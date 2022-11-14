RV safety advice from truckers: high winds, passing, breakdowns and more

By Cheri Sicard

In this fun and informative video, Robin Barrett of Creativity RV chats with people in the know about RV and big rig safety: truckers!

Surprise, it turns out that truckers and RVers can peacefully co-exist and help to keep each other safe on the road.

Robin picked the brains of truckers from TruckersReport.com. The professional big rig drivers have a whole lot of knowledge that can benefit RVers, so the video presents some truly beneficial information from people in the know. In it, they give practical and actionable advice and also talk about their biggest concerns surrounding sharing the roads with RVers.

Truly the awesome advice in this video can benefit everyone who drives, even if it is just a passenger car. But the bigger your rig, the more crucial a lot of this advice will be.

Robin’s interviews with the truckers even sleuthed out some old, outdated passing protocols that haven’t been used since the ’80s.

So what else does this invaluable, informative RV safety video cover?

What various light signals from truckers are trying to tell you.

How you can use your lights to signal others.

How to safely deal with passing situations, regardless of if a semi is passing you or if you are passing a semi.

How semis can be like “sails.”

Trucker lingo such as “dragon flies.”

How to maintain safe conditions for you and the trucker when climbing or descending mountains.

How to handle an “air wake” that happens when a semi passes you, and the 3 different air pockets that happen when this takes place. (Hint: most people try to over-correct.)

Driving tips that let you be rocked less when a semi passes you.

Checking your systems for towing.

What to do if you are disabled on the side of the road and how to stay safe.

How to know when road conditions merit pulling over.

Monitoring weather and wind advisories.

How to safely drive through extreme winds.

How to effectively and safely pull over to let others pass.

High beam protocol and safety.

The importance of leveling.

The importance of proper mirrors.

Etiquette of joining a convoy.

In my lifetime of RVing, I have always had helpful and positive experiences interacting with truckers. I have always maintained a healthy respect for them and will always give them the right of way. They are working while my “work” is simply the act of traveling.

These tips will help me be an even more courteous road companion to America’s amazing truckers.

