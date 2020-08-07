Save the world — A subscription for toilet paper?

By Barry Zander

Toilet paper by subscription is finally available. An Australian environmentally conscious company is ready to supply you with good-for-the-environment toilet paper, either 100% recycled or 100% bamboo. The company claims to have donated $4 million U.S. to build toilets around the world for those in need. You can check them out at us.whogivesacrap.org. The website is worth visiting even if you’re not buying. They also can supply paper towels, facial tissue and gift cards, with free shipping over on orders of $25.

When I wrote this a few days ago, it was because knowing that you use toilet paper [TP], it had to be interesting to you. Turns out, CBS News also found the use of recycled TP interesting and did a 5:19-minute report on it this Friday morning https://www.cbsnews.com/video/us-toilet-paper-companies-have-been-destroying-worlds-largest-intact-forest-for-decades-report/#x

The report talks about the deforestation of trees from Labrador to Alaska and the threat to the Innu Nation, a culture based in the northeastern lands of Canada.

In its “The Issue with Tissue” reporting, they discuss the threat to the caribou herds that the Innu rely on for food and their spiritual life, but it also fairly points out that paper companies responsibly manage forests, which means they plant a tree for every tree harvested. NOTE: I worked in the forest products industry many years ago, helping to make this the normal forest practice.

Recycled TP is a good choice, but hard to find in stores, so it is mostly an online product sold by several companies and is available at Trader Joe’s.