RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 19, 2022

Issue 2016

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“When we are young, the words are scattered all around us. As they are assembled by experience, so also are we, sentence by sentence, until the story takes shape.” ―Louise Erdrich

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of Hanukkah! Happy Hanukkah!

On this day in history: 1606 – The ships Susan Constant, Godspeed, and Discovery depart England carrying settlers who founded, at Jamestown, Virginia, the first of the thirteen colonies that became the United States.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Driving a Class A is not as scary as it looks

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many folks, on “thinking” about getting their first Class A motorhome, are a bit intimidated. After all, they’re so BIG! However do you pilot that big thing down the road? How could you ever get comfortable maneuvering so much mass? Here’s some advice from those who’ve made the big leap and now are proud pilots of those big coaches.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Does my RV still need a battery when connected to shore power?

Dear Dave,

I live in Montana. I remove my RV’s dual 12v batteries and bring them inside. I plug my trailer into shore power to run a small heater. I discovered that I cannot use my slide function without the batteries hooked up to the system. What is the purpose for wiring it that way? Shouldn’t it be set up to also work off shore power? —Mark, 2019 Northwood Arctic Fox 25W

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Cool Tools: The Magnetizer Demagnetizer

Every Wednesday we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We believe they will be helpful to you.

Here’s a clip of one of our latest videos where we discuss the Magnetizer Demagnetizer for Screwdriver Tips.

See what makes this so cool

Video of the day

Are RV ramp levelers worth it? Andersen vs. Beech Lane levelers

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Joshua from Gander Flight takes a look at RV ramp levelers, also known as wedge levelers, shows you how they work and how to use them, and gives his opinion on whether or not this particular RV accessory is worth it.

Click here to watch

Tiny space heater comes in handy in an RV

Chuck Woodbury has owned a tiny space heater now for 6 years, and he swears it’s one of the most useful gadgets he carries with him in his RV. It uses hardly any power and is perfect for the person who is “always cold,” or maybe just always has cold feet. Chuck uses it to keep the chill off in his bathroom. Read all about it.

Reader poll

If you’re traveling via RV for the holidays, are you en route to your destination yet?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Winterizing—more than just RV plumbing

Winterizing the RV’s plumbing system is what most people think about, but what about the rest of it? Here are a couple of other items to remember.

Have you removed all the freezables from inside the coach?

Is the inside clean and free of any food debris? Think mice.

Have you removed or sealed any materials that can be made into nests? Think mice.

Is the roof and its seals in good condition? Think melting snow in the spring.

Have you covered your RV? This really helps to protect the RV and extend its life.

Website of the day

The 25 Best Wineries in the United States

Okay, wine drinkers, this one is for you! These 25 wineries look beautiful and their wines sound fantastic. We’ll meet you at one (or two) of them, deal?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• You can do way more with leaf blowers than you think! Here are 6 other ways to use them

• Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

• 5 easy ways to make your own campfire starters

Recipe of the Day

Ham and Swiss Hot Bread Bowl Dip

by Renee W. from Somewhere In, MI

Ham and Swiss is a classic sandwich combination. This recipe takes those ingredients and turns them into a dip that’s baked in a yummy bread bowl. The dip is very creamy with bits of diced ham throughout the melted Swiss cheese. Green onions and ranch dressing mix add additional flavors. When the toasted bread pieces are gone for dipping, you can just eat the bread bowl. It’s delicious down to the very last bite. An easy appetizer for your next party.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

It is illegal for the U.S. Treasury to print a living person on currency. So, if you have a dream of being on the newest bill, you may have to, well, you know, die first…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our favorite spot to walk the beach—Myrtle Beach, SC. Taylor the Sheltie loved to explore, dig, fetch a ball, or walk into the water as long as it was only up to his stomach; he just never fully understood why he couldn’t drink it!” —Dean Fickbohm

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

These are, well, appropriate to say the least. It knows us too well…

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.