RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 15, 2023

Issue 2121

Today’s thought

“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Chip Day!

On this day in history: 1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.

Tip of the Day

Rust: How to prevent it from damaging your RV

By Gail Marsh

Left unchecked, rust can quickly ruin more than just your RV’s look. You want to do everything you can to prevent rust on your RV. It has the potential to make your rig unsafe as well. Here’s why:

Driving over roads treated with salt or other chemicals can leave salt deposits all over the underside of your RV. Left unattended, this can lead to corrosion. This corrosion can quickly form rust on the rig’s frame and joints, potentially compromising the integrity of the coach.

Similarly, rust will form if your RV is exposed to sea salt (even from the air).

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Gray water tank is full, valve is stuck. Now what?

Dear Dave,

The gray water lever/pull will not budge and, thus, I am unable to empty the gray water tank. (No problems with the black water tank.) Not sure of the problem, though I know it’s not the rod leading to the open/close tank valve because I checked if there was any tension on the wire as I was pulling the lever, and there was none. I also liberally added lubricant around the backside and frontside of the lever, which made no difference. Lastly, I can turn the lever so the small rod connecting to the lever rotates, but still it will not move forward and backwards. Any suggestions? Thank you. —Lawrence, 2016 Winnebago Travato 29G

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Reminder: Check that fridge drip tray before it floods into your RV

The below question was posted in one of my many Facebook groups. This one was in Grand Design RV – In The RV Shop, where we have more than 10,000 members. Members post problems and the group members and myself try and help each other out with problems, concerns, products, and upgrades.

One group member, Alan, asked this question:

“Any ideas where to start the investigation? 2022 Grand Design RV Solitude 380FL. Last night we noticed water collecting on the right side of the fridge on the flooring. The inside of the fridge is dry. There are no water lines running under the slide, nor is there water on the underbody of the fridge slide. …

Video of the day

Professional Tips: How to wash and wax an RV plus detail tips

In today’s video, Andrew Steele from RVing with Andrew Steele is going to show us how to wash and wax an RV plus share some professional RV detailing tips.

Andrew not only shows you all the products he uses to keep his clients’ multi-million dollar bus RVs looking new, but he also shows you his entire process of how he uses them and what to do.

Around the Campfire: How old is too old to RV?

By Gail Marsh

We were a bit late joining last night’s campfire. Other campers had already gathered around the welcome warmth and were in the middle of a discussion. The topic? “How old is too old to RV?” As we joined our chairs to the circle, I took a quick glance at the other folks there. Whew! Hubby and I were safely within the age range represented: 30s through 80s. … Continue reading this interesting discussion.

Reader poll

Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Quick Tip

Weight capacity declines at high altitude

The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) is the maximum permissible weight of the tow vehicle when fully loaded for travel. The Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) is the maximum permissible weight of the fully loaded tow vehicle and the fully loaded trailer together. Let’s say, for example, we have a tow vehicle with a GCWR of 14,000 pounds and a GVWR of 8,800 pounds. If the vehicle were loaded to its GVWR, this means we can tow 5,200 pounds before we exceed our GCWR.

At 10,000 feet, we’d need to reduce these ratings by 20 percent to maintain performance. That would mean our GCWR is 11,200 pounds and the GVWR is 7,040 pounds, limiting what we can safely tow to 4,160 pounds. A simple rule of thumb you can use to add a built-in margin of safety is referred to as the 75 percent rule. Multiply the GVWR and GCWR by 75 percent. Subtract the GVWR from the GCWR and this is the amount you can tow. In our case it would be 3,900 pounds, which is below the 4,160 pounds we could safely tow if we were 10,000 feet above sea level. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Website of the day

The Creepiest, Coolest Ghost Town in Every State

These are both creepy and cool, that’s for sure! As the weather gets sunnier and warmer, it’s the perfect time to explore these old historic ghost towns. How many have you been to?

Recipe of the Day

Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies

by Marcie Frazee from Jacksonville, FL

Funny story… when making the dough it was dry and a lot of coconut. We thought this may be a cookie fail. Oh boy, were we pleasantly surprised once we took a bite of these coconut chocolate chip cookies. The outside tastes like toasted coconut and the edges even get a little crisp. Inside, though, is nice and gooey. These cookies don’t spread much, so place the cookie how you want it to bake. This cookie is a coconut lovers dream!

Trivia

Ever wonder what’s actually in Spam? Spam is a canned precooked meat product made by the Hormel Foods Corporation, first introduced in 1937. The labeled ingredients in the classic variety of Spam are chopped pork shoulder meat, with ham meat added, salt, water, modified potato starch as a binder, sugar, and sodium nitrite as a preservative.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Nemo the wonder dog (Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix)! He loved pillows and sleeping on his back. The happiest guy ever. He’s 15 years old in this photo, but lived to be 18!” —Julz Holmes

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

It wouldn’t be a campsite without one of these on your plate or in your hand, would it? But once you use this to help with it, you’ll never go back!

Leave here with a laugh

