The most beautiful, tiny, van-camper RV you have ever seen!

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I have never before seen an RV so tiny that packs in every single thing that a typical motorhome can only include with three times the space. Clare Colins, 64, designed her van camper from scratch and the result is a magnificent work of art.

From the outside, it looks like a normal white cargo van. Parked on a city street you wouldn’t look at it twice, and never imagine the stunning mini-home inside. Once the door is opened … well, it’s magical with a spectacular kitchen, bedroom, bathroom with shower, and even office space. Every square inch is used for one thing or another and yet it does not appear uncomfortably cramped.

In all my browsing around the Internet, and all the RV shows and rallies I have attended, I have never seen an RV so creatively designed to use every square inch efficiently. If I were single and wanted to explore the country, staying wherever I wished without being identified as a “camper,” I would go absolutely crazy seeing this and not being able to have one just like it for my very own.

See if you agree. Magnificent!