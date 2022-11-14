RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 14, 2022

Issue 1991

Tip of the Day

What to know about driving a large vehicle through a roundabout

By Gail Marsh

Roundabouts (also known as traffic circles) are becoming more and more common where I live. You may see more of them as you travel the country in your RV, as well. Developed in the United Kingdom in the ’60s, modern-day traffic circles were designed to promote safer and smoother traffic flow. Since its inception, the U.S. and other countries worldwide have adopted this unique roadway concept. All sizes of vehicles can use roundabouts. However, maneuvering a large vehicle like your RV through a traffic circle can be a bit tricky. Perhaps a few tips would be helpful.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

This will make you think twice about the Alde heating system

This “Ask Dave” is a little different. Last Friday, reader Calvin wrote in about his Alde heating system and wanted more information, which Dave provided. Today, Calvin details (in great depth) the issues he’s had with his system. This is certainly worth a read if you have, or are considering, the Alde heating system for your RV.

Read all about the Alde heating system here

Video of the day

RV safety advice from truckers: high winds, passing, breakdowns and more

By Cheri Sicard

In this fun and informative video, Robin Barrett of Creativity RV chats with people in the know about RV and big rig safety: truckers!

Robin picked the brains of truckers from TruckersReport.com. The professional big rig drivers have a whole lot of knowledge that can benefit RVers, so the video presents some truly beneficial information from people in the know. In it, they give practical and actionable advice and also talk about their biggest concerns surrounding sharing the roads with RVers.

Click here to watch

Take your RV back in time along these historic trail routes

At one time or another most of us long for “the good ol’ days.” The call of a simpler time often echoes in an RVer’s mind. Why not answer that call? Yes, your RV can serve as a time machine if you take it to the many places where history was made. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Quick Tip

Easy way to check trailer brake magnets

Not sure if your trailer brake magnets are working? Have an assistant hold an old-fashioned magnetic compass a few inches away from the hub. Step on the brake, and the needle should jump. No jump? Magnet isn’t working—neither is the brake. Get help.

Website of the day

National Park maps

The National Park Service publishes tons of great free maps. Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected them all and posted them on this site, where you can download PDF and image files of any U.S. national park map. This site currently has 1,761 free high-resolution national park maps to view, save and download.

Recipe of the Day

8 Cans Taco Soup

by Cindi M. Bauer from Marshfield, WI

No matter how much (or how little) experience you have in the kitchen, you can make this taco soup recipe. It’s a basic dump-and-go recipe. The taco and ranch seasonings add all the flavor to this simple soup. There’s plenty of meat for it to be hearty. The combination of beans is perfect. Corn gives the soup just a touch of sweetness. We served ours with tortilla chips and cheese, but that’s just a suggestion. Sour cream and avocado chunks would be great too. If you think your soup is too thick, just add one can of water to thin it a little.

Click here for the recipe

