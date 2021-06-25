Stupid, stupid towing technique. Watch short video and weep

By Normal Frump

Oh, here we go again with massive evidence of the dramatic decline in human intelligence. Is it the preservatives in our food numbing our brains, or our brains turning to mush after days, weeks, months and years of staring at computer screens and mobile devices — and slowly but surely transforming that ugly glob of tissue behind and above our eyeballs into the equivalent of a sea slug.

Or is it our educational system that teaches children to memorize the Gettysburg Address, but fails to teach them that there is a danger later in life of not learning common sense, which will be far more important one day than what Abe Lincoln said years ago, which is available instantly via Google.

So here we go again (oh, this is hard to watch and not lose faith in humanity) with yet more evidence of modern day man’s (and woman’s) mental decline. The driver of this car is towing a U-Haul trailer, which, in itself, is not stupid. But wait, OMG! He’s towing it on its side with no wheels on the ground — scraping the highway as he goes.

The video ends too soon for us to learn how the stupidity ends. We’re hoping the trailer doesn’t catch fire. We’re also hoping a trooper pulls the Neanderthal driver over and asks him (or her), “You outta yer freaking mind?!”

And we sure wish we could be at the U-Haul dealer when the driver turns the trailer in. Oh, boy, that would be so much fun!

Watch and weep!

##RVT1006