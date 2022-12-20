RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Issue 2017

Tip of the Day

Traveling a long distance in your RV for Christmas or another time soon? You need these tips!

By Gail Marsh

Long gone are the days when our entire family lived within 30 miles of one another. Back then it was easy to travel to Grandma’s house for Christmas. Now? Our family is scattered all over the country and it’s been several Christmases since we all gathered together in one place at the same time. This year, however, we have some family coming to us via their motorhome. Their time off is limited, but a 1400+ mile trip is not to be taken lightly – nor, perhaps, all in one day. They are younger, and both adults will trade off driving, but still… I have some tips for them (and for YOU, if you’ll be driving a long distance for the holidays).

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today's RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What can I run to adequately ‘exercise’ my generator this winter?

Dear Dave,

What all can you run to create a full load when exercising a generator? It’s 5 degrees out, so will running the AC create adequate load? —Kathleen, 2020 Coachmen Beyond

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

2023 national parks and federal land passes explained

By Cheri Sicard

This is an awesome video in that it explains ALL the different national parks passes and federal land and recreation area passes available. It turns out there are a lot of these. Who knew?

The folks from RV Miles have done a terrific job of compiling all the pertinent national parks pass information, including brand-new changes coming in 2023 and beyond, into one comprehensive video.

Click here to watch

How cold does it have to be to set tire pressure correctly?

By Roger Marble

With thousands of new RV owners out there, the answer to the question of “How cold does it need to be for me to check tire inflation” continues to come up. This will be new information for some and a refresher for others.

Some people want to refer to a temperature compensation chart and go through some calculations to learn the “correct” tire inflation when it is 82 F or 62 F outside. This is not what you should do. Continue reading.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco’s flying insect RV furnace screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

For dog owners: Would you pay 20% more for a fenced campsite where your dog could run free?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Water pump whiz

Getting water to your rig without having to move the RV is a blessing if you stay in one place for a while. Many boondockers use a water barrel—a food grade drum—they carry on their truck bed. Getting the water out of it and into the RV is a bit of a trick. Some place their barrels in custom cradles that hold them high enough to allow gravity to drain the water from the drum into the RV tank. Others set them on a bed-mounted tool box and use a siphon action. Using an auxiliary 12-volt pump can eliminate the “high flyer” methods. Immerse an inlet hose into the barrel—possibly taping it to a metal pipe to keep it “stiff” enough to reach the bottom of the drum. An appropriately sized outlet hose fits into the RV water port. Getting electricity to your pump can be done in different ways. You may “tie in” to the battery charge line plug in the truck bed, which normally serves to charge the RV batteries when towing. Or run a 12-volt “extension cord” to the cab and power off the cab’s lighter socket.

Website of the day

Vital Vegas

All the insider news, information and tips you should know about Las Vegas. It’s the stuff the media doesn’t cover, and the stuff that business owners don’t want you to find out.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Okay, this is just plain cute! Do the “look inside” and you’ll want it!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent have needed emergency medical care at least once while RVing.

• 13 percent have plans to sell their RV within the next year.

• 17 percent have visited a public library within the last month.

Recipe of the Day

Christmas Peanut Butter Coconut Cherry Balls

by Lynelle Caldwell from Durango, CO

Lynelle’s mom knew what she was doing when she made this recipe. It’s not your standard chocolate peanut butter ball recipe. It’s so much more decadent. The peanut butter filling is smooth, creamy and just melts in your mouth. Maraschino cherries add a lovely cherry flavor while the coconut gives a bit of crunch to every bite. The chocolate coating is perfection. These easy peanut butter balls will be a delicious addition to a dessert table.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Who invented Dorito chips? The origin of one of America’s best-selling chips can be traced back to the Frontierland restaurant, Casa de Fritos, in Disneyland in the early 1960s. There, the chef came up with the idea to take the extra tortillas, slice them into small wedges, fry them, and season them like chilaquiles, only dry and not wet. The chips were such a hit that the VP of marketing for Frito-Lay struck a deal and began selling them in 1964. They were named Doritos in 1966.

*Ever noticed that there aren’t any living people on U.S. currency? Why is that? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jellybean is a 4-year-old Basenji mix rescue. Loves going camping and taking walks.” —Rick Latta

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

On Christmas Eve, Nathan thought it would be nice to buy his wife a little gift for the next day. Always short of money, he thought long and hard about what that present might be. Unable to decide, Nathan entered a department store and in the cosmetics section he asked the girl, “How about some perfume?” She showed him a bottle costing $75. “Too expensive,” muttered Nathan. The young lady returned with a smaller bottle for $50. “Oh, dear,” Nathan groused. “Still far too much.” Growing rather annoyed at Nathan’s meanness, the salesgirl brought out a tiny $10 bottle and offered it to him. Nathan became really agitated. “What I mean,” he whined, “is I’d like to see something really cheap.” So the sales girl handed him a mirror.

