

How well can you drive a manual transmission vehicle?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Do you have a passport? If so, do you carry it with you on your RV travels? See how nearly 1,800 other RVers responded.

Getting started: The RV nightmare continues, and my first trip was no exception

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

It is Halloween, October 31st, and I am supposed to be in Oklahoma at my Harvest Hosts llama/alpaca farm enjoying those wonderful creatures. Instead, I am back in Asheville, NC, where I started. How did that happen?? Unfortunately, the RV nightmare continues.

80% of RVtravel.com readers enjoy birdwatching. You’ll enjoy Project FeederWatch

By Dale Wade

Looking for a project that gets you involved in nature? If you’re one of the 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers who enjoys birdwatching, you might want to consider becoming a part of Project FeederWatch. This project turns your bird feeder visits into a citizen scientist event. Participation does not require a feeder. All you need is an area that attracts birds. You can visit nature centers, community parks, and even participate from your RV site. Learn more.

15 camping games and puzzles that are fun for everyone and make the perfect gift

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list this year? Face it! The kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be rather tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Every family can use it and you need not worry about getting the correct size or color. Take a look and see what we mean here.

This travel agent will plan your RV trips – You’ll love this

By Gail Marsh

It was one of those “Why didn’t I think of that!” moments. I came across a post online about a guy who “loves planning RV trips.” From planning the route to reserving the RV sites to suggesting fun things to see and do all along the way, Doug Setzer just might be your guy! Like a travel agent for other types of travel experiences, Doug specializes in planning trips for RVers. Continue reading.

My phone got me into “Siri-ous” trouble with the cops! Don’t let it happen to you

By Nanci Dixon

First, I need to admit that I am not very proficient in using Siri on my iPhone. Most of my proficiency involves saying, “Goodbye, Siri,” “I’m not talking to you, Siri,” “I didn’t call you, Siri,” or “Go away, Siri!” … But I did decide while my phone was neatly mounted on the dash and I was zooming down the highway to try to have her actually do something useful. I said, “Siri, open Pandora.” Next thing I knew my phone was dialing a number. What? That wasn’t what I asked for. To my horror, I realized Siri was calling the police. Continue reading.

The best-tasting, most fun grillin’ sauces

These are by far the most fun and yummy grilling and BBQ sauces we’ve ever seen! This two-pack of Whoop Ass Premium Grillin’ Sauces, Chipotle BBQ sauce and Jalapeno Steak Sauce, are perfect for these warm grilling nights. You can use them on meat, seafood, veggies, and even eggs! Spice up your meals with these – you’re going to love them! Not to mention, the design on the bottles is FABULOUS! Learn more or order.

Our RV’s retractable stairs quit working. Cheaply made parts are to blame

By Kate Doherty

Every now and then my spouse echoes his sentiment on an irritating subject – premature failure of electronic components, or, as he puts it, “cheap crap!” If you’re a full-timer or travel extensively, there’s a good chance you have repaired or replaced an operational component in your RV. Since reliable parts are no longer manufactured in the states and moved to the land of cheap labor, junk and more junk, reliability has become a thing of the past. Continue reading.

The fascinating history behind daylight saving time and some time-ly tips

By Sandi Sturm

As I write this I am sitting in Arizona. It will be the first time in my life that I will not “fall back” in time at the end of daylight saving time (DST). A few times in my lifetime, the change occurred on my birthday weekend, which extended the party an hour longer. But now it just means we must change all our devices. … Continue reading how daylight saving time came about, and some tips for changing clocks, etc., here.

We fixed our dead Norcold fridge’s cooling unit, but it was a lot of work!

By Kate Doherty

I remember in the late ’80s when TV reporters filmed people in Poland waiting in line for hours to buy an exorbitantly priced loaf of bread. We all said this would never happen here at home. Hooey! While not as bad as Poland, the disruption in our supply chain, fuel prices and transportation logistics sure make finding a new appliance or its replacement part(s) exceedingly difficult. … Read everything Kate and her husband had to go through to fix their fridge, here. Sheesh!

Ditch the gas guzzler and try a bicycle camper. These are amazing!

By Sandi Sturm

More and more you see bicycles hanging from the back of the RV. A lot of them are used for exercise and riding the trails, others are used to get around the park. But what if you could use your bicycle to pull your camper? I won’t call these RVs, since they only provide “cramping” conditions. But if you are an avid bicyclist you may find them intriguing, especially as gas prices continue to climb. See the bike campers here.

Wrinkles are much more than lines. They tell the story of adventures I am glad to have had

By Nanci Dixon

When I look directly into the mirror lately, I am startled by the person staring back at me. She looks familiar but nothing like the me I remember. She’s wrinkled, lined and sagging. When the heck did that happen? … Find out what Nanci said after her husband asked her if she would like to get a facelift, and why she responded the way she did, here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 6, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Mark Stoller of Valley Springs, South Dakota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so

PLUS:

• Basic RV etiquette that isn’t always talked about, but makes all the difference

• Sheet metal, ladders and glue … Missing RV parts aren’t always the big stuff

• Bet you don’t know about the “flying monkeys” near Zion National Park

• These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV

• RVer asks: Do we have to recertify motorhome LP tanks?

• Campground Crowding: Reader says “Sites like this one” are ruining it! – But we’re only trying to help…

• Casino Camping: Reader tips about free or affordable casino camping

• Ask Dave: Why does my RV smell like sewage after I dump the black tank?

• RVelectricity™: Important 30-amp outlet voltage reminder

• Millions of acres of public lands could be used as campgrounds. The federal government won’t take the initiative, but you can

• Consumers speak: Would you buy a new RV? Maybe not a good idea

Lights dim in your RV?

Are the lights dim in your RV? The likely problem is that there isn’t enough 12 VDC power in the coach, but that’s not all. First, determine if the battery and converter are working properly. If the coach is plugged into shore power and there is low DC voltage, then the converter isn’t working for some reason. If the coach is unplugged from shore power, then that points to the battery(s). If the 12 VDC sources are good, then you likely have a ground or neutral problem. I have seen coaches with loose neutral buses that act just like this.

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

How to keep your RV bay warm

When cold weather threatens, Don C. says he ensures his RV bays stay warm by carefully installing 60- or 75-watt incandescent light bulbs. Carefully, meaning they won’t bump up against anything and cause damage or a fire hazard. Thanks, Don.

Casino Camping: Tons of recommendations for this great campground alternative

Casino camping can be a great alternative to private and state campgrounds, many of which are experiencing severe crowding. Once again, our RVtravel.com readers and social media friends have some great advice about casino camping. This week we visit Oregon, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona, and more locations. Also, a reader wants suggestions for casinos on the East Coast. Can you help him? Click here.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win a set of Happy Camper Wine Glasses?

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (November 6, 2021) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter!

Idea: Listen to the RVtravel.com podcast while driving on a boring Interstate. Just download a few episodes to your smartphone and play through your vehicle radio speakers via Bluetooth! The trip will go faster!

Resources

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

Our top 5 best-selling mystery products last month:

• It’s no surprise that this drool-worthy product gets the number 1 spot!

• It’s the time of year to be cozy, and these are exactly what you’ll need to make that happen

• If you’ve ever visited this place, you’re going to know why you want this so bad!

• No explanation needed. These are just plain cool (and creepy!)

• We’re happy that you think this product is as neat as we do! It will come in so handy!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I use fuel additives for my Cat diesel?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Fleetwood Providence 39L with a 350 Cat diesel engine with 60,000 miles on it. Should I be using a diesel additive or is diesel fuel good enough to protect my engine? If so, what brand would you suggest is best? —Ardo

Read Dave’s advice.

Other questions Dave answered this week:

• The rubber LP line runs near my trailer’s tires! What should I do?

• Why am I not getting 120-volt power to the water heater?

• Can I insulate my shower skylight?

• Why does my RV smell like sewage after I dump the black tank?

• What tools should be in my RV’s toolbox?

Road Trips

Baseball season doesn’t have to be over. Here are four places to celebrate its history

By Chris Epting

As the baseball season comes to an end, there are still some places out on the road to celebrate baseball history. These are a few of my favorites. Read about the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, the Roberto Clemente Museum, the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum and more here.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Read more here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Watergen – RV drinking water from the air? Or pie-in-the-sky?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” RVers who favor the boondocking lifestyle may have to agree with Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s lament. You may not camp by a salty seashore, but the air is most often filled with water moisture – but unavailable for quenching our thirst. Watergen, an Israel-based manufacturing firm, swears they have a way to wring water out of the air. Come next year, they say you’ll be able to buy a device from Camping World that will give you fresh drinking water in the wilds – without having to come back to civilization. Is this real – or just pie-in-the-sky? Learn more.

RVelectricity ™ With Mike Sokol What’s missing from this pedestal? Mike recently received a post from an RVer who made an interesting and very important discovery in the RV campground pedestal he was testing before plugging in. Mike explains the problem and how to test for it and other electrical hookup problems with a multimeter and a non-contact voltage tester. It could not only save lives, but also save items in your RV. Read more and watch a video here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I power a pellet grill from a solar generator?

Dear Mike,

Looks like I’m getting a Z Grills pellet smoker for Christmas (at least that’s my secret Santa hint). Since I like to boondock and this seems like the ideal way to make some great eats for my family and friends while we’re off-grid, is there any way it can be powered from a solar generator? …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s mouth-watering response here. And what the heck does this have to do with Tony Barthel and his never having lost a chili contest?

If you missed the RVelectricity™ Newsletter Issue 40 published Thursday, you can read it here. Lots of important, interesting and intriguing information.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You could scare a lot of people with this. It’d surely make you howl and snort with laughter!

RV Tire Safety

Why so much confusion on tire inflation?!

By Roger Marble

Why is there so much confusion on tire inflation versus max inflation versus my consistent recommendation of +10%? Here’s a question posted on an RV forum: Tom said, “So, I see some who are saying to set pressure to max cold pressure recommended, and others talk about ‘minimum +10%.’ … I’m confused.” Roger explains here.

Operating an RV Park

Building updates and a fun Halloween!

By Machelle James

The concrete floor has been poured for the store and lumber is on its way. Then Machelle and AJ will be ordering cabinets and fixtures for the store, as well as items to sell. What fun! Oh, and they had a spooktacular Halloween! Read the latest from Machelle here.

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Tortilla Soup

by Sherry Blizzard from Piney Flats, TN

Quick and easy, this turkey tortilla soup recipe is a tasty way to use turkey leftovers. It seems like a lot of chilies but trust us… it works and adds so much flavor. Depending on the taco seasoning you use, you may have to add a bit more salt. This simple soup is warm and comforting. Topping with tortilla chips and cheese is yummy.

‘Tis the month of turkey… Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Tanya’s Tex-Mex Chili

• Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs

• Chicken Joe Wraps

• Tuna Noodle Casserole

• Garlic Parmesan Wings

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“On vacation in our Roadtrek SS Agile. Betsy and Billie Jean at Port Clyde, ME. They took their first ferry ride that trip.” —zdargaty

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Cooper • Marley • Sherman • Gizmo • Finny & Annie

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Teaser

Without it, I am dead. If I am not it, then I am behind. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

This is so funny!

If we saw someone with this in their car’s or RV’s cigarette lighter, we’d want to be their friend – it’s hilarious! This “FIRE MISSILES” cigarette lighter cover fits into all 12-volt vehicle accessory lighter sockets. It’s just designed for show, but it’ll give anyone in your vehicle a good laugh. Learn more or order. (This would make a great gift for someone with a sense of humor!)

Cute video of the week

Since we’ve stopped delivering “Good News” to you on Sunday, Nanci Dixon still wants to share cute and funny videos with you each week. We’ll post them here each Saturday.

This week is just about the cutest (and most surprising) reaction we’ve ever seen to a scary Halloween mask!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trivia

How did military vehicles get to be known as “tanks”? Well, they weren’t always. When tanks were first designed by the British during World War I, they were known as “landships.” However, in order to keep operations in secret, workers and laymen that came into contact with the vehicle construction programs were told they were building transportation vehicles to haul water and other liquids. In other words, tanks. The code name caught on and it has stuck ever since.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

cranberry. “This berry grows wild in the marshlands favored by cranes, which leads some experts to trace it to the Low German word kraanberre. However, since the word is recorded in America as early as 1647 – a time when it is unlikely that Low German terms would have much currency here – it could be that Americans coined the word independently, noting themselves that the berry grew where cranes lived.

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Will return next week.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink, Chris Epting, and Karel Carnohan, DVM. RVT Radio host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

