Thor motorhomes recalled: ladder installed on wrong side of RV

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022 ACE, Freedom Traveler, Hurricane, and Windsport motorhomes. Ladders were installed on the wrong side of the motorhome during production and potentially not reinforced to the backers on the rear caps.

If a person were to use the incorrectly installed ladder, it would have the potential to break off the motorhome. This could lead to property damage and/or personal injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the location of the ladder, and reinforce or relocate it as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 10, 2022. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000255.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).