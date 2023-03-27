RVers, don’t leave home without it: 22 genius hacks for using Vaseline

You probably have some in your RV’s medicine cabinet right now. Its generic name is “petroleum jelly,” better known by the brand name Vaseline. While you wouldn’t want to spread this jelly-like substance on your morning toast, there are many helpful ways Vaseline can be useful to RVers.

History

Vaseline® was invented by a chemist named Robert Chesebrough. Already known for clarifying kerosene from the oil found in sperm whales, Chesebrough was intrigued by a new fuel source. He traveled to the oil fields in Pennsylvania in 1859 to investigate. In talking to the local oil workers, Chesebrough learned about a substance called rod wax. Workers explained that the rod wax had to be removed from the oil pumps periodically, but they used the wax to heal superficial burns and cuts.

Chesebrough took samples of the rod wax back to New York. There he extracted usable petroleum jelly from the wax and began production of a medicinal product he named “Vaseline.” The Chesebrough Manufacturing Company continued to produce the product for more than 80 years. By then, Vaseline had become a common household product.

Many uses

Robert Chesebrough couldn’t have guessed that the product he discovered has so many helpful uses apart from being a topical medicinal ointment. Here are a few unusual ways I’ve thought of to use Vaseline while RVing.

Inside the RV

Personal care

Soften skin. Rub Vaseline on your feet (especially the heels) at nighttime. Then wear thick socks. In the morning your feet should feel softer. Hint: This tip also works for softening hands. Apply and wear gloves overnight.

Rub Vaseline on your feet (especially the heels) at nighttime. Then wear thick socks. In the morning your feet should feel softer. Hint: This tip also works for softening hands. Apply and wear gloves overnight. Treat chapped lips . If you winter camp, you’ll appreciate how Vaseline can soothe dry, cracked lips. Apply it before you go outside to dump those tanks!

. If you winter camp, you’ll appreciate how Vaseline can soothe dry, cracked lips. Apply it before you go outside to dump those tanks! Prevent eye burn. If you RV with little ones, put a bit of Vaseline across your child’s eyebrows before shampooing. It will help keep suds out of their eyes.

If you RV with little ones, put a bit of Vaseline across your child’s eyebrows before shampooing. It will help keep suds out of their eyes. An invisible bandage. Vaseline acts like a bandage as it prevents dirt, water, and debris from entering a cut or blister. Use it to protect a scab as well. Although it doesn’t have any antiseptic features, it will protect damaged skin.

Vaseline acts like a bandage as it prevents dirt, water, and debris from entering a cut or blister. Use it to protect a scab as well. Although it doesn’t have any antiseptic features, it will protect damaged skin. Chafing barrier. If you participate in sports or other exercises, you can use Vaseline to protect against skin chafing. Before you exercise, apply Vaseline to potentially affected areas, like your thighs, armpits, etc.

If you participate in sports or other exercises, you can use Vaseline to protect against skin chafing. Before you exercise, apply Vaseline to potentially affected areas, like your thighs, armpits, etc. Remove gum. You can use Vaseline to remove gum from hair. Apply a spoonful of Vaseline to the gum and work it in. Then remove bits of gum as they loosen from the hair. Follow up by shampooing. Hint: This also works for tree sap removal.

You can use Vaseline to remove gum from hair. Apply a spoonful of Vaseline to the gum and work it in. Then remove bits of gum as they loosen from the hair. Follow up by shampooing. Hint: This also works for tree sap removal. Paint remover. If you get paint on your skin, Vaseline can help remove it. Simply rub the petroleum jelly on the affected area and the paint should come right off.

Clean and repair

Remove stains . Rub a bit of Vaseline on a clothing stain to remove it. Then launder the garment as usual. (Always test on an unobtrusive place first.)

. Rub a bit of Vaseline on a clothing stain to remove it. Then launder the garment as usual. (Always test on an unobtrusive place first.) Renew shine. Are your shoes scuffed? A little Vaseline applied to the shoe, followed by buffing, should renew the shine in no time.

Are your shoes scuffed? A little Vaseline applied to the shoe, followed by buffing, should renew the shine in no time. Unstick zipper. If your sleeping bag zipper sticks, Vaseline can help. Rub some on both the top and underside of the zipper. Then work the zipper up and down to lubricate the zipper “teeth.” No more sticking!

If your sleeping bag zipper sticks, Vaseline can help. Rub some on both the top and underside of the zipper. Then work the zipper up and down to lubricate the zipper “teeth.” No more sticking! Furniture scratches . Buff a bit of Vaseline into wooden scratches on your RV furniture. They’ll look much better. It is also recommended to treat watermarks, though I haven’t tried it. You apply a generous amount of Vaseline and leave it on the watermark overnight. Then wipe it off and polish the wooden surface.

. Buff a bit of Vaseline into wooden scratches on your RV furniture. They’ll look much better. It is also recommended to treat watermarks, though I haven’t tried it. You apply a generous amount of Vaseline and leave it on the watermark overnight. Then wipe it off and polish the wooden surface. Lube squeaks. If your RV’s cupboard doors or entry door squeaks, apply Vaseline to the hinges for quick relief. Open and shut the door several times to help the Vaseline penetrate the hinge. By the way, Vaseline can be used in place of WD-40 for many other applications.

If your RV’s cupboard doors or entry door squeaks, apply Vaseline to the hinges for quick relief. Open and shut the door several times to help the Vaseline penetrate the hinge. By the way, Vaseline can be used in place of WD-40 for many other applications. Remedy sticky doors. Changes in temperature and humidity can sometimes cause your RV doors to stick. Find the area on the door’s edge that rubs/sticks on the doorframe. Then apply some Vaseline to that area. It should fix the stick.

Keep curtains sliding. Our shower curtain sometimes seemed to “stick”—not slide smoothly on the curtain rod. I applied a bit of Vaseline to the rod and now the curtain glides open or closed effortlessly.

Our shower curtain sometimes seemed to “stick”—not slide smoothly on the curtain rod. I applied a bit of Vaseline to the rod and now the curtain glides open or closed effortlessly. Shine faucets. Apply Vaseline to the water spots and/or soap scum on your RV’s faucets. Then, buff with a soft cloth for a clean and restored shine.

Apply Vaseline to the water spots and/or soap scum on your RV’s faucets. Then, buff with a soft cloth for a clean and restored shine. Prevent slugs. If you have potted plants inside or outside your RV, you can prevent slugs and ants by mixing a bit of table salt with Vaseline. Apply the mixture all around the rim of the pot and problem prevented.

If you have potted plants inside or outside your RV, you can prevent slugs and ants by mixing a bit of table salt with Vaseline. Apply the mixture all around the rim of the pot and problem prevented. Repair scratches . You can fix minor scratches on your cell phone screen by rubbing a bit of Vaseline over the scratch. Remove the excess with a damp (not wet) cloth. Hint: You can also use this method for fixing scratches on DVDs or CDs. Apply the jelly to a clean, soft cloth. Rub it in a circular motion over the disc. Wipe off excess (again, in a circular motion).

. You can fix minor scratches on your cell phone screen by rubbing a bit of Vaseline over the scratch. Remove the excess with a damp (not wet) cloth. Hint: You can also use this method for fixing scratches on DVDs or CDs. Apply the jelly to a clean, soft cloth. Rub it in a circular motion over the disc. Wipe off excess (again, in a circular motion). Sticky lids. Make sure you can easily open that jar of jam. Clean the lid and jar threads and then apply a thin coat of Vaseline to the threads. You should have no problem opening the jar.

Outside the RV

Window seals. Rub Vaseline on your RV’s window seals to keep them supple and conditioned.

Rub Vaseline on your RV’s window seals to keep them supple and conditioned. Frozen locks. Apply Vaseline to both the key and the lock opening. Then insert the greased key into the lock several times to help spread the Vaseline on the inside of the lock. Doing so will keep the moisture away and the lock will not become frozen.

Apply Vaseline to both the key and the lock opening. Then insert the greased key into the lock several times to help spread the Vaseline on the inside of the lock. Doing so will keep the moisture away and the lock will not become frozen. Rust prevention . Use a dry rag to apply a thin coat of Vaseline to dry, metal tools and blades to keep them from rusting inside your RV basement or toolbox.

. Use a dry rag to apply a thin coat of Vaseline to dry, metal tools and blades to keep them from rusting inside your RV basement or toolbox. Campfire starter. Coat a few cotton balls with Vaseline. Carefully light the cotton balls for a quick fire starter in your fire pit, grill, etc.

As I said, Robert Chesebrough could never have guessed! Do you use Vaseline as you RV? Tell me about it in the comments below, please.

