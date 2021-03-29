Don’t skimp on sleep! Tips to get better sleep in your RV

By Gail Marsh

You’re away from home and surrounded by the wonders of nature. The only thing you don’t particularly love is the fact that you have trouble sleeping when you’re in the RV. You are not alone. Many RVers struggle with getting a good night’s sleep. While I’m not offering any guarantees here, I’ve found several techniques that help me rest better and wake up refreshed. Maybe they’ll help you, too.

Make it just like home

I’ve discovered that the more you can mimic conditions at home, the better you’ll sleep. Try to:

Bring your favorite pillow and pajamas or purchase duplicates

If you use a pillow between your knees, be sure to pack it along

Pack your CPAP machine or oral appliance if you use one

Upgrade your RV mattress to match more closely the one you have at home, or try a mattress topper or foam insert on top of the RV mattress

Use familiar sheets, pillowcases, and blankets

Spritz lavender linen spray on bed linens. A lavender scent can help promote relaxation.

Away from home

Even if everything inside the RV bedroom is identical to what you have at home, the fact remains that you are not home. (Well, unless you are a full-time RVer.) Being away from home means you may want to:

Park in a quieter section of the RV park, if possible

Be sure the RV is as level as you can make it

Before bedtime go outside: Stow away furniture, double check the campfire, and secure all food so critters can’t get into it. (In other words, eliminate potential sleep-depriving worries.)

Dim lights an hour or more before bedtime to regulate your circadian rhythm (this means getting off of electronic devices too)

Pull down the blackout shades on all windows and/or use an eye mask

Use a white noise machine and/or earplugs to muffle noise

Make sure RV doors and windows are secured (you don’t want to fret about personal safety)

Make sure window screens are secure so mosquitoes and other bugs won’t interrupt your sleep

Set thermostat at 60-65 degrees or your optimal temp for sleeping

Use an oscillating fan to circulate air

Avoid horror stories around the campfire or scary TV/movies before bed

Have pets sleep in their own beds if that’s your routine at home

Eliminate heavy foods/snacks well before bedtime

Position the alarm clock so that you can’t see it and worry about the time

Routine

Whether you’re trying to sleep in your bricks-and-sticks home or the RV, a routine is important. For consistently better sleep you can:

Get plenty of exercise during the day

Limit alcohol and caffeine after 5 o’clock. Instead, drink chamomile or herbal tea

Don’t nap during the day

Limit liquid intake after 7 o’clock

Eliminate “screens” 30 minutes before bed. Instead read or listen to music

A warm shower may relax tense muscles

Melatonin supplements can enhance your body’s sleep rhythms

Maintain a regular sleep schedule, even on weekends

I hope this helps you have a good night!

