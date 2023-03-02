RVillage social media site for RVers to shut down

(March 1, 2023) — RVillage, a social media site for RV enthusiasts, has announced on its website that it will shut down on March 31. The closure will include the website RVillage.com, mobile apps and support functions.

The RV social network was founded approximately 10 years ago by Curtis Coleman as a “company that could very well change the face of RV travel as we know it,” he said at the time. The idea was to be an RVer’s alternative to Facebook.

Now, the company is urging its half-million members to move over to its Facebook group. Hours after the announcement, the Facebook group, with more than 62,000 members, did not mention the website shutdown or anything else about the change.

RVillage is the internet’s largest and most active social network of RV owners, enthusiasts, dreamers, and nomads that connects people wherever they are traveling. It’s part of a suite of leading digital apps by Roadpass Digital that provide members with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital’s brands also include Roadtrippers, Campendium and Togo RV.

We will update this story in our upcoming Saturday RVtravel.com newsletter.