RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 30, 2022

“Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being.” ―Albert Schweitzer

My most memorable New Year’s Eve – A wonderful time with strangers

By Gail Marsh

My husband and I rarely go out on New Year’s Eve. We much prefer staying home. But one New Year’s Eve we were adventurous – by our standards anyway – and decided on a whim to get Chinese food. There was a restaurant not far from our home and we wanted to “do something nice for ourselves” after surviving a particularly hectic Christmas season with our three small (and very active) children. The memories of that one New Year’s Eve are repeated and embellished and recollected each year as we flip the page on the Old Year and brace for the New Year to come. You’ll see why soon enough…

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why do some appliances work on LP but cooktop and generator do not?

Dear Dave,

In the recent past all the propane appliances in our RV worked fine, but on our last outing the generator would not start and the cooktop would not light. The fridge, water heater and furnace all worked as they should. There was never a smell of propane from the cooktop. Any suggestions? —Howard, 2017 Winnebago Fuse 24A

How do I prevent an RV LP gas leak?

Recently, we sat down to talk about a post that went viral involving an LP gas leak. Two campers were not aware that their RV had an LP gas leak. One of them lit the propane stove to cook breakfast and it caused the RV to explode and catch on fire.

Brilliant budget DIY RV exterior paint project

By Cheri Sicard

Is your RV starting to look a little worn or shabby on the outside? Have you even considered RV exterior paint as a possible alternative to a dirty RV exterior marked by age and cracking or peeling decals? If so, this video may help.

Level makes trailer re-hitching easy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Folks who tow travel trailers and fifth wheels often struggle with hooking back up after setting up their trailer for livability. The problem is this: You unhitch and level the trailer; when it’s time to hitch up again, getting the front of the trailer to the right height to hitch up can be a pain in the neck. Well, here’s just the thing to make trailer re-hitching easy!

Did you stick to your 2022 New Year’s resolution?

An easy way to help control food costs

Keeping food costs down can also result in keeping time spent in the galley reduced, providing more time for other pursuits. Here’s a tip for the rolling chef: When preparing meals, consider if your menu choices can be prepared in larger portions and reprised at a later date. Can you make double or triple portions, and put the leftovers in the freezer? You’ll save on time, often on ingredients, and later, after a long day on the road, your frozen meals can be popped in the microwave or gently reheated while left in the bag and warmed up in a pan of water.

Mom’s New Year’s Hoppin’ John

by Fran Murray from Fountain Hills, AZ

Black-eyed peas are delicious. But add bacon to them… and you have a winner. Everything is seasoned just right in this recipe. Start your new year on a lucky note with this yummy meal.

Trivia

In the 1920s, Americans saved Ecuador’s economy by consuming millions of Eskimo Pies (now called Edy’s Pie). Yup, that’s right! In the 1920s, Ecuador went through its own depression and was in need of a massive infusion of money. At the same time in the U.S., the Eskimo Pie was invented (if you’re unfamiliar, that’s an ice cream treat covered in chocolate). By 1922, Americans were consuming so many Eskimo Pies that global cocoa prices were driven up 50 percent. Since Ecuador was, at the time, the world’s largest cocoa exporter, they received enough money to lift the entire country out of its depression.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My Buddy the Weimaraner is my constant companion, my loyal friend. He’s such a presence and loves everyone!” —Tena Fairfield

