Latest News for RVers Issue 1102, Saturday edition

Saturday, April 29, 2023

RVers “had” by Nomad Internet’s mobile internet scheme

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Social media “influencers,” YouTube channelers, even seemingly trusted internet “experts” spent a lot of time touting Nomad Internet. The company promises to deliver high speed wireless internet service with no limits, no throttling, to RVers and other customers. And with the promise of “no contract, no cancellation fees,” apparently thousands have signed up for the ride. Sadly, like a carnival ride, the end can come very quickly, and has for many who say they’ve “been had by Nomad.” Now the Texas Attorney General agrees—and on April 14, a judge slapped a restraining order on the company and its owners. You’ll want to read this even if you haven’t “been had” by Nomad.



RV shipments decline sharply in March

RV manufacturers shipped fewer RVs to dealers in March 2023, dropping by more than 50 percent compared to last March. Results for the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) March 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,869 units, a decrease of 50.8% from the 64,778 units shipped in March 2022. To date this year, RV shipments are down 54.3% with 78,600 units. Continue reading.

New report reveals surprising characteristics of typical RV buyers

By Russ and Tina De Maris

If you’ve shopped for an RV in the last 30 years or so, it’s quite possible you perused the RV Trader website. It’s a gigantic database with rigs for sale by both private and commercial sellers. No doubt the biggest chunk of the company’s revenue comes from RV dealers. With that in mind, RV Trader just released a new report on RV buyers, telling RV dealers how they can best pitch sales to potential customers. Inside that report are some interesting gems that RVers would like to know. Read about them here. What do you think?

These RV news stories made the headlines, but how did they end?

By Lucinda Belden

Through the years, I have heard unbelievable RV news stories in the mainstream news. Like so many news stories, these incidents are all hot topics for one second, and the next we never hear what really happened. [I]t would be great to have someone tell us the rest of these RV stories. So, I pulled together some top ones I heard over the last few years that never shared the endings. I’m hoping you may have heard the rest of the story and can let us in on the closing chapter. Read more.

Campground Crowding

‘Complaining about lack of availability [at campgrounds] is much ado about nothing’

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week we learn tips from readers on how to save money camping and how to get the reservations you want. Plus, we get insights into why we should be more compassionate about our fellow RVers, as well as how reservations are handled in some campgrounds.

RV Video Tour

The Airstream eStream all-electric trailer backs up and parks by itself!

By Cheri Sicard

Take a peak into the future of RVing! The video below introduces the Airstream eStream, a new concept trailer (meaning not in production) that’s a remote-controlled, all-electric trailer with drive-assist motors. It can’t fly, but in pretty much every other way this is RVing meets the Jetsons!

That was the RV week that was

April 22–28, 2023

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021-2023 Micro Minnie travel trailers. The spare tire carrier may fail when loaded with a certain off-road style tire. Learn more.

Nearly one in five vehicles sold worldwide this year could be electric as more affordable EVs come on stream, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday. Global EV sales could jump 35% this year, the IEA forecast. Less than three years ago, EVs accounted for only 4% of the global market.

Last week’s SpaceX’s first test flight of its Starship spacecraft caused a 3.5-acre fire on state park land and left debris across hundreds of acres of land. Federal agencies are dealing with the aftermath of the mission, with approximately 385 acres of debris found on SpaceX’s facility and at Texas’ Boca Chica State Park. The rocket was blown up in the sky due to a separation failure.

Oregon Democrats propose the Right to Rest Act, which would decriminalize camping in public spaces for homeless individuals. The bill also permits them to sue for up to $1,000 if they are harassed or told to relocate, and allows them to use public spaces and move freely without discrimination based on their housing status. Despite objections from residents due to the state’s homelessness crisis, the bill emphasizes that homeless individuals have a privacy interest and reasonable expectation of privacy in any property belonging to them, even if it is located in a public space.

Camping World plans to acquire All Seasons RV in Yuba City, California. The acquisition will be completed in Q3 of 2023, increasing Camping World’s California locations to 21. The current All Seasons RV location will be transformed into a Camping World SuperCenter.

Another one bites the dust: The 100-site Virginian RV Park in Jackson, WY, has been sold to the Housing Authority for $28 million. The ex-campground will be turned into affordable housing and will provide 150-250 homes for the Jackson Hole working class. Construction will begin in fall 2024.

Proof: Adding glamping sites increases revenue. The O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage in Vernon, British Columbia, has introduced a 10-site glamping area to create new revenue streams. The tourist attraction has been struggling financially due to the pandemic and a six-figure debt to the City of Vernon. The glamping area offers guests luxury tents with outdoor seating, fire pits, and propane BBQs. Visitors can choose between queen-sized or two single beds, with access to shared washrooms and shower facilities. The move aims to ensure the Ranch’s survival and overcome its financial challenges.

Most of Yosemite National Park will close beginning Friday, April 28, until Wednesday, May 3, as flood concerns rise (no pun intended), though closures could last longer. Campsites in Yosemite Valley will close due to melting snow. Officials are concerned about potential severe flooding due to the Merced River reaching flood-stage levels and the snowpack in the southern Sierra being 256% above normal levels. The heatwave this weekend will accelerate the snowmelt, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. Visitors can explore other areas of the park; however, officials caution that parking in western Yosemite Valley will be limited and no services will be available in the closed area.

Speaking of natural disasters… According to The Dyrt’s 2023 Camping Report, 18.1 percent of campers changed or canceled their plans last year due to flooding or other natural disasters. Nearly one in five campers canceling plans is roughly triple the only 6.1 percent who canceled plans due to flooding and natural disasters in 2019.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Harlan, 26, of Prineville, Oregon, after he led deputies on a high-speed chase in his maroon 2012 Dodge truck and camper. Harlan, who had active warrants, abandoned his travel trailer on Ochoco Highway after being chased at speeds over 100 mph. Following a search of the abandoned trailer, police discovered over 350 pounds of suspected marijuana. The suspect remains at large.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio) is resuming its National Park Scenic and Explorer trips on May 5, which were suspended for almost a year due to erosion along the Cuyahoga River. Passengers departing from the Peninsula Station can now choose from all seating options, offering a variety of choices. The scenic railroad will also add two dome cars to all excursions, providing passengers with an elevated view of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

A man was found dead in Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah, on Monday, April 24. Staff at the Hans Flat Ranger Station received a report from a visitor saying there was an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District on Monday at about 10 a.m. The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Nederland, Colorado. The cause of death is unknown.

You’ll either love this or hate this… Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has added more amenities, activities, and themed weekends for the 2023 camping season. Guests of all ages can enjoy “mystery dinners,” glow-in-the-dark wagon rides, slime making, color runs, and more in addition to popular activities like pools and water slides.

Have you seen Lucy? NY residents Dana Calteaux and her family were camping at Carowinds Camp Wilderness in Charlotte, NC, when their beloved Golden Retriever, Lucy, got off her leash after being spooked by fireworks. A nationwide search is hoping to bring Lucy home. Because she was lost at a campground, RV travelers could have taken her anywhere, any state, by now. You can join the search on the “Bring Lucy Home” Facebook page and call 704-400-0110 with any details.

And, lastly, our favorite tweet from the National Park Service this week:

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

This is NOT a good week to be an RV dealer…

Gutsy crooks rolled onto Riley RV World in Mayfield, Kentucky, on April 18. Still daylight, at 6:30 p.m., the “new or slightly used” GMC 2500 HD crew cab pickup driver stayed on the lot for nearly 25 minutes. In that time he hitched up to a big 34′ Coachmen Catalina travel trailer. Leaving the scene, the bad guy added insult to injury by sideswiping another rig on the lot—look for damage on the street side of the missing rig. Last seen heading onto Jimtown Road and then northbound onto Kentucky Highway 121 North. Know something? Call the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

State troopers serving the Irwin, Pennsylvania, area are hoping readers can help find a stolen Flagstaff Super Lite travel trailer. The 30-footer is a 2023 unit and went missing around 4:00 in the morning April 19. That’s when someone cut the gate lock and helped themselves to the rig at Best Choice Trailers & RV. While the rig is equipped with a fireplace, if police catch up with the thief, he’ll no doubt have a hot time, even without it. Jingle the state police at 724-832-3288.

Stolen on Friday, back on Wednesday. We reported last week about the brazen crooks who tooled off with this 32-foot travel trailer in Las Cruces, New Mexico. We’re happy to report that the rig never made it out of town and has been recovered. Damages? Only two broken door locks—remarkable! The back story is a family who’d been evicted evidently figured out that an RV might be a great place for a new home. After the “removal” they did another “R&R”—replacing the license plates with a different set. Police got the RV back, but the suspects are still at large… Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of April 24, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.66

Change from week before: Down <1 cent; Change from year before: Down 45 cents.

Diesel: $4.08

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.08.

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Rice

by Emma Menchaca from San Juan, TX

Quick and delicious, this Mexican rice is a delicious side dish for your next fiesta. By toasting the rice before cooking, you’ll add a nuttiness that complements the fresh pop of onion. Seasoned just right, cumin adds a subtle, traditional flavor. Much easier to make than many Mexican rice recipes, this dish pairs perfectly with anything from simple tacos to fancier enchiladas.

Click here for the recipe

LED hat lights the way and assists in dark places

Staff writer Randall Brink was wearing this hat at our weekly writers’ meeting last week and we all loved it! Gail Marsh admitted she has one too. This baseball cap features LED lights that turn on with the press of a button. Randall says he uses it in dark places like his RV’s closet or under the hood, but it could also be used for night walks, biking, fishing, or any other activity that requires hands-free lighting. If you already wear a hat often, why not add lights to it? Check it out.

