RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Issue 1763

Today’s thought

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” ―Rabindranath Tagore

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pepper Pot Day! Read today’s trivia to learn more about this.

On this day in history: 1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.

Tip of the Day

Protecting your RV roof through winter

Courtesy of Dicor Corporation

We all know winter weather can be harsh. The effects of months and months of cold winds and snow can be damaging to a lot of things, especially your RV’s roof. Even for those living in slightly milder areas, an RV exposed to the elements without periodic care can suffer some real damage. Continue reading for some basic tips to help protect your RV.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Maneuvering big RVs in tight fuel stops

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the newly announced r•pod RP-153. As he reports, “When you look at several of the very small rear-entry travel trailers we’ve talked about here, there are some commonalities that I think have made them less popular with many of RVtravel.com’s readers. But in an expansion of Forest River’s r•pod line, they now have a rear-entry model that truly might be one of the most palatable I’ve seen with this arrangement.” Continue reading.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 OBI Dweller overlanding trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What can I do to extend the life of my awning?

Dear Dave,

My wife and I have a Jayco North Point 5th wheel. I am going to retire in 2022 and we are planning to live in our RV in Florida. Do you have any idea what I can use to protect the awning and slide toppers from the sun? Thanks. —Tim

Read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: My slide room squeaks when retracting. Can I use WD-40?

How to make Google Maps more accurate

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

When we’re traveling, I depend on Google Maps to know where I am. It can be very distressing when I realize that my little blue dot, which represents my location, is actually a block or two off from where I really am. When that happens, it’s time to calibrate the compass. Here’s how to do it.

Yesterday's featured article: How would you answer, "Do you have any regrets?"

Words of wisdom from this book:

Panic productively.

Reader poll

Have you ever flown in a small private jet?

Take off and fly over here to tell us.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Climb into a warm and cozy bed

Cold and damp out? If you’re in an RV park, use an electric heated mattress pad to pre-warm your bed. You’ll save LP from not having to crank up the heat. Inverter users beware: Not all mattress pads and electric blankets can “digest” inverter power!

(From the editor: If you missed it, read this recent post from Mike Sokol: “Is there a 12-volt electric blanket for use in my RV?“)

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jay Southward

’93 Itasca Sundancer 24 ft. on Ford E-350 chassis

“For one, it’s paid for. It’s a classic ’93 Itasca 24-ft. Sundancer. All the interior is original with a few upgrades. New Norcold fridge, newer AC unit and a new awning. We put a sturdier hitch for towing our 2008 Mini Cooper Clubman. It’s a standard 6 speed and is fun to drive after we’ve set up camp. Get a lot of comments and love to relax and enjoy our ride.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Camping & RV in BC

If you plan to RV around British Columbia, this is a great resource. Find the best driving routes, campgrounds and much more.

Recipe of the Day

Lisa’s Air Fried Salmon With Dijon Dill Sauce

by Lisa Walker from Temagami, ON

We can’t believe how easy this healthy air fryer salmon was to prepare. In fact, it’s so good it beats salmon we’ve had at fancy restaurants. Once air fried, it’s juicy and flaky. Coating the salmon in a Dijon dill sauce adds tons of delicious flavor. Serve with some steamed veggies for a healthy meal.

Sounds yummy and healthy! Get the recipe.

See yesterday's recipe: Ultimate Avocado Toast

Trivia

Since today is National Pepper Pot Day, here’s some trivia about this soup: During the Revolutionary War, while camped at Valley Forge on December 29, 1777, George Washington asked the chef to prepare a meal that would warm them. The chef took peppercorn, meat, tripe and other ingredients and made a soup, Pepper Pot Soup. The soup kept the troops warm and boosted their morale, and it was later nicknamed “the soup that won the war.”

*Why might the Titanic be completely gone by the year 2030? We tell you in yesterday's trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gizmo is our go everywhere with us companion. He loves the outdoors and especially camping. He enjoys nights by the campfire snuggled in his own chair. He especially loves sampling our campfire meals! We love our Giz.” —Spencer Bailey

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

You must keep road flares in the RV for an emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This pack of three bright, waterproof and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light or as a rescue beacon, and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

I was visitng my daughter last night when I asked if I could borrow a newspaper. “This is the 21st century. We don’t read newspapers! Here, use my iPad,” she said.

I’ll tell you one thing. Neither the fly nor the iPad survived.

If you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

