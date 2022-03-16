RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Issue 1818

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Due to a recent slew of SPAM posts in our comments and forums we’ve had to increase security measures to block them. If you’re using a VPN to connect to RVtravel.com and receive a blocking message, try turning off your VPN and reconnect to the site. If you can successfully connect, then the VPN you use has been blocked by these security measures. We recommend contacting your VPN customer support and report the issue to them so they can take more proactive measures to block spammers using their service.

Today’s thought

“Any fool can be happy. It takes a man with real heart to make beauty out of the stuff that makes us weep.” ―Clive Barker

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Artichoke Hearts Day!

On this day in history: 1802 – The Army Corps of Engineers is established to found and operate the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Tip of the Day

Here’s how having an “outside bin” keeps your RV’s interior cooler

By Gail Marsh

No, this isn’t a new gadget that somehow boosts your air conditioner’s output, nor is it some cobbled-together swamp cooler system. So, what is it? Simply put, it’s a thoughtful collection of items stored inside a bin that’s housed in your RV’s basement. And this simple outside bin will actually keep your RV cooler! Here’s how.

The carefully thought-out items are the key. These items will help reduce the number of times your children, visitors, or even you open and close your RV’s entry door. The less often that door is opened, the more air-conditioned air remains inside your rig—keeping the RV cooler! See what I’m getting at?

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Jayco Seneca 37K – A bigger hammer

Tony writes, “I do like this rig and the layout, and those light-up sinks are a really nice touch. There’s other stuff to like about this, too. But I am rather sidetracked by the things I don’t like about this rig at this price point.” Uh oh.

See what he’s talking about

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What’s all the noise when using Power Gear jacks?

Dear Dave,

I am getting creaking and popping sounds from my Power Gear jacks. I have tried draining a quart of fluid from the reservoir and adding a quart of Fork Oil then running jacks up and down. Didn’t help! I did it again per instructions, but it’s still creaking and popping. So, I drained the whole reservoir and added all-new ATF. Good for three days and now back to creaking and popping! Any suggestions as to what is wrong or what to do next? —Laurie

Read Dave’s response

RVer Product Review: A mosquito repellent that works!

What is the best mosquito repellent for RVers? You see this question a lot in the RV forums and it’s something Tony Barthel was concerned about, being an absolute mosquito magnet. If there’s a mosquito in the county, it’ll find him and bring its friends for a stinging sensation. That is, until now…. Continue reading to learn about a product that works!

Reader poll

How well do you sleep?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Brighten your taillights

Taillights dim? First, check to make sure the electrical contacts on bulbs and sockets are free of crud (use steel wool or fine sandpaper). Plastic lenses clean? One more option: Stick aluminum foil behind the bulbs to push more light out of the lens.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Ian Anderson

2000 Triple E Commander 3505GS

“The light oak wood paneling is meticulously matched and put together by old-fashioned carpenters who use tongue and groove joints. There are no staples. The folks that build Triple E coaches are excellent craftsmen.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Best Irish Bars in the U.S.

If you’re getting ready to drink some Guinness tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day, why not do it at one of the best Irish bars in the U.S.? Cheers!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• The “other Grand Canyons” are worth a stop too. Check these out

• Part 1: What is the best solar panel for my RV and how many do I need?

• Part 2: What’s the best solar panel for your RV? How many do you need?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

by Suzan Powers from San Jose, CA

A fantastic way to prepare a St. Patrick’s Day favorite. The main attraction – the corned beef – is tender and juicy. It slices like butter. The carrots and potatoes are perfectly tender, as well. Adding cabbage to the slow cooker at the end of cooking keeps it from getting mushy. Pouring the broth over the veggies and sliced corned beef keeps everything warm.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

It is illegal for the U.S. Treasury to print any living persons on its currency. The story goes that back in 1866 the Superintendent of the National Currency Bureau, Spencer M. Clark, issued a 5-cent bill that featured his face. Clark wasn’t exactly well-liked because of several scandals he had been involved in, so shortly after the release of his 5-cent bill, the next appropriations bill was amended to include a prohibition against putting the face of any living persons on any currency. Now you know!

*Adding what to your coffee will keep it warmer longer? You’ll never guess! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Jack and Sadie. Relaxing and people watching.” —Mike Draper

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Like it says… If you can’t get a date, grow a mate!

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call an Irish spider?

Paddy long legs

How can you tell if an Irishman is having a good time?

He’s Dublin over with laughter

Why can’t you borrow money from leprechauns?

Because they’re always a little short

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.