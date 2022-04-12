RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Issue 1837

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“To find the universal elements enough; to find the air and the water exhilarating; to be refreshed by a morning walk or an evening saunter… to be thrilled by the stars at night; to be elated over a bird’s nest or a wildflower in spring – these are some of the rewards of the simple life.”—John Burroughs

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

Tip of the Day

Taking RV inventory: Does everything in our RV need to stay?

By Nanci Dixon

We’re currently in the process of taking RV inventory and packing our RV up for summer travel. We find ourselves asking, “What do we really need?” and “What don’t we need anymore?” We are snowbirds that have been pretty much in one spot all winter, so now it’s time to put stuff away, organize and decide what should go into the dumpster (or Goodwill) and what we really, really need.

With the cost of gas, it is a good time to take inventory, pack the RV, and dump the extra weight.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2022 Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 211RBS

Tony writes, “This is one of the larger examples of this floor plan. Coachmen has done an excellent job of utilizing this space in a way that addresses some of the concerns of some travelers.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Two questions: Microwave mysteries and WD-40 on holding tank cable

Dear Dave,

I have a 2015 KZ Durango Gold Mod #370 fifth wheel and have two completely unrelated questions. Question #1: We discovered 3+ years ago that our full-size Samsung refrigerator did not run on battery power while attached to our Ram 3500 but the microwave did. An electrician buddy of mine discovered that the circuit was factory wired incorrectly and ran a new wire down from the microwave electrical box to the refrigerator box. Problem solved. Now, while going down the highway, the clock on the microwave gains minutes. On a 6-hour run, it may gain 10-12 minutes. Short drives, fewer minutes, 2-5. Why would this happen?

Question #2: I have been spraying down the cable behind the handles for dumping the tanks with WD-40. This has worked remarkably well for the past three years, but I know inevitably the valves will have to be changed. I looked behind the utility board and it appears the cables terminated under the rig above the fully enclosed shroud. How tough is that to drop and can I just work from the middle of the rig forward and leave the front attached to do this alone? Thanks, Dave. —Dennis

Read Dave’s answers

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Cannibalism is wrong! And, some important advice: Never eat a relative. As this illustrates, it could happen by mistake. See how.

Great resource about U.S. Public Lands

If you’re looking to stay in places without paying site fees, get out your solar system and fill your fresh tanks and download US Public Lands. This map app from our friends at Technomadia shows you the boundaries of Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, National Monuments, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Tennessee Valley Authority, Department of Defense and other federal public lands. Continue reading and download here.

Reader poll

Do you normally carry a vacuum cleaner in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Dog owners, remember this!

Website of the day

The 21 Best Grilled Cheeses in America

Since it’s National Grilled Cheese day, we figured we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t share this list with you. Get ready to drool! (This list was last updated in 2019, so before going make sure the place is still open!)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Within the last six months, 63 percent of voters have participated in a Zoom video meeting.

• 61 percent believe they look younger than their actual age.

• 56 percent no longer have a landline telephone.

Recent poll: What is your favorite RVtravel.com newsletter?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Grilled Cheese Burgers With Sauteed Onions

by Lisa Allen from Love to cook in, AL

Two words describe this recipe… burger heaven. It’s not something you would want to eat all the time, but as a treat it’s fantastic. The seasoning of the patty is simple and tasty. Once assembled and you bite into this, there is oozy cheese from the buttery grilled cheese. There are no condiments on this burger, but you’ll never miss them. The sauteed onions are just enough extra flavor to make it work.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Half an hour southwest of Austin, Texas, the quaint town of Kyle has earned the nickname the “Pie Capital of Texas” for its popular restaurant, the Texas Pie Company. The owner’s popular family recipes range from savory pot pies and chicken tetrazzini casserole to sweets like peanut butter mousse, lemon chess, chocolate fudge, coconut cream, Almond Joy, and pecan pie bars.

*What is the only predator that routinely preys on skunks? Read the answer in yesterday’s trivia. It’s more interesting than you think!

Say "thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new say, "thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who provide voluntarily donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“August 2020 we adopted this cute little approximate 5-year-old Pekingese. She was found on the streets, all 10 pounds of her fending for herself. After bringing her home we found she had the say-so about almost everything! Due to some physical and emotional abuse in the past, it was very hard to gain trust. We bought a small travel trailer and she was in love. We’ve since moved up to a Winnebago where she sits in the driver’s seat as much as possible. She sniffs like a Bloodhound and in doing so she scratched her eye and developed a massive infection. We tried to save it but had it removed. She’s had a bit of adjustment but sits in that driver’s seat and takes charge!” —Gayle Rutledge

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.