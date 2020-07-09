RV Education 101: RV gray water tank maintenance tip 

By Mark Polk

We always talk about black water holding tank maintenance, but seldom mention the gray water holding tank. The gray water tank requires some simple maintenance to keep it clean and odor free.

After I empty both holding tanks, I add water to the gray water holding tank. Add enough water to cover the bottom of the tank. Next, add a gray water tank treatment or some Dawn dishwashing liquid in the sink drain and run water long enough to get it past the p-traps and into the holding tank.

Now, when you drive or tow the RV, the water and detergent will suds up and move around, cleaning the inside of the gray water holding tank.

