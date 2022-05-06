Friday, May 6, 2022

Podcast: Roadside assistance: Are you really covered?

By Tony Barthel
Roadside assistance is becoming a challenge for RVers and not all plans are created equally. We speak with a major provider of plans and learn which is the best and why. What are some of the things you should know about roadside assistance, and will your plan leave you stranded, and what are things you might not know?

Mentioned in this episode:

  • The StressLess Camping Podcast Facebook Group – visit group.

  • Our discount on FMCA membership – FMCA discount.

  • My story on RVtravel.com about the Cuisinart battery-powered blender – read story.

  • My review of the Camco Travel Toilet – read review.

