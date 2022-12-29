RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 29, 2022

Issue 2024

Today’s thought

“The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

Today is National Pepper Pot Day!

On this day in history: 1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.

Tip of the Day

10 clever ways to reuse holiday gift wrap

By Gail Marsh

I love holiday wrapping paper. There is such a wide variety of available papers. They come in eye-popping colors and feature everything from whimsical to realistic to geometric designs. Many of today’s wrapping papers are a real work of art! That’s why I hate to see the paper crumpled and thrown into the trash. Some gift wrap can be recycled, but if the paper features glitter or velvet-like flocking on it, or it’s metallic, you’ll need to keep it out of the recycle bin.



Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What HD TV antenna/Wi-Fi combo do you recommend?

Dear Dave,

I’m thinking about replacing the crank-up TV antenna with a new fixed system. Is there anything available that can receive TV signals and boost Wi-Fi reception built into one unit? —Bill, 2011 Sundance 2900MK



Video of the day

Can you make 3D-printed RV parts? YES!

If you ever wondered if you could make 3D printer RV parts, wonder no more. You definitely can!

The video below from RV Project is not a slickly produced influencer-type video. But what it lacks in flash and production value it makes up for in useful information. Especially if you are new to the concept of 3D printing in general, let alone making 3D printer RV parts.



America’s shortest National Scenic Byway is only five miles long!

When you think of a scenic byway, you think of a beautiful drive in the countryside. You do not think of driving a busy downtown street or boulevard. Well, we have a surprise for you. Can you guess where this scenic byway is located? Oh, a hint: It’s the nation’s only nighttime scenic byway! Find out here.

Reader poll

Have you ever flown in a small private jet?

Quick Tip

To YouTube we go…

One of the best tips I have given other RVers when they have a small or simple problem (and some big ones too) is to look on YouTube for a solution. There are thousands of how-to DIY videos on maintenance, fixing and solving RV problems. Even those who first think their problem is beyond their capability, after searching their problem on YouTube and seeing how someone solved it or something very much like it, they give it a try and fix it. Fixing your own problems will save you time, money and give you the confidence to move on and give the next one a try. If you don’t try then you will never know if you can do it. Good luck on your next RV project, and wish me luck on mine. Thanks for the tip, Dick Kashdin!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Camping & RV in BC

If you plan to RV around British Columbia, this is a great resource. Find the best driving routes, campgrounds and much more.

Recipe of the Day

Awesome Maple-Balsamic Blue Cheese Pear Salad

by Sher Bird from Bellevue, WA

I really love the dressing for this salad. You have a hint of sweetness from the maple syrup balanced out by the acidity from the white balsamic. There are so many textures in this salad your taste buds will be so happy. Crunch from the candied pecans, sweetness from the pears, chewy dried cranberries and creamy blue cheese. This is so good!



Trivia

Since today is National Pepper Pot Day, here’s some trivia about this soup: During the Revolutionary War, while camped at Valley Forge on December 29, 1777, George Washington asked the chef to prepare a meal that would warm them. The chef took peppercorn, meat, tripe and other ingredients and made a soup, Pepper Pot Soup. The soup kept the troops warm and boosted their morale, and it was later nicknamed “the soup that won the war.”

Will Mount Rushmore ever erode? Find out in yesterday's trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tucker is 3 years old and is obsessed with retrieving. Loves balls and an open field, but also thrilled when you throw a toy into the brush and he has to hunt. EVERYBODY and EVERY dog or cat, or in one instance a domestic duck, is a friend unless proven otherwise. But watch out for those dog kisses!” —Jim Johnson

Leave here with a laugh

I was visiting my daughter last night when I asked if I could borrow a newspaper. “This is the 21st century. We don’t read newspapers! Here, use my iPad,” she said.

I’ll tell you one thing. Neither the fly nor the iPad survived.

