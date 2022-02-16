Wednesday, February 16, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Thor motorhomes recalled: ladder installed on wrong side of RV

By RV Travel
0

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022 ACE, Freedom Traveler, Hurricane, and Windsport motorhomes. Ladders were installed on the wrong side of the motorhome during production and potentially not reinforced to the backers on the rear caps.

If a person were to use the incorrectly installed ladder, it would have the potential to break off the motorhome. This could lead to property damage and/or personal injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the location of the ladder, and reinforce or relocate it as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 10, 2022. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000255.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleFull-Time RVer Newsletter #23, February 16, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.