RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 30, 2021

Today’s thought

“Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being.” ―Albert Schweitzer

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bicarbonate of Soda Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

Tip of the Day

10 extremely clever ways to reuse used holiday gift wrap

By Gail Marsh

I love holiday wrapping paper. There is such a wide variety of available papers. They come in eye-popping colors and feature everything from whimsical to realistic to geometric designs. Many of today’s wrapping papers are a real work of art! That’s why I hate to see the paper crumpled and thrown into the trash. Some gift wrap can be recycled, but if the paper features glitter or velvet-like flocking on it, or it’s metallic, you’ll need to keep it out of the recycle bin.

Here are a few ideas on how to recycle or reuse used holiday gift wrap…

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Protecting your RV roof through winter

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new nüCamp Cirrus 620 half-ton truck camper. He reports that the use of space in the camper is really good, and there are a lot of features found in higher-end RVs and campers. But he again cautions about the “half-ton” truck claim. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the r•pod RP-153 – Finally … Small gets a big bathroom? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How do I purge the antifreeze when dewinterizing the RV?

Dear Dave,

In October 2021, we winterized our 35′ travel trailer by putting antifreeze in the fresh water tank and pumping it thru the lines. We did this because we didn’t have any way to blow out our lines and we were working on a quick timeframe because the park was going to put it in storage. Please give me your recommendations for dewinterizing our TT. Thank you. —Bob

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: What can I do to extend the life of my awning?

RVers and experts weigh in: What are the best days to travel?

By Nanci Dixon

A friend recently asked me which days we prefer to travel on. He said that they like to travel on Wednesdays because they avoid folks going out of town for the weekend and avoid those returning from the weekend or a long trip. That got me to thinking, “What days do RVers like to travel?” I found that travel days are a popular area of discussion among RVers. … Do you agree with Nanci’s findings? Let us know in the comments.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to make Google Maps more accurate

Reader poll

Which do you prefer, a daytime temperature of 90 degrees F or 40 degrees F?

To wear a jacket or not to wear a jacket, that is the question! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Coping with common cold weather car and RV problems

From PEMCO Insurance:

Frozen door lock? Banish ice in a flash with a dab of alcohol-containing hand sanitizer over the keyhole and on your key. (Wipe it up to keep it off your paint.) When you’re back home and if the lock is thawed, spray it with WD-40 to prevent future freeze-ups.

Alcohol also can help de-ice your windshield. Mix 1/3 cup water and 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spritz the frost away. You also can spritz the night before to discourage ice from forming. Just be sure to wipe off any overspray so it doesn’t damage your car’s finish.

Solid ice on the windshield? As with the frozen door lock, rubbing alcohol also can help clear a windshield without a chisel and scraper. Mix 1/3 cup water and 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spritz the frost away. Be careful to wipe the mixture off painted areas to prevent damage.

Website of the day

The 10 best road trips to take across the USA

Even though this website is from the UK, they have some great articles, including this one. How many of these road trips have you been on?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• The highest percentage of voters, 41 percent, say their RV is model year 2015-2019.

• 78 percent say it’s no problem at all paying bills each month.

• 73 percent always start their day with a cup of coffee.

Recent poll: Will you attend a New Year’s Eve party?

Recipe of the Day

Ham and Swiss Hot Bread Bowl Dip

by Renee W. from somewhere in MI

This dip is so creamy… and delicious. The ranch dressing and the ham add tons of flavor. It’s an easy appetizer for your next party!

Oh, now this sounds gooooood. Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Lisa’s Air Fried Salmon With Dijon Dill Sauce

Trivia

In the 1920s, Americans saved Ecuador’s economy by consuming millions of Eskimo Pies (now called Edy’s Pie). Yup, that’s right! In the 1920s, Ecuador went through its own depression and was in need of a massive infusion of money. At the same time in the U.S., the Eskimo Pie was invented (if you’re unfamiliar, that’s an ice cream treat covered in chocolate). By 1922, Americans were consuming so many Eskimo Pies that global cocoa prices were driven up 50 percent. Since Ecuador was, at the time, the world’s largest cocoa exporter, they received enough money to lift the entire country out of its depression.

*What soup is named “the soup that won the war”? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bentley loves road trips. He’s ready to roll.” —Lydia Daywitt

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Two elderly gentlemen at a retirement center were talking about their lives: “John, I’m 89 years old now and I’m full of aches and pains. I know you’re about my age. How do you feel?” John answers, “I feel just like a newborn baby.” “Really?! Like a newborn baby?!” “Yep. No hair, no teeth, and I think I just pooped my pants.”

If you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Words of wisdom

Communicate in a way as to leave as little room for misunderstanding as possible.

