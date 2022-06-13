RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 13, 2022

Issue 1881

Tip of the Day

Paperwork organization: Keep your owner’s manuals, receipts, warranties in check

By Nanci Dixon

Papers in the RV piling up? Corral those owner’s manuals, receipts, and warranties. There is an easy way for paperwork organization! We have been collecting receipts and owner manuals for the last six years in our motorhome. They were bulging out of a bag that came with the RV. Not only had the information outgrown the rather cute Tiffin bag, but it had become totally disorganized and very hard to move. I even had bungee cords to keep it shut!

I was over it. I dreaded having to search for any papers and found this simple, easy-to-access and organize file tote.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Coachmen Chaparral 373MBRB fifth wheel

Tony writes, “It’s really different and there are people who are going to see this and swoon. Not everybody, of course, but some. … There is a lot that I like about this rig for the right style of camper. The unusual floor plan makes me happy just because it’s not what I am always seeing. But more than that, I can see this serving some families or even traveling professionals well. ”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

Is it true that dish detergent is bad for RV sidewalls?

Dear Dave,

I’ve heard that dish soaps can dull the fiberglass gel coat finish of an RV, precisely because it’s strong enough to cut grease, so a good car wash product should be used instead. What are your thoughts on this? —Gary, 2014 Forest River r•pod

RVelectricity ™

That ’70s Hot Dog Show and portable solar power stations

Dear Mike,

Over on your RVelectricity Facebook group I read where you were going to try a Hot Dogger from the 1970s. I had one as a kid, but it’s long gone now. Were you able to find one and did you get it working? —Sid

Dear Sid,

Yes, I did. In fact, it was so interesting I made a video about it, which I’ll publish for the first time here. And, of course, since I like to measure everything, I ran an amperage and wattage consumption test at the same time. And because I’m studying the uses for the latest portable solar power stations, I used a Southwire Elite 1100 Series™ Portable Power Station to power it.

RVers can’t even escape mice at 22,000-foot elevation!

Nope, you can’t escape them. Mice are everywhere. … RV owners dread mice – and with good reason. They make a mess of things, carry disease and are, well, just creepy. So… when you thought you might be able to escape an RVer’s worst nightmare – mice – by escaping to the highest of heights, think again! Scientists have discovered these mousey-mammals at the top of one of the highest volcanoes in the world: Llullaillaco, at the 22,000-foot elevation. Learn more.

Quick Tip

Simple RV maintenance tips: Look below and exercise

Look underneath — I know it’s a pain, but it’s well worth inspecting under the rig every once in a while. Have a look for loose, corroding or broken items. A quick inspection can save you from being stranded on the side of a highway. Exercise all systems — Systems that are left dormant in the RV for long periods of time should be run periodically. As an example, when on full hookups for extended periods it’s a good idea to use the water pump occasionally and run the generator for a half hour or so every month. Thanks to loveyourrv.com.

Website of the day

10 Best Paces To Go Snorkeling in the U.S.

Let’s make this the year you try something new, shall we? Snorkeling is a fun, beautiful place to start. This list gives you the best states to snorkel in, and the best places to go snorkeling in each of those states.

Recipe of the Day

3 Cheese Garlic Braid

by Candi Hummer from Silver Springs, NV

Yum, this cheesy garlic bread is divine. The cheesy center inside the soft, warm bread is drenched in melted garlic butter. The outside has the perfect crusty texture. This will become a family favorite for you too!

Trivia

The terms “uppercase” and “lowercase” come from shelving. Back when printed material had to be handset by a printer, the letters were arranged by the frequency in which they were used. The infrequently used capital letters went in the “uppercase,” usually a slanted shelf above the main work area, and the frequently used uncapitalized letters went in the “lowercase,” an easily accessible shelf closer to the workstation.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Badger and Tippi and Thor love traveling. Thor lays between our captain chairs. They all love meeting new campers. Tippi is under the blanket. She loves to burrow.” —Don & Sue Smalley

Leave here with a laugh

