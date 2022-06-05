Saturday, June 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

New study says a third of campers want to be full-time RVers

By Mike Gast
0
The Campspot Outdoor Almanac shows 33 percent of campers want to be full-time RVers someday

Campers are becoming some of the most studied organisms since spotted owls. Online camping and RV marketplace Campspot recently announced that it is teaming up with social media giant Pinterest to launch the first edition of its Campspot Outdoor Almanac, which tracks camping and outdoor trends.

What’s inside the Campspot Outdoor Almanac

The Campspot Outdoor Almanac is comprised of eight sections with key dates, trends, events, expert advice and hot destinations for summer and fall. It also used data from Campspot to reveal some interesting patterns.

For instance, the almanac showed that 96% of campers say camping improves their mental health. It also found that the average length of a camping trip is three days, and that 33% of campers have the goal of becoming full-time RVers.

The top reason for camping

The top reason for camping? No surprises there. The study found that 91% of campers camp for relaxation, 73% for family vacations, 54% to visit national parks, and 51% to go fishing. The top activities while camping were hiking, cooking, fishing, stargazing, and boating.

How do most campers like their marshmallows cooked? The almanac says the majority (59%) like theirs cooked “medium.”

Pinterest’s contribution to the new report included the fact that 63 million people engage with travel content on its platform every month. Travel-related searches increased by 87% during mid-March to mid-April and continue to rise.

More Full-Time RVing info:

##RVT1055b

Previous articleCampground Crowding: Would you pay more to have access to canceled sites?
Next articleWhich do you normally choose, a drive-through campsite or a back-in?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.