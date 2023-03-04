Latest News for RVers Issue 1094, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Montana moves to save campsites from filling up with out-of-staters. Will other states follow?

By Randall Brink

The 68th Session of the Montana State Legislature has been considering a bill to limit campsite reservations in state campgrounds to 80 percent of capacity. … The pending statute partially reads, “No more than 80% of all available campsites may be reserved in a state park, recreational area, or public camping ground with overnight camping.” Learn more.

Industry insiders say RV prices will drop—and they already are

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

New or used, if you’re shopping for an RV, you may face less of a hit in your wallet. The high appeal for both motorized and towable rigs brought on by the pandemic frenzy has lost its luster—and RV sellers are feeling the bite. This according to both used sales watchers and by RV dealers themselves. RV prices are heading down. Continue reading.

RVillage … going, going … (almost) gone!

RVillage, a social media site for RV enthusiasts, has announced on its website that it will shut down on March 31. The closure will include the website RVillage.com, mobile apps and support functions. Continue reading.

New Starlink satellites, price increase and confusion for subscribers

By Randall Brink

Starlink is making news with more satellites launched, and creating better coverage in more areas with faster speeds. However, the word for Starlink RV subscribers is not all good. SpaceX announced higher monthly subscription prices as well. Continue reading.

January RV shipments drop by nearly two-thirds

Results for the RV Industry Association’s January 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 20,405 units, a decrease of 61.8% compared to the record 53,351 units shipped in January 2022. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

Employees and owners overwhelmed and exhausted. ‘A major tragedy for camping’

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? We hear from our readers with their responses to that question, plus we received lots of great advice for one of our readers who recently asked if driving 650-700 miles a day was realistic. Again we heard from readers who complain about how fast campsite reservations fill up (within seconds!). One RVer who has been camping her entire life laments: “It is extremely difficult to find a nice quiet campground now and if you do, you find out that the owners and employees of the campground are overwhelmed and exhausted from trying to keep it nice and quiet.” Read more.

That was the RV week that was

February 25 – March 3, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS. FULL COVERAGE IN MEMBERS’ EDITION

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a new rule that would allow gasoline with higher blends of ethanol to be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states starting in 2024. The biofuels industry has long advocated for this change, as it would permit the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer months, a practice that has previously been prohibited due to concerns over increased smog during hot weather. The proposed rule would apply to Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, where most of the nation’s corn is grown and approximately 40% of it is used to produce ethanol. Read more.

With snow depths from recent storms up to 15 feet in some places in Yosemite National Park, officials don’t know when they will reopen the park to visitors. The park closed February 25 because of relentless storms, and will stay so indefinitely.

The North Carolina RV Dealers Association (NCRVDA) is reporting record attendance at its first three RV shows of 2023. The combined total attendance for the Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh RV shows was more than 27,000 people.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen by a cent to $3.37 since Monday (Feb. 27), although it is still two cents cheaper than a week ago. This could be due to increased demand as the cost of oil has remained largely unchanged in recent weeks. Yesterday’s national average of $3.37 is 12 cents less than a month ago and 28 cents less than a year ago.

According to the National Park Service, visitation to the National Park System rebounded in 2022, reaching 312 million, the highest since 2019. Although 27 parks accounted for half of the visitation, year-over-year increases were seen across the system. The Blue Ridge Parkway was the most visited park, with 15,711,004 visitors, accounting for 5.04% of the total. Parks known for recreation opportunities drew 38 percent of visits. Those that primarily focus on U.S. history and cultural heritage drew 32 percent, and parks with an emphasis on nature-based experiences drew 30 percent. See the top 10 most-visited National Park Service sites in 2022 here.

Bullets were flying Thursday at an Apache Junction RV resort. The Apache Junction (Ariz.) Police Department says they’ve received seven reports of bullets hitting trailers at the Countryside RV Resort. One bullet nearly hit a man who was inside his RV watching television. Know anything? Call the police at 480-982-8260 or 480-474-8585 or submit an anonymous tip at www.apachejunctionaz.gov/tip.

Walmart is closing its only two stores in the city of Portland, Oregon, saying they’re underperforming. Some customers believe shoplifting is the reason. Walmart is closing eight additional stores. Here’s where all the stores to be closed are located, according to Business Insider.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for seasonal staff at Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. These limited-term seasonal positions include outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and property need. Learn more at Wisc.Jobs

Workers will soon begin construction of an $840,000 addition to Nebraska’s Box Butte State Reservoir Recreation Area that includes 20 new electrical campsites and the installation of a shower house and sewage dump station.

In 2022, preliminary data shows there were 14,002 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho. Last year 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior. “More people engage in aggressive driving than they may realize,” said Denise Dinnauer, the Aggressive Driving Program Manager for the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, who offered these examples: Speeding, tailgating, driving too fast for conditions, cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down, failing to stop for red lights or stop signs, failing to yield, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes without signaling, blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes, passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder and making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers.

The Planning & Zoning Commission of Torrington, Connecticut, has given the go-ahead for an upscale campground. According to the site plan and maps submitted by the applicant, the 360-acre park will have 92 RV sites arranged in an oblong loop in the center of the property, with groups of sites in circular developments or clusters.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced its second busiest year ever in 2022 with 12,937,633 visits. That was more than 1.5 million above the park’s ten-year average, and more visitors than Yellowstone, Yosemite and Grand Canyon national parks combined.

The Jefferson County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of five catalytic converters and a battery from vehicles parked at the St. Louis RV Home-Port storage business, 2600 Hwy. FF, south of Eureka. The catalytic converters, valued at about $2,500, were cut off five RVs. If you have info call 636-797-5515.

Speaking of busy… Florida continues to shine as a prime tourist destination, and not just for RVers. According to Visit Florida, nearly 138 million people visited Florida last year, which is an almost 13 percent increase from 2021.

Okay, not RV news but we couldn’t resist

Yellowstone’s winter season starts to wrap up March 5 as roads begin to close to the public. By March 15 at 9 p.m., most park roads will close, including the South, West and East entrances. Annually, most of the park closes to the public to plow roads for a spring opening. The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, remains open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting. To keep up on road conditions, call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

Fairfield Lake State Park closed last Monday to make way for a residential neighborhood. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has managed the park for nearly 50 years. It was acquired in 1971 by lease from Texas Utilities and opened to the public in 1976. On average, about 80,000 people visited each year. The park had 136 campsites and a primitive camping area.

The National Park Service (NPS) is investigating vandalism on the Spring, South Ridge Penobscot, Penobscot East and Deer Brook hiking trails in Acadia National Park, Maine. The NPS encourages anyone who may have information on these crimes to call 207-288-8791. The graffiti, primarily consisting of red blazes spray-painted on trees, rocks, and cairns, creates confusion for visitors, who should follow the blue blazes maintained by the NPS to mark established hiking trails. In addition to the red paint damaging park resources, it encourages visitors who might not be familiar with these trails to embark on potentially dangerous routes.

The Alberta, Canada, 2023 Budget Capital plan includes more than $12 million over three years for new campground developments. Sites with potential for immediate growth include the Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area, Castle Provincial Park and Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.

FMCA, a North American club for RVers, is preparing for its 106th International Convention and RV Expo March 15-18 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. Approximately 2,500 RVs are expected. The event is open to all RVers, not just club members. Get info.

Deschutes County (Oregon) commissioners have given initial approval for a designated camping area for homeless individuals near Murphy Road and Highway 97 in Bend. The proposed site would include 10 tent sites, 20 RV or trailer spots, four waste disposal stations, eight portable restrooms, and several parking spots for mobile services. The director of the Coordinated Homelessness Response Office, Cheyenne Purrington, suggested that there could be up to three to five designated camping areas in the future based on current needs.

INTERESTING! Forty-two percent of Americans never went on vacation as a kid, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults by Funjet Vacations showed that while 51% went on their first trip before they turned 18, a third of Americans didn’t take a vacation until early adulthood. The survey also found that the average person has been on six vacations purely for leisure and relaxation in their life wants more.

An NBC News analysis of 15 years of federal data reveals that Washington state’s North Cascades National Park has the highest death rate in the park system. From 2007 to 2021, the park recorded 3.7 deaths for every 100,000 visitors, which is more than three times the rate of the second deadliest site, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park Reserve in southern Alaska. Kelly Bush, a former ranger at the park who oversaw its search and rescue operations, said many of the deaths she knew about were among alpine climbers and hikers. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reopening the Calico Early Man Site, an archaeological site about 15 miles northeast of Barstow in Southern California, after completing remediation to eliminate public safety hazards. The Calico Early Man Site is one of the most significant archaeological sites in the United State, made famous by the world-renowned paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey’s work at the site between 1964 and 1970. Self-guided tours are now available. Read more. Most Virginia State Parks campgrounds opened March 3. Exceptions are Claytor Lake State Park, which will open on June 1, and Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, where full-service campgrounds are open year-round. Reservations may be made up to 2 p.m. the day of arrival. Parks with campgrounds offer site-specific reservations for more than 1,800 campsites ranging from primitive camping to sites with electric and water hookups. Learn more. Good news for Ohio anglers: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release 84,000 rainbow trout in 88 lakes and ponds beginning Thursday, March 16. Learn where to find the fish at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings.

The Biden Administration’s vision for you and an electric vehicle is getting more tangible. The administration’s $7.5 billion program to subsidize installation of 500,000 EV chargers along 75,000 miles of U.S. highways will start issuing checks this year. States are competing to make the best case for how they will use the money.

And lastly… some wise advice from the National Park Service:

WHEN ARE YOU OLD?

A new study by U.S. Trust has found that perceptions of the onset of old age vary widely among different generations. Millennials, for example, say that you are old once you turn 59. Gen Xers, on the other hand, hold a slightly more generous view, saying that old age begins at 65. When it comes to boomers and the silent generation, both agree that you’re not really old until you hit age 73. —SOURCE: AARP

Reader poll

What are your likely plans for 2023? Buy an RV, sell your RV, or both?

Let us know in today’s poll, and learn other readers’ plans.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

This 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK trailer was stolen from Midland, Michigan, on February 6, but has been spotted in Miami, Florida. Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland RV Sales at 989-631-1231. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of February 27, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.34 [Calif.: $4.59]

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Down 27 cents.

Diesel: $4.29 [Calif.: $5.36]

Change from week before: Down 8 cents; Change from year before: Up 19 cents.

When you talk about something without getting to the point, you're said to "beat around the bush." Where'd that term come from? It came from hunter lingo. It refers to the brush beaters long used by hunters to drive quarry animals out of cover.

Today in History

