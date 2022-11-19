As RVers, we have many reasons to give thanks

November is the month we celebrate Thanksgiving here in the United States. (Canadians celebrated in October.) As I was contemplating Thanksgiving and wondering how big a turkey I could fit into my RV’s oven, I thought about the many, many reasons RVers have to give thanks. Here are just a few. I hope they’ll spark some ideas for you. Please add to my “Thankful for …” list in the comments.

A safe (and fully functioning) RV

I’m so very grateful to have our RV. I’m especially thankful now because everything in our rig is in good working order. This RV enables us to see and experience so much more of our great country than if we didn’t have one. It’s comfortable and safe—a real blessing, for sure!

Smooth roads

They are out there! Smooth roads, I mean. We actually traveled over a few this past year, too. It felt like gliding on glass! The only downside is that afterward, poorer roads seemed just that much worse. But I digress. This is a thankfulness list, so, moving on …

Nice campgrounds

To me, a nice campground begins with friendly people at check-in. They greet you like a long-lost friend, and when they say, “Have a pleasant stay,” I believe they really mean it. The nice campground also features spacious lots, full hookups, and quiet, friendly neighbors. There need not be a lot of amenities for us. A nice campground is clean and well-kept. You can tell the folks behind the scenes are proud to keep it that way.

Giving thanks for the folks we meet

I’m also thankful for the many, many people we’ve met along our way. They hold a special place in our hearts, and we dearly hope to see them again one day, somewhere “on down the road.”

Now, how about you? What can you add to my RVers’ thankfulness list? Please share your thoughts and what you give thanks for in the comments below.

##RVT1079