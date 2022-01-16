News for RVers Issue 1035, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. We are halfway through January and if you haven’t thought about making plans for your 2022 summer camping you’d better get started! It’s also prime time for winter RV shows. Most shows seem to be going forward, while others are again COVID cancels. We’ll let you know what we know about shows as soon as we know it. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Featured articles

Self-powered trailers speak to the future of EV towing

If you dare mention electric trucks on any social media forum, especially when it comes to RV-related topics, you’re going to get a few folks who are looking forward to the future and a lot of people who work very hard to show how poorly situated electric vehicles are set to tow. The folks who like to disprove the future and change are quite adept at citing sources for all sorts of things. But the biggest commonality among their arguments is quite legitimate—tow range. Learn more in this thorough report from Tony Barthel.

The winter of their discontent: Many proposed RV parks facing stiff public opposition

Sub-freezing temperatures may dissuade many RVers from thinking about camping, but RV parks and campgrounds have been top-of-mind in half-a-dozen municipalities east of the Mississippi this month. And thus far, at least, the response has been a unanimous thumbs-down on proposals that officials concluded were too big and too disruptive for their rural locations. Learn more.

Campground Crowding: “l resent snowbirds for taking over everything”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from new snowbirds, readers avoiding membership campgrounds, a way to avoid early check-in charges, tips for campers, more about no-shows, and a Floridian who has given up camping because snowbirds have taken over everything. All that and more here.

RVers beware: Nation’s truck thefts continue to rise

Owners of pickups get the best of all automotive versatility. But there’s also a dubious consideration—truck theft. According to newly released statistics from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, four of the top-10 most stolen vehicles in the United States are pickup trucks. Continue reading.

Lava inspires new retardant that could reduce RV fires

What do you get when you combine lightweight wood, plastic laminates, petrochemical solvents and a whole lot of ethyl-this and poly-that to build a lightweight rolling box that houses a gas tank and one or more propane cylinders? A potential firebomb that can burn to the ground in 10 minutes. As RVtravel.com reported just a year ago, an estimated 20,000 RVs do so each year. … Now there’s the first inkling of a possible solution. Read about it here.

Winnebago debuts new models and floor plans; spotlights award-winning products at Florida RV SuperShow

Winnebago is putting its towables on center stage at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 19–23, 2022, debuting the new high-tech Micro Minnie® FLX, as well as new floor plans for the popular HIKE® 100 and Voyage®. Among the more than 80 RVs on display, the company will showcase several from its award-winning lineup, including the EKKO™ with optional pop-top, diesel-powered Journey®, as well as the accessibility enhanced Roam® and Solis® Pocket camper van. Continue reading.

Today’s RV concept preview…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Nissan Caravan. Tony writes, “…The Nissan concept vehicle is designed to show off how much solar you can put on a smaller van. The company’s vision is to take the new van and extend the idea of a ‘base camp’ to a new level.” Read more.

Yesterday’s review: Jayco North Point 380RKGS

Last week’s reviews:

• Airstream International 25FB

• East To West Ahara 325RL fifth wheel

• East To West Tandara 375BH-OK fifth wheel

• Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser 19TWD

• Stealth Nomad

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

January 9–15, 2022

Winnebago Industries, Inc., will reveal an all-electric concept motorhome developed by the company’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) at the upcoming Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Florida. The company spent two years developing the vehicle. Read more.

Free entrance to National Parks on Monday. The National Park Service’s first “free day” will occur Monday, January 17, as the NPS waives all entrance fees in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Additional free days are planned for April 16, August 4, September 24 and November 11.

Tesla Superchargers in all 50 states. Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter last week that the company’s Supercharger network now has Superchargers in all 50 U.S. states. Musk said the chargers are located along major routes near convenient amenities. Tesla claims it now has more than 30,000 Supercharger stations worldwide. Find out more here.

New RV resort coming to Oregon. The new R-Journey Klamath Falls RV Resort near Highway 97 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, will include 129 RV sites, a spa, gym, rental office, dog parks and more. Construction on the new park will begin March 1, 2022, with a tentative opening date in August.

A cabin on wheels. If you’ve had it with traditional RVs, a Japanese company called Bess has something else to consider. The company recently launched the Imago Iter, a compact wood cabin/trailer that’s a new sort of towable. It’s a basic cabin on four wheels. You can take a closer look here.

Thor stock is “resetting.” The stock market tracking company MarketBeat says Thor Industries stock is in the process of “resetting” itself. Thor stock has fallen nearly 30% off its 2021 high mark recently, despite massive earnings. Thor officials have said they expect supply chain disruptions, costs and logistical challenges to continue in 2022, and the company has a current order backlog of $18.07 billion.

Recreation.gov announces writing contest. Recreation.gov launched its second annual “Share Your Story” adventure writing contest, inviting visitors of America’s federal public lands to submit stories detailing their experiences exploring and spending time in the great outdoors. Experiences must have taken place between January 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022. Visitors can submit stories from now until April 30, 2022, for a chance to win great prizes and have their story featured on Recreation.gov. The 2021 inaugural contest generated nearly 1,200 entries. Participants can submit stories that fall within up to two of four categories, including Traditions (Old and New), RV/Campervans, Family Trips, and Activities and Adventure. Those interested in participating can enter their story, between 900 and 3,500 characters, and accompanying photos here. Winners will be announced on or around May 15, 2022.

Yellowstone wolf numbers thinned. Hunters have culled 20 wolves from the Yellowstone National Park ecosystem in recent months. That’s more than in any other hunting season in the past 25 years. It’s believed that about 94 wolves are still living in the park. The wolves were hunted legally outside the park in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Our contributor and favorite RV lemon law attorney Ron Burdge has been named one of eight 2022 Consumer Law Super Lawyers out of more than 51,000 lawyers in Ohio and Kentucky. Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of recognition by other attorneys and through professional achievement. No more than 5 percent of lawyers are so honored.

R.L. Crabb

Alberta parks taking reservations year-round. Alberta provincial parks are going away from the traditional annual launch of the camping reservation season and will begin taking reservations year-round. In the past, reservations would open in February, three months before parks opened, and all available spots would be taken within hours. Campers will now be allowed to book up to 90 days in advance for individual sites, and 180 days in advance for group sites. The maximum number of nights per booking is also being reduced from 16 to 10.

Arizona state parks free (to Arizonans) on MLK Jr. holiday. Arizona State Park entrance fees at state parks will be waived for Arizona residents on Monday, Jan. 17. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion state parks, camping, special events, and concessions.

Olympia, Wash., city officials on Wednesday began an effort to remove more than a dozen parked RVs that were located near Providence St. Peter Hospital either by towing the vehicles or offering to put the campers into temporary lodging. Hospital ambulances and delivery trucks struggled to get in and out of entrances to the hospital because of the RVs that were parked outside the building. Along with offering $2,000 for each RV and giving away hotel vouchers, the city also repaired vehicles for free. But long-term housing in the area remains scarce.

Meanwhile, far south of Olympia, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take steps to break up RV encampments that have proven to be hot spots for crime and provide safe overnight parking alternatives. “The increase in crime around RV encampments is unprecedented,” said Supervisor Holly Mitchel. “The sheriff’s department reported a 68% increase in calls near stations regarding crime within and around RV encampments.” She noted a practice of people illegally obtaining RVs from tow yards and renting them out to homeless individuals. Her motion proposes to crack down on these illegal sales of dilapidated, unsafe vehicles.

More RVs for shows, but you might still have to order. RV dealers planning to stock consumer snows in Spokane, Washington, say they expect to have plenty of rigs to display, but buyers should still expect to have to order a unit. “We’re not lacking inventory for the show; we’ll have plenty for everybody,” said Dorothy Foster, RnR RV sales manager. “A lot of the inventory that people want are sold before they get here (dealership), so people don’t get to touch and feel them. We’ve set aside units specifically for people to be able to actually view them so they can place their orders off them.” Spokane dealers said they expect to have plenty of rigs on display for both the January 20-23 Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, as well as the National RV Show in Spokane January 13-17 at the Spokane Convention Center.

Public hearing on new California RV park. A public hearing has been set for January 25 to discuss plans for a 150-space RV park near Grass Valley, California. The 20-acre park would be near the Nevada County, CA, Fairgrounds. Spaces would rent for $70 a night for 30 days or less. The site must first be annexed into the city to receive services. The hearing will take place Jan. 25 at the regular Grass Valley City Council Meeting.

Campspot announces its top campgrounds. Campspot, one of the premiere reservation booking engines in the camping business, recently announced the winners of its 2022 Campspot Awards. The awards included categories for Top Campgrounds, Most Popular Campgrounds, Top Campgrounds for Families, Top Campgrounds with Views, Top Campgrounds for First-Timers, and Top Camping Sites. It should be noted that all winning campgrounds had to be using the Campspot reservation engine, and it’s likely also fair to note that Campspot is owned by Sun Outdoors, which has about 250 owned or franchised campgrounds including 75 Jellystone Park locations. The Top Campground in the USA according to Campspot is the Angel Fire RV Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico. You can take a look at the list of all the winning parks here.

Speaking of recognitions. Luxury Travel Magazine recently named the five top Luxury RV Resorts in the U.S. The winners, in no particular order, are:

• Bluewater Key RV Resort, Key West, Florida

• Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort and Marina, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

• Desert Shores Luxury Motorcoach Resort, Indio, California

• Everglades Isle Luxury Motorcoach Retreat, Everglades City, Florida

• Bella Terra of Gulf Shores RV Resort, Foley, Alabama

One of the oldest KOA franchises changes hands. One of the oldest family-owned KOA franchises in North America has been sold to new owners. The Missoula KOA Holiday has been part of the Kampgrounds of America system owned by the same family for about 54 years. Owner Laurie Wisby sold the Missoula KOA Holiday to a group called Missoula Property Management, which plans to keep running the park as a KOA campground. Wisby’s father, Elmer Frame, was one of the first franchisees in the KOA system in the late 1960s. The campground also includes a trailer park along with the campground. The park was all alone on the far west end of Missoula when it became a KOA. Now, the campground finds itself in a more metro setting, surrounded by hotels, restaurants, and furniture outlets near a busy interstate exit.

Marketing better to Black RV buyers. Go RVing, the marketing arm of the RV Industry Association, is partnering with a group called Black Folks Camp Too to create a new RV dealer education series aimed at teaching dealers how to better market to Black consumers. The three-part series, created in close collaboration with Black Folks Camp Too founder and president Earl B. Hunter, Jr., will focus on entry barriers and how to bridge the gap with these among Black consumers.

Northgate Resorts loses appeal for Massachusetts resort. The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously last week to reject a proposal by Northgate Resort Ventures to build a massive RV park on the site of a former family-owned summer camp. The decision capped six months of public debate. The sale of the former Camp Emerson to Northgate was contingent on Northgate winning approval for a special permit to develop 317 RV sites on the 155-acre property. Northgate now owns about two dozen RV parks in the U.S., many branded as Jellystone Parks. Northgate does have the right to appeal the decision. Read more about this here.

North Carolina county puts hold on new RV parks. The Maggie Valley Board of Aldermen has approved a six-month moratorium on new campgrounds and RV parks in the town. The hold buys time for the city officials to review laws in other towns and receive more public input. Many Maggie Valley residents have voiced their concern about adding more RV parks. Learn more here.

Who has the most national park rescues? California has more national parks than any other state, so it makes sense that it would have the most park-related search and rescue operations. A records request regarding official rescue operations in national parks by a group called Outforia found this:

• Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: 785

• Yosemite National Park, California: 732

• Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks,California: 503

• Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho: 371

• Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado: 341

• Zion National Park, Utah: 285

• Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,Utah: 279

• Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: 224

• Olympic National Park, Washington: 204

• Arches National Park, Utah: 202

“Clothing optional” campground owner accused of child sex assault. The co-owner of a “clothing optional” camping resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains is accused of sexually assaulting a child a decade ago on the resort grounds. Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, was arrested Monday on charges of corruption of minors, a felony, along with misdemeanor indecent assault and indecent assault of a child under the age of 13. Gremling is free after posting $50,000 cash bail on Tuesday. Gremling is the co-owner of The Woods Camping Resort in Towamesing Township in Carbon County, Pennsylvania.

County purchasing park to give it back to nature. Ocean County in New Jersey is considering purchasing the former Surf and Stream Campground in Manchester, New Jersey, “depopulating” the park and returning the property to its natural state. The county has negotiated a $7.45 million sale price for the 20.1 acres of land. The property is currently packed with dirt roads and lined with campers, trailers, and tents.

Blue Water purchases award-winning Virginia park. Blue Water Development has purchased the 2018 ARVC National Park of the Year at Tall Pines Harbor in Temperanceville, Virginia. Blue Water Development is partnering with Sun Outdoors on the property. The campground features nearly 300 sites with a mix of cabins, safari tents, RV sites and tent sites.

A large new RV park is under construction near Columbia, South Carolina. The first phase of Big Rig Friendly RV Park is nearly complete and expected to open in March. The first phase includes 95 RV sites, with plans to grow that to more than 270 sites when all phases are complete. Most of the sites at the new park will be able to handle 40-foot rigs towing vehicles.

Police looking for RV vandals. New Jersey State Police are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing and burglarizing several trailers last month at the Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove. Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the suspects damaged and vandalized 14 trailers at the campground. Some of the trailers also had items taken from them, he said. On Dec. 11, the first incident occurred where trailers were damaged, and various items were taken, police said. Goez said the damage to the trailers included broken windows, damaged point of entry doors, broken personal belongings, fire extinguisher deployment and spray paint inside of the trailer. On Dec. 18, there was another incident in the same location where one trailer was vandalized, police say. Goez said the items that were stolen out of the trailers included various electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing and sports memorabilia. No one was reported injured as a result of these incidents, police said. The suspects were captured on video surveillance burglarizing one of the campers and one of the suspects was last seen wearing an ACDC, “We Salute You”, 1982, hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Billions in bridge repair funds announced. RVers might soon be enjoying less bone-jarring bridge crossings due to a $27 billion investment announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration. The funds are expected to make 15,000 bridges throughout the nation safer. According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, this will be “the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system.” With the funds, bridges in all 50 states as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Tribal government areas will be replaced, repaired or rehabilitated over the next five years as part of the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program. This program is part of President Joe Biden’s approximately $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

RVillage cancels rally. The 2022 RVillage Spirit of the Road Rally has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event had been planned to be held at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park & Campground in Live Oak, Florida. Organizers said all ticket holders will be fully refunded. Those who made reservations at the Spirit of the Suwannee Campground for additional days before or after the rally should contact the campground at 386-364-1683 to modify or cancel their reservation.

New! The Quartzsite Report

Tooth problems? Head for Molar City!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Welcome to our regular – albeit seasonal – update on the news from the RVing Capital of the World. If you’re a QZ regular, or just thinking about “dropping in to check it out,” we’ll give you ditties and dollops of what’s happening in and around Quartzsite.

Warm days, rock hunting, ATV riding, and the Big RV Show. They’re all major Quartzsite attractions, but another draw is the proximity to Molar City. Never heard of Molar City? If you need tooth work, it’s a quick drive to super-low-cost dental work. Los Algadones, Mexico, aka Molar City, is just a little more than an hour-and-a-half away, but a world away in terms of dental work costs. Read more, including this week’s stats from QZ, here.

RELATED:

VISIT RVTRAVEL.COM IN QUARTZSITE!

Please visit RVtravel.com at the giant Quartzsite RV Show, coming January 22-30. Our Tony Barthel and his wife, Peggy, will be holding down our booth outside the big tent, hosting the media and (hopefully) meeting many of our readers. Be sure to enter our contest where you can win swell prizes including two SoftStartRVs (a $638 total value) and a DuraLite 100-watt portable solar kit from Go Power! (a $525 value). “Be there or be square!”

TRUCKS AND TOW VEHICLES

Goodbye to RV friends Ford F-150 (diesel), Toyota Land Cruiser

They’re just cars and trucks, simply transportation for some, nearly family members for others. And every year, plenty of vehicles are bid farewell. Via poor sales, it’s out with the old, in with the new. And usually, there are a few extenuating circumstances. One example: The Ford Bronco returned in 2021 after a 25-year absence. For RVers, some of the departing vehicles have been reliable companions, some short-term, others icons. For 2021, goodbyes include the Ford F-150 (diesel) and Toyota Land Cruiser. Continue reading.

2022 Toyota Capstone debuts soon as new luxury hybrid pickup

Toyota will soon debut in the luxury segment with the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, a full-sized hybrid pickup truck. Besides a lot of chrome—side mirrors to door handles—the upscale Tundra features 22-inch wheels. It’s the biggest set ever installed by Toyota on its full-size pickup truck. The new Tundra has a towing capacity of 10,340 pounds and is standard with a 5.5-foot bed. Read more.

We’ve also heard …

Good numbers at Pittsburgh show. The Pittsburgh RV Show was experiencing high attendance last week, despite some rough weather. Show manager Randy Giancola said the audience at the show matched pre-pandemic crowds.

Spartan RV Chassis will debut its Red Diamond™ Leveling System at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa. The leveling system brings quick and easy leveling to an RV without the use of jacks. Read more.

RV Retailer growing again. RV Retailer LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is taking over Country Camper outlets in New England. Country Camper has stores in East Montpelier, Vermont, as well as stores in New Hampshire and a new store under construction in Connecticut.

AutoCamp opens another facility. AutoCamp just opened its newest “Airstream hotel” near Joshua Tree National Park. The new facility has Airstreams, Accessible Suites, and Vista X Suites offering kitchenettes, outdoor dining areas and a fire pit.

If you have ever wondered why so many “houseless” people have taken up residence in RVs in the Bay Area, here’s an example of why — the outrageous prices of homes. This modest San Jose home sold for almost $1 million over its original asking price. It was listed for $1.875 million in early December and received an offer after only one day on the market, eventually selling for a whopping $2.85 million.

If you get your prescriptions when on the road, be aware that two of the biggest retail pharmacies in the U.S., Walgreens and CVS, are temporarily closing some stores and pharmacies on the weekends due to staff shortages caused by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

RV dealers are feeling bullish. RV buyers might not agree, but RV dealers think the future looks bright. The latest info from the Baird Dealer Sentiment Index, conducted for the RV Dealers Association, indicates the three- to five-year positive outlook increased from 57 out of 100 in November to 59 out of 100 in December.

Michigan looking for volunteer camp hosts. If you have 30 hours a week to spare, you can camp for free (sort of) at Michigan State Park campgrounds in 2022. The state’s parks department is looking for campground hosts who will spend at least a month “volunteering” at one of 112 park and forest campgrounds. Hosts work five days a week for a total of 30 hours a week answering camper questions, planning campground activities, and performing light park maintenance duties. If you’re interested, you can apply here.

Free days at National Forest parks in Kentucky. The Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky has announced fee-free days for 2022 for its recreational areas. You can find out the details here.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Stolen early December in Westerville, Ohio. This 1996 Gulf Stream Class C is the victim of yet another storage-lot rip-off. Last seen bearing Ohio plate HNU1962. Other discernible issues include no rear brake lights or turn signals, and no left rear hub caps. Also look close for a little body damage on the right rear side. Know something? Contact the Columbus, Ohio, police at (614) 645-4545 and refer to Officer B. Drake (2237). The police report number is 21096385. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River trailers recalled for possible tire belt separation

• Coachmen and Forest River trailers recalled for stovetop fire danger

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover Story: Buying the “Bling”—Focusing on an RV’s bells and whistles distracts from asking important questions

• The Frugal RVer: Want cheap diesel fuel? Make your own!

• Heading for Tampa or another winter RV show? Here are a few warnings to consider

• We’re inheriting a house. Can we still be full-time RVers?

• Ask Dave: Why does hot air come out of my furnace exhaust?

• RV Electricity: Electric space heater power, safe usage, and an alternative

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of January 10, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.30 [Calif.: $4.50]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 98 cents.

Diesel: $3.66 [Calif.: $4.78]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 99 cents.

Upcoming RV shows

(They’re baaaaack …)

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Pittsburgh RV Show, January 8-16, Pittsburgh, PA

• Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show, January 13-15, Denver, CO

• Valley RV & Camping Show, January 13-16, South Bend, IN

• Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show, January 14-16, Lake Charles, LA

• Greater Chicago RV Show, January 14-16, Chicago, IL

• Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show, January 14-16, 19-23, Cincinnati, OH

• Boston RV Show, January 14-16, Boston, MA

• Great Rockies Sport, RV & Boat Show, January 14-16, Billings, MT

There are more than 115 other RV shows coming up. See the full list here.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

The definitive guide to services along the Interstate

Since 1991, the Next Exit has been THE “go-to” directory to locate what businesses and services are at every Interstate exit in America. In this 2021 edition, learn what’s ahead, not behind you — fuel, food, campgrounds, rest areas, shopping, motels, hospitals, etc. Sometimes a GPS or smartphone isn’t best for this. Often, this is! Learn more or order.

