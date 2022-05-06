RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 6, 2022

Issue 1855

“The best moments in reading are when you come across something – a thought, a feeling, a way of looking at things – which you had thought special and particular to you. Now here it is, set down by someone else, a person you have never met, someone even who is long dead. And it is as if a hand has come out and taken yours.” ―Alan Bennett

Tip of the Day

Our staff recommends this portable induction cooktop for cool-RV cookin’

One of our writers, Greg Illes, a “retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications,” sent this to us. Greg didn’t know that our own Tony Barthel had recently done a review on the Duxtop portable induction cooktop.

Since we have two RV experts on our team who love this product, we thought we’d share what Greg wrote with you.

Oh, and before or after reading this, make sure you check out Tony’s review of it, too, if you haven’t already.

Greg writes…

Today’s RV review…

Northwood Nash 18FM travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the company’s second-smallest travel trailer and one that fits into the category I’ve been seriously looking at for my own next RV. I am an admitted fan of Northwood products, in general, for a variety of reasons. So this was high on the list. But there were enough factors, in my personal method of choosing, that it didn’t make the cut.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Two of our RV’s outlets are not working. How can we fix them?

Dear Dave,

We had an electrical problem with our Alpine 3250RL 5th wheel. My husband, John, found most of the problem and fixed it, except for the outside receptacle and the kitchen island receptacle. Those two outlets still don’t work. —Linda

Here’s why diesel pusher radiators overheat… Don’t let this happen!

By Kate Doherty

Last summer, our ’08 diesel pusher with a rear-facing radiator kept overheating, especially when climbing small hills. Initially, we rationalized that the two-speed fan wasn’t shifting from low to high, so we changed the fan relay – to no avail. We didn’t want to climb the Rockies with this problem, so we queried a local radiator shop and were instructed to spray the radiator at the back with low-pressure water from a garden hose. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you own stock in an RV manufacturing company?

Quick Tip

Unhooking a “stuck” toad

Jim Riley passed along this hint: “When it’s time to unhook your towed vehicle and it won’t break free because it’s not level, restart the toad and turn the wheel sharply to the right and/or left and it should release the tension and enable you to pull the pins easily.” Thanks, Jim!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jamie Sharp

2010 Coachmen Catalina 20RD



“We love our 20-foot trailer! We bought it used and it was pretty yucky. Along with deep cleaning and quite a few repairs and replacement parts, we did a cosmetic makeover. We painted walls, got new cushions, made curtains, recovered the headboard and installed new vinyl flooring. My husband is 6’4” tall, so the short queen just didn’t work. He built an extension and we bought a queen-size 10-inch memory foam mattress. We made it so pretty inside that we use it as a guest room for company and it’s my ‘she shed’ for coffee when my neighbor comes over. I love the big dining area window because we always have a view, especially when we land a site that backs up to a lake or forest. It can feel cramped sometimes when the weather is bad and we are stuck inside with our dog. However, we feel so fortunate to be able to maneuver into sites that are too awkward for something bigger. We have been out for as long as a month and we still love our camper, Sir Creaksalot.”

Recipe of the Day

Bonnie’s Chile Rellenos Casserole

by BonniE! From Cottonwood, CA

This is a fabulous casserole with a Tex-Mex flair. It’s super cheesy and packed with flavor. The mixture of meat and chiles is the base of flavor. Seasoned perfectly, the few dashes of hot sauce add a slight kick. The egg/flour mixture holds everything together and has a fluffy egg-like texture. Serve as Bonnie suggests for a hearty dinner. This would be great for brunch, too.

Trivia

In old England, 10 families equaled a tithing. 10 tithings equaled a shire. Each shire elected a reeve. That “shire reeve” eventually became known as a “sheriff.”

In old England, 10 families equaled a tithing. 10 tithings equaled a shire. Each shire elected a reeve. That "shire reeve" eventually became known as a "sheriff."

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our 18-month-old Mini Goldendoodle, Saylor, loves riding in the ‘big car’! Here she is helping my husband, Carl, ‘drive’ the ferry to Okracoke. She’s up for any adventure.” —Karin Reilly

