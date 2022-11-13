News for RVers Issue 1078, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers, not content creators and artificial intelligence. You come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Featured articles

Biggest RV park conventions ignore the elephant in the room

By Andy Zipser

OPINION

Private campground owners from around the country have descended on Orlando, Florida, for a fortnight of the year’s biggest annual conventions, hosted by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) last week and Kampgrounds of America (KOA) this week. But while the subject most prominently on ARVC’s agenda was electric vehicles (EVs) and how they “are poised to be a major factor in the future of outdoor hospitality,” the elephant outside the room was resolutely ignored—even as it quite literally hammered on the door to be recognized. Continue reading.

Industry report reveals RV demographics are changing

By Jeff Clemishaw

The cliché stereotype of retired, snowbirding RVers is long over. Recent data from the IDS 2023 RV Industry Trends Report shines a light on some surprising changes in RV demographics among buyers. The report’s findings are largely geared towards RV dealerships to help make them more aware of their buyers’ changing preferences and purchasing styles. As industry-focused as this data is, it paints an interesting picture of the current culture of RVing in the United States. Here’s what they found.

Quartzsite: Looks like an early season; Here’s the QZ Show schedule

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As the bitterness of winter begins to settle down across much of the country, plenty of RVers are beginning to think about coming to Quartzsite. Hang on! It seems this year, a lot of folks have done more than just think—they’ve already COME to Quartzsite. Yes, it looks to be an early season for snowbirds. Read more.

Starlink announces data cap, stirs controversy

By Randall Brink

SpaceX announced on November 1st that it would implement a “Fair Use Policy” for residential subscribers that would cap “Priority Access” data at 1T (one Terabyte) per month. There was a groundswell of complaints and a great deal of fear and anxiety over the prospect of a new limitation on data for the pricey ($110/mo.) residential Starlink service. Upon reaching or exceeding the cap of 1T of data, a Starlink Priority customer would have their service reduced to “Basic Access” at much lower speeds. Subscribers could then purchase more Priority Access data at $.25 per gigabyte. But what does that mean for Starlink RV subscribers? Find out here.

National Park Service: “Do not lick the toads to get high!”

By Gail Marsh

Licking toads? It’s true. The National Park Service recently warned visitors not to lick the Sonoran Desert Toad. The toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad, is one of the largest toads to call North America home. When threatened, the toad excretes a toxin as its defense. The toxin can make animals and people sick if it gets on the skin or is somehow ingested. It’s been suggested that the toad’s toxin can, in certain cases, even cause death! Learn more.

High-tech Starlink-connected “porta potty” is a time machine for outhouses of the future

By Nanci Dixon

There is usually not much to enjoy in a porta-potty, but Jupe is working to change that with new high-tech portable toilets. They are taking these space-age potties to a whole new level—the next generation in high-tech “glamping.” Forget carrying a newspaper into this “john” while you do your business—these futuristic portable toilets are Starlink WiFi-compatible. They may just be the portable potty of the future.

Campground Crowding: “You can’t enforce the 10-year rule when your park looks like junk, Pal!”

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is some campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from several readers with positive attitudes and sage RVing advice, a complaint about “full-time hobos hogging the state parks,” an RVer who observed a trashy RV park after the office personnel was overheard explaining to someone on the phone about their 10-year rule, and an explanation of why you might see some empty campsites when the campground is supposedly full. Read more.

That was the RV week that was

November 6–12, 2022

On November 7, 2022, the CWGS Group, a holding company under the name Camping World and Good Sam, filed a report of a data breach with the Massachusetts Attorney General after the company confirmed an unauthorized party was able to access sensitive consumer information. Camping World says the breach resulted in names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, government ID numbers, tax ID numbers, financial account numbers, debit and credit card numbers, signatures, and usernames and passwords being compromised. Camping World sent out data breach letters to all affected parties. The breach happened between January 14, 2022 and February 14, 2022.

On Friday, Nov. 11, the National Park Service announced a free lifetime pass providing entrance to National Parks for veterans and their families. The Interagency Military Lifetime pass waives entrance fees to 2,000 public locations including National Parks, BLM Land, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and Army Corps of Engineers sites. Learn more here.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the 2021 Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account report noting the outdoor recreation industry’s impact on the U.S. economy. The sector produced $862 billion in gross economic output in 2021, which accounted for 1.9% of the current gross product for the nation in 2021. The report highlights RVing as the second-largest conventional activity in the U.S. and was the largest conventional activity in 15 states. Its largest contributors were Indiana, Texas and California.

Indiana, home of the RV industry, may be facing layoffs and hiring freezes next year. Workers in the state’s manufacturing industry may be among the first hit as the economy is expected to take a downward turn. “Everyone has seen help wanted signs out there,” said Kyle Anderson, professor of business economics at the IU Kelley School of Business. “That’s not going to be the case the middle of next year. The report comes a week after nonprofits in Indianapolis released data showing that the state’s employers are increasingly mismatched with its work force.

Thor Industries partnered with Harbinger Motors, an expert in commercial electric vehicles, to boost the electric RV consumer experience. By partnering, Thor hopes to provide superior electrified performance to its electric RVs, including adding larger electric models such as Class A motorhomes.

Don’t drink, or touch, the water in Zion National Park right now. Officials have warned visitors to exercise caution on popular park hikes near water following the discovery of cyanobacteria, a toxic bacteria, in the water. La Verkin Creek and the North Fork of the Virgin River, including the popular Narrows Hike, are under cyanobacteria advisories. Two years ago a dog was killed by this same bacteria in Zion.

Earlier this week at the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds conference it was discussed that 57% of campers who own or who are planning on buying an EV within the next 12 months say that having a charging station at a campground or campsite will be a large factor in choosing where to stay. There are three types of electric charging stations, and installing one type is possible at campgrounds and campsites. Read more.

Lippert Components, Inc. announced a new volunteer platform called seRV With Purpose. The platform offers volunteer opportunities at RV destinations across the U.S., organized by Lippert seRV Ambassador families, who pledge to host at least 10 events each year. The platform will launch in 2023.

A tourist’s video at the top of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park has gone viral for his near-death stunt. Hawaiian filmmaker Aaron Eveland climbed up Half Dome and filmed himself shuffling to the edge of a rock that sticks out of the peak. The video was originally posted to Eveland’s account, but went viral after it was shared on the @touronsofyellowstone account (tourist+moron = touron). Watch the video here… if you dare.

The high-end, luxury resort brand The Four Seasons is hopping on the glamping bandwagon. The company is opening its first glamping resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, on December 1. Naviva Resort is the brand’s first tented camp resort in the Americas and is an adults-only tented camp, just 45 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta airport. The resort featured 15 luxury tents tucked into cliffside forests, each with private pools, decks, and outdoor showers.

While celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, a couple visiting Crater of the Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 1.9-carat diamond while sifting through a stream. Officials say 581 diamonds have been found so far this year at the State Park. If you’re in Arkansas, go find some diamonds!

News briefs

A driver died last Monday after their 2003 Monaco RV crashed into an overpass on Interstate 5 just south of County Road 17 near Woodland, California. The fatal crash happened around 11:10 a.m. after the driver made an unsafe turn. Nobody else was in the RV, and the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Mammoth Cave National Park will host its 43rd annual Cave Sing celebration on Sunday, December 4. The free holiday event features live musical performances alongside a beautiful Christmas tree. Light refreshments will be served at the visitor center after a special visit from Santa.

The Tupelo, Miss., City Council rejected a local business owner’s bid to construct an RV resort in south Tupelo. “Southern Heights is a residential area, and an RV park does not belong in a residential area,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said before the vote.

Entry to all Texas State Parks is free for everyone today, November 13, to honor Veterans Day.

An 8-year-old girl was left stranded inside a locked, burning motorhome at an RV park in Kennewick, Wash., after her 14-year-old brother was able to escape and run for help. The young girl suffered from smoke inhalation but survived. A small space heater was to blame.

Speaking of RV fires… last Friday two men were rushed to the hospital after a fire erupted in their trailer from a propane heater. Emergency responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston, TX. Both men were rushed to the hospital and are recovering from burns.

Reader poll

What device are you using now to read this newsletter?

Tell us here

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Crooks in Campbell County, Virginia, left teardrops for an RV dealer when they ripped off a new 2022 X Treme Sports teardrop trailer. The heist occurred November 8 at 2:00 a.m. at Timberlake RV. Security cam images suggest a 1990s model Jeep Grand Cherokee was used in the theft. Got information? Call Capt. Tracy Emerson at 434-332-9708. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 7, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.80 [Calif.: $5.23]

Change from week before: Up 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 39 cents.

Diesel: $5.33 [Calif.: $6.19]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.60.

Brain Teaser

Re-arrange the letters, O O U S W T D N E J R, to spell just one word. Can you do it?

(Answer below.)

Think there’s no moisture in your RV? Think again!

If you think your RV is dry, you’re probably wrong. DampRid will prove it to you! DampRid attracts and removes excess moisture, creating fresher, cleaner, mold-free air. Additionally, just one 18-oz container removes all odors within 300 square feet. That’s impressive! Living with a pet in your RV? Husband have stinky feet? Funky smells coming from the bathroom? This will help, and remove all moisture in the meantime. Learn more or order.

Recalls

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operation (BATO) is recalling certain Firestone Destination LE2 tires, size P265/65R17 110S (DOT date codes 2522 through 2622) Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires, size 235/55R20 102V (DOT date codes 2422 through 2722) and Bridgestone Turanza EL440 tires, size 235/50R18 97V (DOT date codes 2521 through 2621). The tires, some of which are installed on pickup trucks, may have sustained cuts and tears during the sorting process. Damaged tires can lead to a sudden loss of air pressure and loss of vehicle control. Owners may contact BATO’s customer service at 1-800-847-3272.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Noodle Casserole

by Janet Crow from Quinwood, WV

Oh, yum! This chicken noodle casserole is comfort food with a capital C! It’s warm, creamy, and super hearty. Your family will love it. This casserole reminds us of a pot pie, just without the crust. We loved the pops of sweetness from corn, carrots, and peas. Macaroni soaks up the delicious cream of chicken and mushroom soups flavor. Bread crumbs on top give the crust a little crunch. Perfect dinner for a cold evening.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

JUSTONEWORD

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

The world’s largest waterfall is underwater. The Denmark Strait, an area that separates Iceland and Greenland, houses a series of waterfalls that begin 2,000 feet under the surface and drop nearly two miles down to a depth of 10,000 feet.

Sunday funny

Two pirates, Morty and Sol, meet in a bar. Sol has a patch over one eye, a hook for a hand, and a wooden peg leg. “Ye gads, matey,” says Morty. “What happened to ya?” Sol says, “Me pirate ship was attacked, and a lucky shot lopped off me leg. So now I got me a wooden peg.” “And yer hand?” asks Marty. “When me ship sank, a shark bit me hand off. So now I got me a hook.” “OK, but what’s with the eye patch?”

“I was standin’ on a dock, and the biggest seagull I ever saw poops right in me eye.”

“But ya don’t go blind from no seagull poop.”

“True,” says Sol. “But it was me first day with the hook.”

Today in History

