Study shows cities with most, least aggressive holiday drivers

The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but hectic schedules, last-minute shopping and travel both near and far can translate to the roads in the form of aggressive driving. A new survey from GasBuddy, a PDI company and the leading fuel savings platform providing the most ways and places to save money on gas, reveals that drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver.

GasBuddy examined millions of drives during 2022’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend November 24 to 26, 2022 The results showed Tucson, Arizona and Portland, Oregon as the cities with the most and least aggressive holiday drivers, respectively. Tucson secured and maintained its number one spot on the “naughty list” for the second consecutive year.

Naughty List – The Top 10 Cities with The Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Tucson, AZ

Jacksonville, FL

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Birmingham, AL

Richmond, VA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis, TN

Three Florida cities made the “naughty list” this year, making Florida the most aggressive driving state overall. Detroit, Michigan; Raleigh, North Carolina and St. Louis, Missouri fell off the top ten worst cities this year, replaced by Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama and Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Nice List – The Top 10 Cities with The Least Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Portland, OR

Cincinnati, OH

Seattle, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Rochester, NY

Providence, RI

Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Buffalo, NY

The most frequent aggressive driving habits during the holidays are hard braking (1), speeding (2) and rapid acceleration (3).

SOURCE: Gas Buddy news release via PRnewswire.