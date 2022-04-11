RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 11, 2022

Issue 1836

Today’s thought

“The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it.” ―J. M. Barrie

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Cheese Fondue Day!

On this day in history: 1976 – The Apple I, the Apple computer, is created.

Tip of the Day

My top 5 favorite RV hacks and tips

By Gail Marsh

I see them everywhere: RV tips and hacks. Well, I’m throwing in my two cents’ worth! Here are my personal favorite RV tips and hacks.

RV tip: Post a To-Do list

This is a whiteboard I’ve mounted right inside our RV’s entry door. Whenever we think of or see something that needs to be done, it gets written on the list. So many items are noted on this list during a campground stay. It might be an RV maintenance job that needs doing or a reminder to fix the squeaky cabinet door. Sometimes a fellow camper suggests a hiking trail. That goes on the list, too.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Riverside Retro 190BH – colorful choices

Tony writes, “Today we’re reviewing the 2022 Riverside Retro 190BH bunk model trailer, a smaller bunk trailer that carries a retro feel but is actually quite modern in its build. … Overall these are actually pretty nifty trailers that offer vintage style, lots of choices and modern build features.”

Click here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best and safest way to clean my RV’s front cap?

Dear Dave,

How do you recommend cleaning the front over cab cap on a motorhome safely? I have tried different methods with not much success. Thanks. —Dave

Read Dave's answer

RVelectricity ™

Can I run my Ninja Foodi on an 800-watt inverter?

Dear Mike,

I have an inverter question. I have a new van and want to use only an inverter to power things like my toothbrush or my phone, etc. Except I love my Ninja Foodi air fryer. I have an 800-watt and an 1800-watt inverter, but the second takes up a lot more space than the first. Will the Ninja run on the lower watt power source but just not get as hot? Does it have any diodes that would not allow it to work at all? Will I ruin it if I try? -Louise

Read Mike's response



• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

True or false? Popular vehicle myths explained

True or false: You should always warm your car up before driving on a cold day. The answer is false. Although the majority of the driving population may consider this to be true, it can actually cause damage to vehicles if done continuously. There are a number of automotive beliefs drivers encounter on a daily basis that may or may not be accurate. To shed some light on this topic, the service specialists at Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge provide their car-care expertise to confirm and debunk eight common automotive beliefs here.

Reader poll

Has your RV been “in the shop” for repairs in the last year?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Watch where you point your vents

Got “pointable” air conditioning vents in your RV? Be careful how you point them! If you accidentally aim them at your thermostat, you may find the a/c system cycling erratically. The same is true for heater vents blasting at the thermostat.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Colleen Strongren

2019 Tiffin Allegro Open Road 34PA

“We are full-timers and needed a small apartment on wheels. This fit the bill. It has four slides, a comfortable bathroom, a washer/dryer, and gets us where we want to go. We love traveling in comfort.”

Website of the day

RV Campgrounds at Golf Courses

This list from El Monte RV is wonderful! It lists every RV campground at a golf course state-by-state. If you like to golf, this list is for you!

Recipe of the Day

Carrot Cake Waffles With Cream Cheese Butter

by Mangialicious Food from Buffalo, NY

These carrot cake waffles have a few more steps than most, but they are fabulous and well worth the effort. This waffle’s fluffy and tender on the inside but crisp on the outside. The flavor mimics a carrot cake with little bits of fruit that not only add flavor but texture. As if the waffle itself isn’t good enough, the cream cheese butter makes these super special. When it melts on the warm waffle, pure heaven! Great for a special breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The only predator that routinely preys on skunks is the….? Hint: It’s absolutely, certainly, most definitely NOT humans! It’s the Great Horned Owl! Why? Well, according to scientists, the Great Horned Owl is almost completely devoid of any sense of smell. The owl’s nest will sometimes reek of skunk, which actually keeps owl predators away. In one nest, researchers found the remains of 57 skunks! Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Odie is a senior Pomeranian who loves traveling with his people.” —John McGrew

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

There’s no dis-a-brie-ing, we NEED these! Oh, how fun! If you’re a, let’s say, delicious-food-lover, you’ll need these too!

Leave here with a laugh

Gail Marsh emailed this over to us and it made us laugh out loud! Thanks, Gail!

