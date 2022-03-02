RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Issue 1808

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“To burn with desire and keep quiet about it is the greatest punishment we can bring on ourselves.” ―Federico García Lorca

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Banana Cream Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.

Tip of the Day

Maintaining and replacing insert molding helps avoid damage, mold and rot

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

It’s important to make sure your RV is taken care of, so please don’t forget your insert moldings. Part of this means checking to make sure your roof trim is in good shape, as well as side seams and front and rear moldings. No one wants to start a vacation only to find out that the roof and body were not sealed properly. Unless you visually check the insert moldings, in most cases you will not see the water damage until it is too late.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Grand Design Reflection 341RDS fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Overall this is now one of my favorite combinations of interior functionality and overall size in a fifth wheel. While it seems everybody’s making the same floor plans, this one truly is different and that, right there, is a Grand Design.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I can’t exercise my generator as usual. What should I do?

Dear Dave,

We store our RV inside over the winter and do not have access to it for 4 months. We are wondering what problems we might expect from our generator. Normally, we try to start it every 30–60 days and put a load on it for 15–20 minutes. But with the new inside storage we do not have that option. Your suggestions? —Bradley

Read Dave’s answer.

Top 10 complaints RV park managers have about campers

By Nanci Dixon

I recently told you about the top 5 complaints campers voice at the RV park office. This time I thought it would only be fair to write about the top ten complaints RV parks have about campers. Now you’re in the hot seat! The office staff were a vocal group, hence, 10 complaints this time instead of 5! Are you guilty of any of these?

Reader poll

Do you get spam text messages?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Hook up an extra hose for convenience and safety

Reader Jim Schrankel offers this suggestion when making camp: “I put a splitter on the hose bib and add a 50-foot hose and sprayer. This is not only handy for hosing down the dirt, etc. — it’s also my insurance against a fire, not only for my rig, but the ones adjacent to me. I leave it turned on to ensure it’s ready at a second’s notice.” Thanks, Jim!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Patty Perk

2018 Newmar London Aire

“I love everything about it! This was taken in Southfork, Colorado, on our land. It’s about a 400-foot drop-off on two sides. Makes for an interesting and exciting spot to park during a windstorm.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

CoolWorks

Looking for work? This site has you covered! And not only is it a great site, but the jobs are, well, really cool!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Cutting it close: Lawnmower blade comes through windshield

• Defeat the slope! RV leveling tips from the experts

• Are campground early check-in fees a new trend? It seems so…

Recipe of the Day

Peanut Butter Banana Pie

by Roberta Broussard from Gatesville, TX

There are a few steps to this cool, creamy and very rich pie, but don’t let that deter you. It’s delightful! The vanilla wafer crust is a nice base for all the yumminess on top. The bananas and homemade custard almost become a thick banana pudding once in the crust. The fluffy peanut butter topping we could eat with a spoon.

Remember, it’s National Banana Cream Pie day!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The initial price of sending mail with the Pony Express was originally set at $5 per 1⁄2 ounce (more than $150 today), then $2.50, and by July 1861 to $1.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Miley is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She loves camping, being with her humans, and hunting bugs.” —John Mitchell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you own and/or love one of these, there’s no way you’re not going to want this. It doesn’t get much cuter…

Leave here with a laugh

This will certainly brighten up your day!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury



CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.