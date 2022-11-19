Saturday, November 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

As RVers, we have many reasons to give thanks

By Gail Marsh
0
A woman praying and giving thanks in front of mountains

November is the month we celebrate Thanksgiving here in the United States. (Canadians celebrated in October.) As I was contemplating Thanksgiving and wondering how big a turkey I could fit into my RV’s oven, I thought about the many, many reasons RVers have to give thanks. Here are just a few. I hope they’ll spark some ideas for you. Please add to my “Thankful for …” list in the comments.

A safe (and fully functioning) RV

I’m so very grateful to have our RV. I’m especially thankful now because everything in our rig is in good working order. This RV enables us to see and experience so much more of our great country than if we didn’t have one. It’s comfortable and safe—a real blessing, for sure!

Smooth roads

They are out there! Smooth roads, I mean. We actually traveled over a few this past year, too. It felt like gliding on glass! The only downside is that afterward, poorer roads seemed just that much worse. But I digress. This is a thankfulness list, so, moving on …

Nice campgrounds

To me, a nice campground begins with friendly people at check-in. They greet you like a long-lost friend, and when they say, “Have a pleasant stay,” I believe they really mean it. The nice campground also features spacious lots, full hookups, and quiet, friendly neighbors. There need not be a lot of amenities for us. A nice campground is clean and well-kept. You can tell the folks behind the scenes are proud to keep it that way.

Giving thanks for the folks we meet

I’m also thankful for the many, many people we’ve met along our way. They hold a special place in our hearts, and we dearly hope to see them again one day, somewhere “on down the road.”

Now, how about you? What can you add to my RVers’ thankfulness list? Please share your thoughts and what you give thanks for in the comments below.

##RVT1079

Previous article
Gadget Review: High-tech portable wireless dog fence – Good for RVers?
Next article
Thanksgiving: What a season of gratitude and hope teaches us

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.