RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 19, 2022

Issue 1951

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Talk Like A Pirate Day!

On this day in history: 1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Hobbies for RVers: Yes, you can make yours work in a small space

By Gail Marsh

The American author and Pulitzer Prize winner Phyllis McGinley once said, “A hobby a day keeps the doldrums away.” I agree. Wholeheartedly. But what hobbies can an RVer do inside their rig? After all, we have very limited space. … I’ve been researching. And guess what? I found several hobbies that seem not only doable but actually suited for the RV lifestyle.

Read more.

Today’s RV review…

2023 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 22SW-L

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 22SW-L. This floor plan is built by a lot of RV manufacturers, to some extent. It is a hot commodity as it combines relatively compact size with a genuinely usable interior. Further, Cherokee is one of those brands that I think really offers a lot of value with usable features at a relatively affordable price.

“Even further, the company has addressed some of the things I didn’t like in the previous models. That moved this up the ladder a number of rungs on my list of units to suggest in this category.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Water line valves stuck. Is there any way to lubricate them?

Dear Dave,

We did not use our motorhome during the pandemic and now the drain lines are stuck. They are PEX and the shut off fittings are PVC. They are so hard to open or close that we got our grandson to get them closed so we could use our RV. Now they are so hard to open we can’t get them to move. Any suggestions of how to get them to where we can open and close them ourselves? We tried using silicone spray but that did nothing. We know that you can’t use something like WD-40 on PVC. Where they are located it is impossible to get a wrench on them so you have to have strong muscles. Thank you in advance. —Barbara, 2017 19-ft. Leprechaun motorhome

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

How much solar power do I need?

A question from the Hershey RV Show last week…



Hey Mike,

One of the RVs I’m looking at has 150 watts of solar panels and a 100 amp-hr lithium battery. The salesman says that a 150-watt panel is plenty to keep my battery charged for a few days of dry camping. It also has a new 12-volt DC refrigerator, and I’ll need to use a CPAP machine at night. Is this guy correct, or is he blowing sales smoke up my skirt? —Alfonso

Read Mike’s answer



• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video of the day

10 most innovative truck camper designs. What’s your favorite?

The folks from Minds Eye Design have come up with their list of the top 10 most innovative pickup truck camper designs from around the world. Which one is your favorite?

Most of these innovative campers are available in the U.S. and Canada, but even those that aren’t are still worth seeing, especially if you are a DIY person. That’s because they are sure to spark some ideas and creativity for your projects.

Watch the video

Traveling with friends? Here are some pros, cons and tips to get you through

By Gail Marsh

It seemed like a good idea at the time … after all, we’d been friends for a long time. After an extended trip together, we all agreed that we’d learned a lot. Here are some of the pros and cons we discovered as we traveled with friends. Continue reading.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Give the kid-at-heart grownup a beer! Well, give them this beer! Actually, maybe neither of you wants this kind of beer… What do you think?

Reader poll

Did you camp with a tent before taking up RVing?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Off, plug in, on!



With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Remember to turn the circuit breakers OFF on the campground pedestal BEFORE you plug in your shore power cordset. Then turn it ON to power up your RV. Then, remember to turn the circuit breakers OFF before you unplug your shore power cordset. This stops those sparks that happen when you plug and unplug under load. Those pretty sparks aren’t electrons flying around, they’re bits of super-heated brass that’s flying off your expensive shore power plug. Making sure you plug and unplug into shore power without an electrical load ensures the longest life of your connectors.

Website of the day

24 Top Fall & Harvest Festivals in the U.S.

This list will guide you to some of the best fall festivals across the country. Get ready for some apple cider doughnuts and corn mazes (yes, they’re for adults too!).

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• “If the RV industry was driven by pride instead of corporate greed…”

• Matthew McConaughey seems to be a nice guy, even when he’s wearing just a towel

• RV Tire Safety: UV protection for RV tires

Recipe of the Day

My Swiss Cheese Tuna Casserole

by Amanda Dunlap from Yukon, OK

Wow, this is not your ordinary tuna casserole recipe. The traditional casserole is brought to a whole new level in this recipe (almost a little fancy). From the albacore tuna to the Swiss cheese, the flavor is a bit richer in this casserole. We loved the texture from big chunks of mushrooms. Sweet peas balance out the savoriness of this creamy casserole. Boiled eggs are an unusual addition, but you don’t taste them (just a little protein boost). French fried onions are the crowning glory on top. Not only do they add flavor but make for a pretty presentation.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Shoplifting is a serious problem across the retail industry. The recent Jack L. Hayes International’s 34th Annual Retail Theft Survey indicated that participating retailers apprehended 204,404 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2021.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“These two Shelties are always ready to load and go; they love exploring the campground, lake or beach.” —Dean Fickbohm

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.