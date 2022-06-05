New study says a third of campers want to be full-time RVers

Campers are becoming some of the most studied organisms since spotted owls. Online camping and RV marketplace Campspot recently announced that it is teaming up with social media giant Pinterest to launch the first edition of its Campspot Outdoor Almanac, which tracks camping and outdoor trends.

What’s inside the Campspot Outdoor Almanac

The Campspot Outdoor Almanac is comprised of eight sections with key dates, trends, events, expert advice and hot destinations for summer and fall. It also used data from Campspot to reveal some interesting patterns.

For instance, the almanac showed that 96% of campers say camping improves their mental health. It also found that the average length of a camping trip is three days, and that 33% of campers have the goal of becoming full-time RVers.

The top reason for camping

The top reason for camping? No surprises there. The study found that 91% of campers camp for relaxation, 73% for family vacations, 54% to visit national parks, and 51% to go fishing. The top activities while camping were hiking, cooking, fishing, stargazing, and boating.

How do most campers like their marshmallows cooked? The almanac says the majority (59%) like theirs cooked “medium.”

Pinterest’s contribution to the new report included the fact that 63 million people engage with travel content on its platform every month. Travel-related searches increased by 87% during mid-March to mid-April and continue to rise.

