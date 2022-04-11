Great RV Accessories Newsletter – Issue 6

Greetings! Thank you for joining us on our RV gadget adventure. This month’s newsletter sort of has a theme but there are a number of nifty things we’ve tried that we hope you enjoy.

Toilets, toilets, and more toilets!

Somehow this month I got to review two camping toilets and several friends who read my articles here on RVtravel.com have noticed. So, now there is a bit of teasing going on. Here are a couple of toilets for you to ponder—one I liked, one I didn’t.

The Go Anywhere portable toilet. Not exactly my favorite.

The Camco Travel Toilet. This one could be a solid contender but with a few things that could use improvement. While I didn’t do a video of the Go Anywhere, this month’s featured video (below) is of the Camco.

I hope you’re flushed with enthusiasm over this!

Moved by movies

There has been some commenting here on RVtravel.com about outdoor movies. Very specifically, those of us who enjoy movies while camping. In fact, Nanci Dixon wrote an opinion piece about the behavior of some camping movie enthusiasts and has some valid points.

But I got a projector sent to me by a company called XGIMI that I absolutely loved and I am, in fact, someone who regularly brings a projector and screen camping with me. Check out my review of the XGIMI projector as a camping essential (at least to me).

Editor Emily Woodbury, too, weighed in on obnoxious outdoor screens. So, now I feel like I’m an outlier. No surprise there. But plenty of you did weigh in on your favorite flicks.

More gadgets worth noting

One of the things I see quite a bit on all those various RV forums I troll are questions about ice machines. Our own Dale Wade did a chilling (hehe) look into the things and came up with an article about the best portable ice makers for RVs.

If you’re just getting into RVing or you’re a long-timer, one of the things that makes RVing easier, if you don’t have an automatic leveling system, are wedge-shaped levelers. So I wrote a piece about my own personal favorite wedgie levelers.

Another essential, in my opinion, is a portable jump starter. Here’s a piece on that.

Is this an essential? It depends on if your allergies are like mine, but I did really like the Dreo Air Purifier that was sent to me.

Finally, we’ve been using the heck out of the Relax Sauna both on the road and back at the home base. Would this be the kind of thing you pack in your own RV? Let me know over in my gadget forum – and thank you!

Gadgets + Hobbies = Adventure

Have you been enjoying Randall Brink’s articles about prospecting as much as I have? My wife and I love spending time in the desert so we have run into quite a few RVers that also enjoy prospecting. If you haven’t caught these yet, here are some of the nifty prospecting tools in Randall’s coverage:

Getting started

To get the shiny gold ball rolling, Randall started with the basic tools you’ll need as an RVer to begin prospecting.

Once you’re hooked, let’s check out Randall’s favorite prospecting tool.

Of course, you can’t prospect without your trusty pan and Randall has this one he likes.

With the basics he mentioned, now you can get even fancier and there’s a tool Randall likes to help automate the prospecting process.

RVs as gadgets – Whaaaaaaaat?!

You may notice that this newsletter is three days late and I apologize, but there was an RV that also might be considered a gadget that I wanted to share with you all.

The first of these is the Eventure trailer, which is truly one of the more unique RVs I’ve seen in more than 600 reviews of RVs here. The Eventure trailer is actually a reality created by inventor Jon Rhodes. It is both a great tailgating rig and a rather legit RV.

But probably wackier and less realistic, but fun to read about, is the Z-Triton tricycle, a pedal-powered contraption created by Aigars Zausis. Not only is this a human-powered RV, but it is also a boat. And a bicycle. See it to believe it!

So you’re telling me …

Lots of companies send us lots of information about lots of stuff. Here is one we haven’t tried, but seems interesting:

I do plenty of stuff to create plenty of injuries and while I didn’t do one badly enough to try these, I really thought the DrySee bandage that was sent to us was intriguing. These see-through bandages can also tell you if the affected area is exposed to water. I hope all of you have a good first aid kit in your RVs. (Do you?)

Featured video

